Bullington, Etulain share opening-round lead in Chile

SANTIAGO, CHILE—Playing in perfect, calm conditions Thursday morning at Hacienda Chicureo Club, Brian Bullington of Frankfort, Illinois, and Julián Etulain of Coronel Suarez, Argentina, shot 7-under 65s to share the opening-round lead at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo. The co-leaders of the third event of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season finished the day one shot ahead of California’s Matt Ryan, who recorded a bogey-free 66 with the wind picking up in the afternoon.

Michigan native Alex Scott carded a 67 to rank solo fourth, while a group of five players, that includes Chile’s own Cristóbal Del Solar and Benjamín Saiz Wenz, are tied for fifth with 68s. Both Chileans are coming off Sunday wins, with Del Solar winning the Neuquén Argentina Classic for his fourth PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career win and Saiz Wenz winning a Chilean Tour event for his first pro win.

After missing the cut the past two weeks in Argentina, the 29-year old Bullington decided to change his approach. “Today I just wanted to play like a didn’t care, and I did a great job at that. It’s funny how that works. I hit it great, made a few putts, and with little wind in the morning it was a really good round,” said the University of Iowa alum who is entering his third season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica after playing here in 2016 and 2018.

Opening his day with a bogey on 11, his second hole of the day, Bullington played flawless golf the rest of the way. He hit his tee shot within two feet at the par-3 14th to make his first of four birdies in five holes. He picked up his pace again on No. 3, starting another string of four birdies in five holes.