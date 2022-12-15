  • Bullington, Etulain share opening-round lead in Chile

  • Brian Bullington matched his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career-low to make it into a tie for the opening round lead at the Chile Open. (Media/PGA TOUR)Brian Bullington matched his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career-low to make it into a tie for the opening round lead at the Chile Open. (Media/PGA TOUR)