Del Solar keeps control to win by three in Neuquén

SAN MARTIN DE LOS ANDES, Argentina—Holding the outright lead after a second-round 66, Cristóbal Del Solar kept control all the way to the end for a three-stroke victory at the Neuquén Argentina Classic. The 29-year-old from Chile carded a 4-under 68 Sunday to finish at 16-under 272 and claim his fourth career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title.

For the second consecutive week, runner-up honors belonged to Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl, who also carded a final-round 68 to finish at 13-under. With the points collected this first two weeks of the season, Lilliedahl is now leading the Totalplay Cup and the Zurich Argentina Swing standings.

His countryman Tim Widing made things interesting halfway through the back nine, going birdie-eagle on 12 and 13 to move within one stroke of Del Solar. However, a double bogey on the 15th ended his chances, and he slipped to solo third with a bogey at the last to finish at 12-under.

Carding a final-round-low 66, Mexico’s Raúl Pereda charged into the fourth spot at 11-under. Making only his second start as a pro, Scotland’s Sandy Scott closed with a 68 to finish solo fifth, at 10-under. Four other players tied for sixth, with Alejandro Tosti among them, to finish as the leading Argentine.

“I’m so happy. You know, I try my best every time I’m out on the course. I try to win, I try to compete and try my best every time regardless of the Tour I’m playing on,” said Del Solar, who is playing the early part of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica campaign to be in shape for the start of his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Del Solar moved up to the next level after a stellar 2021-22 season of seven top-10 finishes that allowed him to finish second on the Totalplay Cup standings. He has been a model of consistency this calendar year, and he showcase all of his strengths this week at Chapelco Golf & Resort.