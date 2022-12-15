Bullington, Etulain share opening-round lead in Chile

Did you know Julián Etulain spend two full seasons on the PGA TOUR? The man who claimed PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors in 2014 has made 49 career starts. As a TOUR rookie in 2016-17, he made 22 appearances and finished 161st on the FedExCup standings. After claiming his lone Korn Ferry Tour win, at the 2018 Chitimacha Louisiana Open, he made it back on TOUR in 2018-19, making 24 starts and finishing 176th on the FedExCup.

Key Information

The opening-round scoring average came at 73.21 at the 7,349-yard par-72 at Hacienda Chicureo Club. There were 20 rounds in the 60s and 45 sub-par rounds.

In the tie for the lead, Brian Bullington is in position to snap a streak of nine consecutive missed cuts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. He missed the weekend in all seven of his 2018 starts, his last full season on Tour, and then started this season missing the cut in the two events in Argentina.

Joining Brian Bullington at the top, Julián Etulain is also coming off a missed cut this past week, at the Neuquén Argentina Classic, where he shot a couple of 74s. Etulain has recorded four wins in 56 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.

Solo third after a bogey-free 66, Matt Ryan made his six birdies of the day on the first 10 holes. With the wind picking up late in the afternoon, he had to fight hard to keep his card clean, with pars on the final eight holes. “The back nine was tough. It got really windy, the greens got super firm and there were some pins that you just couldn’t go after,” said the 36-year old who is loving the conditions, which he finds similar to that of his native California.

Making his first start as Totalplay Cup No. 1, Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl had a tough time at Hacienda Chicureo Thursday. After making two birdies for a bogey-free front nine, he shot 4-over 40 on the back, making three bogeys and a double bogey for an opening, 2-over 74. Coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes, Lilliedahl will enter Friday tied for 75th.

Fresh off his win at the Neuquén Argentina Classic, Cristóbal Del Solar posted his fifth consecutive round in the 60s, firing a 4-under 68. The 29-year-old from Viña del Mar had five birdies and only one bogey. “I struck it great. It was a very solid round. I’m just taking things one step at a time,” said Del Solar, who was paired with co-leader Julián Etulain for the first two days of the tournament.

There are four Chileans players inside the top-10, with Cristóbal Del Solar and Benjamín Saiz Wenz leading the way in a tie for fifth, at 4-under 68. The other two are amateurs—Martín Cancino and Cristóbal Sepúlveda—who posted 69s to make it into a tie for 10th. From a group of 24 local players in the field, the following are the 10 currently in position to make the cut for the top 55 and ties.