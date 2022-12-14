-
Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open closes calendar year
December 14, 2022
By Communications , PGATOURLA.COM
SANTIAGO, CHILE—As the final stop in a trio of events opening the 2022-23 season PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo takes center stage this week. Starting Thursday, the 95th playing of this storied event begins at Hacienda Chicureo Club, a new venue for the Tour players battling for the Totalplay Cup and a spot on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour.
“It’s a great course,” said Chile’s own Cristóbal Del Solar, who is coming off a win Sunday at the Neuquén Argentina Classic. “(Hacienda Chicureo) is windy; not as windy as it was last week in Neuquén, but the wind will be a factor this week. As a golf course, this is a really good one, it’s spectacular. I know it pretty well, having played several tournaments here since my days as a junior player.”
Making his last PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start before setting his focus on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season, Del Solar will be one to keep an eye on in a 144-player field that includes 23 other Chilean players.
The internationals coming in are led by Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl, who sits atop the Totalplay Cup standings after back-to-back runner-up finishes in Argentina. The 28-year old had this event on his schedule, but when the Chile Open entries closed a week ago he was not among those who signed up.
“To be honest with you, I don’t know what happened. There might have been ghosts inside my phone or my computer because I did not intend to withdraw from this event. I had to finish in the top 20 (at the Neuquen Argentina Classic) last week to get into this one, and I obviously took care of that on Sunday,” said a relieved Lilliedahl, who claimed runner-up honors at Chapelco Golf & Resort.
Lilliedahl is the first player from outside of the Americas to ever lead the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Order of Merit or Totalplay Cup Points List. “I’m happy to be here and happy to be on top, but that is the plan, I’m planning on staying here. I’m enjoying it and I’m going to take care of business this week,” added the native of Nyköping, Sweden, who is entering his third full season on Tour.
Following this event, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will observe a 12-week break, the season resuming in March 2022, with three consecutive tournaments in Argentina and Brazil. The 12-event season culminates in July.
Did you know Gary Player won the Chile Open in 1980? The South African Hall of Famer shot 72-67-74-71 for a one-shot win over U.S. player Alan Pate on November 9, 1980. Player finished at 4-under 284 to collect a winner’s check of U.S. $10,000. Other notables who have won Chile’s national open are Argentina’s Roberto De Vicenzo (1961) and Eduardo Romero (1984), Paraguay’s Carlos Franco (1985) and Chile’s Felipe Aguilar, a four-time winner of the event, with victories in 2002, 2008, 2016 and 2017.
Official Name: Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo
Schedule: Third of 12 events on the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule
Hashtag: #ScotiaWMChileOpen
Dates: December 15-18, 2022
Host venue: Hacienda Chicureo Club, Par 72 (36-36) 7,349 yards
Field: 144 players from 15 countries
Last champion (2022): Alan Wagner (Argentina) is not playing this week
Purse: US $175,000 – Winner’s share US $31,500
Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner
Cut: Top 55 and ties
The following are the Chile Open winners as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica-sanctioned event:
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Scores
|
2013
|
Timothy O’Neal (U.S.)
|
66-72-70-67—275 (-13)*
|
2014
|
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
|
68-62-71-70—271 (-17)
|
2015
|
Wil Bateman (Canada)
|
66-68-63-67—264 (-24)
|
2018
|
Jared Wolfe (U.S.)
|
64-72-67-67—270 (-14)
|
2019
|
John Somers (U.S.)
|
68-65-67-65—265 (-19)
|
2022
|
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
|
62-69-71-71—273 (-15)
* Winner in a three-way playoff
With back-to-back runner-up finishes, at the Visa Argentine Open and the Neuquén Argentina Classic, Linus Lilliedahl enters the Chile Open atop the Totalplay Cup Points List.
Totalplay Cup Standings
(Through the Neuquén Argentina Classic)
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Points
|
1
|
Linus Lilliedahl (Sweden)
|
600
|
2
|
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
|
521
|
3
|
Zack Fischer (U.S.)
|
500
|
4
|
Tim Widing (Sweden)
|
228
|
5
|
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
|
189
|
6
|
Raúl Pereda (Mexico)
|
173
|
T7
|
Santiago Bauni (Argentina)
|
163
|
T7
|
Myles Creighton (Canada)
|
163
|
9
|
Nelson Ledesma (Argentina)
|
133
|
10
|
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
|
132
Aside from second-place holder Cristóbal Del Solar, the other Chilean players who have earned Totalplay Cup points through the first two events of the season are Gustavo Silva, tied for 39th, with 47 points, Agustín Errazuriz, tied for 67th, with 13 points, and Gabriel Morgan Birke, 76th with eight points.
Including this week’s Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, the following are the 10 events left to play in the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule:
|
Date
|
Tournament
|
Course
|
Location
|
December 12-18
|
Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo
|
Hacienda Chicureo Club
|
Santiago, Chile
|
March 13-19
|
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational
|
Termas de Rio Hondo GC
|
Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina
|
March 20-26
|
Roberto De Vicenzo Memorial 100 Years
|
Ranelagh Golf Club
|
Buenos Aires, Argentina
|
March 27-April 2
|
JHSF Brazil Open
|
Fazenda Boa Vista
|
Sao Paulo, Brazil
|
April 24-30
|
Diners Club Peru Open
|
Los Inkas GC
|
Lima, Peru
|
May 1-7
|
Quito Open
|
Quito Tennis and Golf Club
|
Quito, Ecuador
|
May 22-28
|
Colombia Classic
|
TBD
|
Colombia
|
May 29-June 4
|
El Rincon Championship
|
El Rincon de Cajica
|
Bogota, Colombia
|
June 19-25
|
Jalisco Open GDL
|
Atlas Country Club
|
Guadalajara, Mexico
|
June 26-July 2
|
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Championship
|
TBD
|
Mexico