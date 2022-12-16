Ryan, Fernández Valdés share 36-hole lead in Chile

SANTIAGO, CHILE—Playing fast and firm, with the wind still a factor, Hacienda Chicureo Club played tough Friday at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo. With the afternoon-wave players unable to make a move, Matt Ryan of the United States and Jorge Fernández Valdés of Argentina finished the day with the lead, both players getting to 7-under in the morning. The halfway co-leaders finished the day one shot ahead of Scottish rookie Sandy Scott, Alex Weiss and Conner Godsey of the U.S. and the Argentine duo of Jaime López Rivarola and Julián Etulain.

“I was a bit all over the place honestly,” admitted Ryan, who followed a bogey-free opening 66 with a 1-under 71 that featured five birdies. “I think I made four bogeys, but I seemed to come back from those bogeys nicely. I just felt like my attitude was really good.”

Ryan’s performance on the four par-5s, where he had two bogeys, a par, and one birdie, illustrates just how tough Hacienda Chicureo is playing.

“I think everyone is leaving shots out there. I was in a good position on some par-5s, where I ended up making pars and bogeys on,” added the man who is making his 58th PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career start this week.

This happens to be Ryan’s first lead or co-lead on Tour since his victory at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlán, Mexico, in February. “It’s been kind of a weird year after winning that event, but it’s nice to be in contention again. I’m looking forward to the weekend,” said the 36-year old who grew up in Southern California playing courses fairly similar to Hacienda Chicureo.

Starting the day with a bogey and coming off an opening 71, Fernández Valdés got going in the right direction by sinking a 20-footer for birdie at the par-3 fourth and then holed out on the next hole for eagle, from 115 yards. He carried the momentum, going birdie-birdie-par-birdie on the next four holes to shoot 5-under on the front nine.