Open Qualifying: Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open

SANTIAGO, Chile —Below are the successful entrants from Open Qualifying for the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo. The qualifying round took place at Prince of Wales Country Club, earlier Monday and it involved 40 competitors battling for seven spots on the field of the second event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

67 (-5) Lucas Vidal, Chile

69 (-3) Cody Montgomery, U.S.

70 (-2) Fernando López, Mexico

70 (-2) Jake Sollon, U.S.

70 (-2) Corey Gallagher, U.S.

71 (-1) Santiago Castilla, Mexico*

*Survived a 4-for-1 playoff