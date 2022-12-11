-
Del Solar keeps control to win by three in Neuquén
-
-
December 11, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
-
SAN MARTIN DE LOS ANDES, Argentina—Holding the outright lead after a second-round 66, Cristóbal Del Solar kept control all the way to the end for a three-stroke victory at the Neuquén Argentina Classic. The 29-year-old from Chile carded a 4-under 68 Sunday to finish at 16-under 272 and claim his fourth career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title.
For the second consecutive week, runner-up honors belonged to Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl, who also carded a final-round 68 to finish at 13-under. With the points collected this first two weeks of the season, Lilliedahl is now leading the Totalplay Cup and the Zurich Argentina Swing standings.
His countryman Tim Widing made things interesting halfway through the back nine, going birdie-eagle on 12 and 13 to move within one stroke of Del Solar. However, a double bogey on the 15th ended his chances, and he slipped to solo third with a bogey at the last to finish at 12-under.
Carding a final-round-low 66, Mexico’s Raúl Pereda charged into the fourth spot at 11-under. Making only his second start as a pro, Scotland’s Sandy Scott closed with a 68 to finish solo fifth, at 10-under. Four other players tied for sixth, with Alejandro Tosti among them, to finish as the leading Argentine.
“I’m so happy. You know, I try my best every time I’m out on the course. I try to win, I try to compete and try my best every time regardless of the Tour I’m playing on,” said Del Solar, who is playing the early part of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica campaign to be in shape for the start of his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Del Solar moved up to the next level after a stellar 2021-22 season of seven top-10 finishes that allowed him to finish second on the Totalplay Cup standings. He has been a model of consistency this calendar year, and he showcase all of his strengths this week at Chapelco Golf & Resort.
The leader by two after the second and third rounds, Del Solar got off to a fast start Sunday. With birdies on 1, 3, 6 and 7, he moved to 16-under to open a five-shot lead. “I played extremely well early, and I didn’t hit a bad shot until I got to No. 9,” said Del Solar, whose great pace was cut by a bogey on 9, where his playing partner Widing made birdie to cut the lead to three.
With Widing’s birdie-eagle stretch midway through the back nine, Del Solar had to make birdie on 13, his only birdie on the back nine, to stay ahead by one.
The par-3 15th proved decisive. “The wind was switching a lot, and that was an issue throughout the back nine. [Widing] hit a 7-iron that went past the green, so instead of a 7-iron, I went for an 8-(iron) and the wind turned, and I left it 30 yards short. I made a really good approach and saved my par, while he did what he did,” said Del Solar of a hole where the Swede three-putted for a double bogey-5.
Leading by three, Del Solar cruised to the end line with a trio of pars. He sank a 15-footer at the last to keep his back nine clean, leading to a celebration. “I’m so happy to be headed to Chile now, where I will feel a bit at home. I’ll be able to see my parents and my brothers, who will probably come and see me play,” said the winner as he looks forward to the third event on the schedule, the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo. The final tournament of the calendar year is set to start Thursday at Hacienda Chicureo, outside of Santiago.
Did you know Cristóbal Del Solar is now one of only seven players with four or more PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career victories? The other four-time winners are Rodolfo Cazaubón, Julián Etulain, Michael Buttacavoli, Jorge Fernández Valdés and Tommy Cocha. Ahead of them, as the only five-time winner on Tour is Mexico’s José de Jesús Rodríguez.
With rounds of 69-66-69-68, tournament champion Cristóbal Del Solar was the only player to card four rounds in the 60s this week.
Cristóbal Del Solar’s previous three wins on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica came at the 2018 Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina, the 2019 Puerto Plata Open in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and the 2022 Volvo Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia. The 2022 Neuquén Argentina Classic was his second win in Argentina and his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica win during the 2022 calendar year.
With back-to-back runner-up finishes, at the VISA Argentine Open and the Neuquén Argentina Classic, Linus Lilliedahl managed to move atop the Totalplay Cup Points List and the Zurich Argentina Swing Standings, with a total of 600 points. With the 500 points he earned for his win, Cristóbal Del Solar improved his point total to 521 and moved into solo second, just ahead of last week’s winner Zack Fischer, who didn’t play this week and is third with 500 points.
Totalplay Cup and Zurich Argentina Swing Standings
Through the Neuquén Argentina Classic
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Points
|
1
|
Linus Lilliedahl (Sweden)
|
600
|
2
|
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
|
521
|
3
|
Zack Fischer (U.S.)
|
500
|
4
|
Tim Widing (Sweden)
|
228
|
5
|
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
|
189
|
6
|
Raúl Pereda (Mexico)
|
173
|
T7
|
Santiago Bauni (Argentina)
|
163
|
T7
|
Myles Creighton (Canada)
|
163
|
9
|
Nelson Ledesma (Argentina)
|
133
|
10
|
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
|
132
“If you had told me on Tuesday or Wednesday that I was going to be in the run for [this tournament], I would have probably taken this (result). Certainly, (I’m) happy with another good finish,” said Linus Lilliedahl, who became the first player from Sweden to ever lead the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List. The 28-year-old from Sandviken is actually the first player from outside the Americas to be atop in the race to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour.
The following are some course statistics through 72 holes of play at the 7,163-yard par-72 at Chapelco Golf & Resort:
COURSE STATISTICS
|
|
Scoring Avg.
|
Rounds in the 60s
|
Subpar Rounds
|
Birdies on 18
|
Round 1
|
73.43
|
21
|
45
|
47
|
Round 2
|
73.34
|
20
|
46
|
33
|
Round 3
|
73.13
|
14
|
30
|
10
|
Round 4
|
72.58
|
8
|
25
|
10
|
Totals
|
72.12
|
63
|
146
|
100
Just as last week at the season-opening VISA Argentine Open, Tour players joined a race to record birdies for charity on the 18th hole of every Zurich Argentina Swing event. Coming off a 51-birdie week at Nordelta’s No. 18, which turned into 255,000 Argentine pesos that Zurich presented to Fundación Integrar, a foundation that provides educational scholarships. With 30,000 Argentine pesos going to charity for each birdie made at Chapelco’s last hole, a total of 100 birdies translated into 3,000,000 Argentine pesos.
Alejandro Tosti finished the week as the leading Argentine player. With back-to-back 70s on the weekend, he tied for sixth, at 9-under. Nelson Ledesma, who closed with a Sunday 71, was the next- best in a tie for 10th, at 8-under. Three other Argentines made it into the top 25, with Martín Contini and Leandro Marelli tying for 16th, and Ignacio Marino tying for 25th. Sixteen Argentine players made the cut from a group of 41 who started the tournament Thursday.
Final-Round Weather: Partially cloudy, with a high of 64. Wind W at 12-42 mph.