-
Five things we learned: Neuquén Argentina Classic
-
-
December 12, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
-
|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Since the inception of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, in 2012, no player from outside the Americas has ever led either the Order of Merit or the Totalplay Cup at any point during the season. Linus Lilliedahl changed that. The native of Nyköping, Sweden, on the strength of two runner-up finishes to begin the 2022-23 season, assumed the top spot in the Totalplay Cup, leading Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar by 79 points. In the 151 previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, players from the Americas have won 147 of them, with Lilliedahl coming oh, so close twice this season. The only four non-Americas winners on Tour are John Young Kim (South Korea), Mitch Krywulycz (Australia), Samuel Del Val (Spain) and Toni Hakula (Finland).
Tim Widing made his mark last week in Argentina. Following Linus Lilliedahl’s close loss at the season-opening Visa Argentine Open, Sweden’s Widing spent time outside the scoring trailer speaking to and consoling Lilliedahl, his friend and fellow countryman. A week later, Widing was right in the mix at the Neuquén Argentina Classic. Only a double bogey-5 on the 15th hole Sunday kept him from contending and putting heat on eventual winner Cristóbal Del Solar. Widing turned in his career-best performance with his third-place finish, and it’s two Swedes in the top five of the Totalplay Cup standings, with Lilliedahl holding down the top spot and Widing at No. 4.
Cristóbal Del Solar appears more than ready to make his mark on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour. The Chilean picked up his fourth career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title last week and his second this calendar year. He won the Volvo Golf Championship in Bogota in June. Del Solar, a Florida State University product by way of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, finished second on the 2021-22 Totalplay Cup standings and has used the Argentina tournaments and his national open this week, the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, to prepare for Korn Ferry Tour season that begins with The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay January 15-18.
In his last three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica seasons, Mexico’s Raul Pereda has second-, third- and fourth-place finishes. The only thing he hasn’t done yet is win. Pereda continues to knock on the door, his most recent high finish coming last week at Chapelco Golf Club, a tie for fourth. A season ago, Pereda, in his fourth year as a pro, finished 12th on the Totalplay Cup, 117 points out of the No. 10 position that would have garnered him Korn Ferry Tour membership. In early November, Pereda won on the Mexican Tour, the Copa Multimedios, a 10-stroke triumph over Korn Ferry Tour member Joel Thelen and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Rafael Becker in Monterrey. His next step is to capture a trophy on a bigger stage.
Scotland’s Sandy Scott had a disappointing start to his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career. At the Visa Argentine Open, in his professional debut, the celebrated amateur who played collegiately at Texas Tech, shot rounds of 81-74 to miss the cut by 10 strokes. Scott clearly solved things last week at the Neuquén Argentina Classic. Scott, who reached as high as No. 6 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking during his amateur days, was tied for second through 36 holes at Chapelco and eventually finished fifth, with only a third-round, 1-over 73 preventing him from contending Sunday.