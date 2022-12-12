Five things we learned: Neuquén Argentina Classic

Since the inception of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, in 2012, no player from outside the Americas has ever led either the Order of Merit or the Totalplay Cup at any point during the season. Linus Lilliedahl changed that. The native of Nyköping, Sweden, on the strength of two runner-up finishes to begin the 2022-23 season, assumed the top spot in the Totalplay Cup, leading Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar by 79 points. In the 151 previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, players from the Americas have won 147 of them, with Lilliedahl coming oh, so close twice this season. The only four non-Americas winners on Tour are John Young Kim (South Korea), Mitch Krywulycz (Australia), Samuel Del Val (Spain) and Toni Hakula (Finland).