Six minutes to spare

Headed to Chile, Joel Thelen and Jeremy Gandon had quite the Andes adventure

December 13, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
Joel Thelen and his friend Jeremy Gandon embarked on an unforgettable journey from Chapelco Golf Club to Hacienda Chicureo. (Credit: Joel Thelen)
