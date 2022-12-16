-
Ryan, Fernández Valdés share 36-hole lead in Chile
December 16, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- This happens to be Matt Ryan’s first lead or co-lead on Tour since his victory at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlán, Mexico, in February. (Media/PGA TOUR)
SANTIAGO, CHILE—Playing fast and firm, with the wind still a factor, Hacienda Chicureo Club played tough Friday at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo. With the afternoon-wave players unable to make a move, Matt Ryan of the United States and Jorge Fernández Valdés of Argentina finished the day with the lead, both players getting to 7-under in the morning. The halfway co-leaders finished the day one shot ahead of Scottish rookie Sandy Scott, Alex Weiss and Conner Godsey of the U.S. and the Argentine duo of Jaime López Rivarola and Julián Etulain.
“I was a bit all over the place honestly,” admitted Ryan, who followed a bogey-free opening 66 with a 1-under 71 that featured five birdies. “I think I made four bogeys, but I seemed to come back from those bogeys nicely. I just felt like my attitude was really good.”
Ryan’s performance on the four par-5s, where he had two bogeys, a par, and one birdie, illustrates just how tough Hacienda Chicureo is playing.
“I think everyone is leaving shots out there. I was in a good position on some par-5s, where I ended up making pars and bogeys on,” added the man who is making his 58th PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career start this week.
This happens to be Ryan’s first lead or co-lead on Tour since his victory at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlán, Mexico, in February. “It’s been kind of a weird year after winning that event, but it’s nice to be in contention again. I’m looking forward to the weekend,” said the 36-year old who grew up in Southern California playing courses fairly similar to Hacienda Chicureo.
Starting the day with a bogey and coming off an opening 71, Fernández Valdés got going in the right direction by sinking a 20-footer for birdie at the par-3 fourth and then holed out on the next hole for eagle, from 115 yards. He carried the momentum, going birdie-birdie-par-birdie on the next four holes to shoot 5-under on the front nine.Fernández Valdés got married last Saturday and is warming up for his return to the Korn Ferry Tour next month. (Media/PGA TOUR)
“The long birdie putt on 4 definitely got me going,” said the 30-year old from Cordoba, who finished No. 3 in the 2021-22 Totalplay Cup standings. “I made a great shot on 5, holing out from 115 yards. I holed out from 85 yards on No. 2 [Thursday], so it was crazy to hole out on consecutive days. I can’t even remember the last time I made a shot from that far.”
With the back nine playing tougher, Fernández Valdés had a bogey on 14 but closed strong with birdies on the last two holes. “The putter went a bit cold on the back, but I couldn’t hit it close on some tough holes. Anyway, I kept a good attitude, so that led to a good day out there,” he said. Fernández Valdés got married last Saturday and is warming up for his return to the Korn Ferry Tour next month.
Moving to 9-under for the tournament early in the afternoon, Alex Scott of Traverse City, Michigan, and Cristóbal Del Solar of Chile seemed to be on their way to the top of the leaderboard. Both lost their pace, giving a few shots back to shoot even-par 72 for the day. Scott dropped into a five-way tie for eighth, at 5-under, while Del Solar dropped into a tie for 13th, at 4-under.
Did you know Jorge Fernández Valdés edged PGA TOUR champion Joel Dahmen to win this event in 2014? At age 22, the Argentine shot 17-under at Club Los Leones to win by two over Dahmen, who was coming off his PGA TOUR Canada Player of the Year campaign, and Mexico’s Armando Favela. Dahmen, who became a PGA TOUR champion with a win at the 2021 Dominican Republic Open, entered the final round trailing by four and carded a 68 to join Favela in the tie for second at 15-under.
Key Information
The cut came at 1-over 145, with 62 players qualifying for the weekend.
At 73.65, the scoring average was higher Friday at the 7,349-yard par-72 at Hacienda Chicureo Club. The following are a few course numbers through 36 holes:
Scoring Avg.
Rounds in the 60s
Subpar Rounds
Round 1
73.21
20
45
Round 2
73.65
21
44
Jorge Fernández Valdés joined his countryman Jaime López Rivarola and Mexico’s Luis Gerardo Garza as a trio of players who fired a low-of-the-day 66.
Playing 10 shots better than he did Thursday, Luis Gerardo Garza had the best turnaround in the second round. He started the day in a tie for 106th after an opening 76 and is now tied for 21st, at 2-under, after his 66 that featured seven birdies and only one bogey.
While Julián Etulain dropped into a tie for third, at 6-under, with a second-round 73, the other first-round co-leader, Brian Bullington, slowed down, falling into a tie for 21st following a second-round 77. Despite not playing well Friday, Bullington managed to snap a streak of nine consecutive missed PGA TOUR Latinoamérica cuts that dated to the 2018 season.
Despite a second-round 72, shooting 5-over on his last six holes, Cristóbal Del Solar trails the leaders by only three in a tie for 13th at 4-under. He remains the best of seven Chilean players who made it to the weekend. The locals who made the cut include amateurs Cristóbal Sepúlveda and Facundo Moraga. The following are the leading Chilean players through 36 holes:
Pos.
Player
Score
T13
Cristóbal Del Solar
140 (-4)
T21
Gabriel Morgan Birke
142 (-2)
T21
Nicolás Geyger
142 (-2)
T33
a-Cristóbal Sepulveda
143 (-1)
T33
Matías Domínguez
143 (-1)
T33
Carlos Bustos
143 (-1)
T43
a-Facundo Moraga
144 (even)
Recording his second consecutive 71, Chile’s Nicolás Geyger had a hole-in-one Friday, at the par-3 No. 4, his 13th hole of the day. Geyger hit a 5-iron from 215 yards for his first hole-in-one as a pro. “An ace is pure luck, but I’m happy about it because it gave my round direction heading into the last few holes,” said the experienced 36-year-old from Santiago, a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member from 2012 to 2014.
Making his first start as Totalplay Cup No. 1, Linus Lilliedahl couldn’t find the strong pace that led to back-to-back runner-up finishes the past two weeks. The 28-year old from Sweden followed an opening 74 with a 77 to finish six shots outside the cutline.
Second-Round Weather: Sunny and clear, with a high of 87. Wind S at 13-31 mph.
