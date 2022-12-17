Godsey, Ryan share lead with 18 to play in Chile

SANTIAGO, CHILE—Things didn’t get any easier Saturday for players at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo. Challenging conditions at the par-72 Hacienda Chicureo Club in the way of not only firm fairways but equally firm greens made it a difficult scoring day. Conner Godsey and Matt Ryan both parred the 18th hole, Godsey shooting a 70 and Ryan a 71, and they will take a two-shot lead into the final day over Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés and Scotland’s Sandy Scott. A trio of players—Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar, Mexico’s Isidro Benitez and Finland’s Toni Hakula—are only three back.

How tough were things Saturday? Only two players—Benitez (68) and Beau Breault (69)—shot rounds in the 60s.

“It’s tough. This course will really frustrate you. You have to be patient any time you play golf, but out here especially,” said Godsey. “You have to accept the fact that you’re going to make some good swings that don’t turn out good. You’re going to end up in some weird spots and have to deal with it. It’s a lot of fun, but it’s tricky and tough.”

Godsey takes a share of lead into the final day on the strength of his solid par save on his 18th hole. Facing a 260-yard second shot on the par-5, Godsey hit his ball left of the green. “There’s not a good place to be unless you’re on the green,” he observed. Godsey’s third-shot chip didn’t stay on the green, forcing him to chip again. He left his fourth shot eight feet from the cup, and he finished with a flourish, burying that putt.

Ryan fired his second consecutive, 1-under 71 but felt Saturday’s round was more impressive. “My 1-under [Friday] wasn’t nearly as good as today’s 1-under. The back nine is playing three or four shots harder. At least it feels that way,” Ryan said. “Once you make the turn to the back (nine), the greens are so firm you’re trying to hit as many greens as possible. The problem is you’re 30-, 40-, 50-feet away. You need to hit good putts, too.”

In the second round, Ryan was only 1-under on Hacienda Chicureo’s four par-5s. Saturday, he was 3-under, with both of his front-nine, par-5 birdies the two-putt variety. Ryan added a birdie at the par-4 second. “It was nice to make three steady birdies. That went a long way,” he added.

Continued Ryan: “I played pretty solid. I drove it awesome. The first three par-5s I played excellent. [Friday] I didn’t take care of the par-5s, and today I did. I think that’s the only difference. I’m pretty happy with how I played.”

Scott finished fifth a week ago in Argentina as he looks to improve on that effort. The Scot by way of Texas Tech had an adventuresome day. After birdieing his opening hole, he made four pars as well as a double bogey-7 at the third and three consecutive bogeys, beginning at No. 5.

He shot a 4-over 40 but then had a clean scorecard on the back, with birdies at Nos. 11, 14, 15 and 18 to finish at even-par for the day.

Benitez has gotten better each day after opening with a 1-over 73 Thursday. He shot a second-round 70 then moved into contention with his 68. It is an unlikely place for Benitez on the leaderboard considering where he was midway through his third round. He bogeyed the 10th hole Saturday and was 1-over for his round. He parred No. 11 then went to work. He made four consecutive birdies, starting at No. 12. He added one more birdie, at the par-5 18th, as the lefthander from Mexico seeks his second Tour title to go with his 2018 Visa Argentine Open triumph.

Did you know Toni Hakula is making his first start of the season as he only holds conditional status? Hakula was one of four players to fall to Skyler Finnell in a five-players-for-one spot playoff that secured Finnell the final exempt position at the first Qualifying Tournament earlier this fall. Hakula, making his 55th career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start, is making the most of his opportunity. The former University of Texas golfer is looking for his second career title since winning the 2018 Bupa Match Play in Mexico.

Key Information

Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar is still in solid position to win not only his second consecutive tournament but his national open. “I played well. The golf course is really, really tough. The greens are firm as are the fairways. I was hitting the ball in the middle of the fairway, and I was hitting the ball onto the green, but it wasn’t staying on the green,” Del Solar said. “I was doing everything possible to keep it on, but it was so firm. I really had no other choice but to chip and put well.” Del Solar clearly did that, making three birdies against two bogeys, with several par saves to keep the momentum going.

As he prepares for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season, U.S. player Conner Godsey made his third consecutive cut after tying for 34th at the Visa Argentine Open and tying for 16th last week at the Neuquén Argentina Classic. This is Godsey’s 19th career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start. He initially earned Korn Ferry Tour membership by finishing third on the 2020-21 Order of Merit, winning his only career title that season, the Banco del Pacifico Open in Quito, Ecuador. Last season, Godsey played in 22 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments and finished 113th on the points list. His top event was a tie for 10th at The Ascendant in Colorado.

A year ago, Isidro Benitez finished 18th on the Totalplay Cup, compiling two top-fives, led by his runner-up showing at the Fortox Colombia Classic, where he lost in a playoff to Tommy Cocha in Bucaramanga.

Playing well in Chile’s national open is nothing new for Isidro Benitez. A year ago, at Sport Frances Golf Club, he was one shot off Alan Wagner’s 54-hole lead. In the final round, two back-nine bogeys kept Benitez from putting additional pressure on Wagner, who ended up winning, Benitez settling for a fourth-place finish, two strokes shy of Wagner’s 15-under total. In Benitez’s only other appearance in Chile, he tied for 16th in 2019.

U.S. player Beau Breault shot a 3-under 69 Saturday and is tied for 11th with 18 holes to play. Two of his under-par strokes came on one hole, the par-3 sixth, when Breault, an Eastern Michigan University alum, holed his tee shot for his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica ace. “This is my first hole-in-one at a tournament ever. So, it’s pretty exciting,” said Breault. :There were not many people to witness it besides our group. My buddy Baker (Stevenson) and I celebrated. It was a perfect pitching wedge that one-hopped. I don’t have the greatest eyesight, so I couldn’t see it—none of us could see it—but I said, “I think it went in.” It did.

Beau Breault is a conditionally exempt player this year and didn’t get into the Visa Argentine Open after earning conditional status at the Argentina Qualifying Tournament. Baker Stevenson is also a conditional player, and while Breault got into the tournament this week after missing the cut at the Neuquén Argentina Classic last week, Stevenson was on the sideline, but Stevenson happily agreed to caddie for Breault. “This is the fourth week of me being on the road, and I came here with a new mindset,” explained Breault. “We’ve fallen in love with the city. We’re staying at a hotel in downtown Santiago, and the food is great, we can walk everywhere from our hotel. It’s a really nice city, and we’re happy to be here.”

At 5-under, Cristóbal Del Solar is the top Chilean on the leaderboard. He’s tied for fifth. Here’s a look at the other Chile natives and where they stand through 54 holes in their national open: