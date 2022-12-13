Six minutes to spare

SANTIAGO, Chile—Joel Thelen had just polished off his second consecutive 70 at the Neuquén Argentina Classic. His 9-under total left him tied for sixth with Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti, Mexico’s Jorge Villar and U.S. player Dalan Refioglu.

Thelen had taken a bit of a gamble coming to Latin America at the beginning of the month. He knew by playing in the first three events of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, he would miss celebrating with his wife, Anna, their 11th wedding anniversary. Thelen would also miss the second birthday for his son, Reese.

“I knew I loved playing down here, and I wanted to keep playing. So, it’s definitely good to play well. I knew if I had come down here and played poorly, it would have been a double whammy being away from home,” he said.

While Thelen never really threatened eventual winner Cristóbal Del Solar on Sunday, unable to put any pressure on the Chilean as he won by two strokes, Thelen’s Sunday wasn’t lacking for excitement. The fun, as it turned out, happened after the conclusion of the tournament at Chapelco Golf & Resort.

With the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo the next tournament on the schedule, the third and final event of the 2022 portion of the Tour’s schedule, Thelen and France’s Jeremy Gandon, along with several caddies, had arranged for a 15-person passenger van to ferry them from San Martin de Los Andes, Argentina, to Santiago so both players could participate in the tournament’s Monday pro-am.

“Everything was going well until about Sunday at 5 o’clock,” Thelen explained remembering the bit of bad news he received post-round. After closing with a birdie-par finish, Thelen discovered the group’s van reservation was no bueno, the driver informing everybody that due to the Argentina-Chile border closing at 8 p.m., the driver wouldn’t be able to get the players to Pucón, Chile—where a bus awaited to take them to Santiago—and then get back into Argentina before the border closed.

With news he didn’t want to hear, Thelen went to work. He started texting taxi companies, and he sent messages to his Neuquén Argentina Classic pro-am partners asking if they had any solutions.

Finally, his Airbnb host had an idea. He knew someone who could drive them to Pucón. “If you leave right now, you can make it,” he said after learning the Pucón bus to Santiago would leave promptly at 9:45 p.m.

Thelen and Gandon were both in.

Staff at Chapelco hopped in a couple of golf carts, they picked up Thelen and Gandon and the carts took them to the highway where they met their ride.

No time to mess around. They had a bus to catch.