  • Open Qualifying: Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open

  • Mexico&apos;s Santiago Castilla is playing his first season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. (Media/PGA TOUR)
  • SANTIAGO, Chile —Below are the successful entrants from Open Qualifying for the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo. The qualifying round took place at Prince of Wales Country Club, earlier Monday and it involved 40 competitors battling for seven spots on the field of the second event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

    67 (-5) Lucas Vidal, Chile
    69 (-3) Cody Montgomery, U.S.
    70 (-2) Fernando López, Mexico
    70 (-2) Jake Sollon, U.S.
    70 (-2) Corey Gallagher, U.S.
    71 (-1) Santiago Castilla, Mexico*
    *Survived a 4-for-1 playoff

