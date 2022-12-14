Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open closes calendar year

SANTIAGO, CHILE—As the final stop in a trio of events opening the 2022-23 season PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo takes center stage this week. Starting Thursday, the 95th playing of this storied event begins at Hacienda Chicureo Club, a new venue for the Tour players battling for the Totalplay Cup and a spot on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour.

“It’s a great course,” said Chile’s own Cristóbal Del Solar, who is coming off a win Sunday at the Neuquén Argentina Classic. “(Hacienda Chicureo) is windy; not as windy as it was last week in Neuquén, but the wind will be a factor this week. As a golf course, this is a really good one, it’s spectacular. I know it pretty well, having played several tournaments here since my days as a junior player.”

Making his last PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start before setting his focus on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season, Del Solar will be one to keep an eye on in a 144-player field that includes 23 other Chilean players.

The internationals coming in are led by Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl, who sits atop the Totalplay Cup standings after back-to-back runner-up finishes in Argentina. The 28-year old had this event on his schedule, but when the Chile Open entries closed a week ago he was not among those who signed up.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know what happened. There might have been ghosts inside my phone or my computer because I did not intend to withdraw from this event. I had to finish in the top 20 (at the Neuquen Argentina Classic) last week to get into this one, and I obviously took care of that on Sunday,” said a relieved Lilliedahl, who claimed runner-up honors at Chapelco Golf & Resort.

Lilliedahl is the first player from outside of the Americas to ever lead the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Order of Merit or Totalplay Cup Points List. “I’m happy to be here and happy to be on top, but that is the plan, I’m planning on staying here. I’m enjoying it and I’m going to take care of business this week,” added the native of Nyköping, Sweden, who is entering his third full season on Tour.

Following this event, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will observe a 12-week break, the season resuming in March 2022, with three consecutive tournaments in Argentina and Brazil. The 12-event season culminates in July.

Did you know Gary Player won the Chile Open in 1980? The South African Hall of Famer shot 72-67-74-71 for a one-shot win over U.S. player Alan Pate on November 9, 1980. Player finished at 4-under 284 to collect a winner’s check of U.S. $10,000. Other notables who have won Chile’s national open are Argentina’s Roberto De Vicenzo (1961) and Eduardo Romero (1984), Paraguay’s Carlos Franco (1985) and Chile’s Felipe Aguilar, a four-time winner of the event, with victories in 2002, 2008, 2016 and 2017.

Tournament Fast Facts

Official Name: Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo

Schedule: Third of 12 events on the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule

Hashtag: #ScotiaWMChileOpen

Dates: December 15-18, 2022

Host venue: Hacienda Chicureo Club, Par 72 (36-36) 7,349 yards

Field: 144 players from 15 countries

Last champion (2022): Alan Wagner (Argentina) is not playing this week

Purse: US $175,000 – Winner’s share US $31,500

Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner

Cut: Top 55 and ties

Key Information