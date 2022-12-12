-
Open Qualifying: Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open
December 12, 2022
By Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
SANTIAGO, Chile —Below are the successful entrants from Open Qualifying for the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo. The qualifying round took place at Prince of Wales Country Club, earlier Monday and it involved 40 competitors battling for seven spots on the field of the second event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
67 (-5) Lucas Vidal, Chile
69 (-3) Cody Montgomery, U.S.
70 (-2) Fernando López, Mexico
70 (-2) Jake Sollon, U.S.
70 (-2) Corey Gallagher, U.S.
71 (-1) Santiago Castilla, Mexico*
*Survived a 4-for-1 playoff