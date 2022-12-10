Del Solar finishes strong, keeps two-shot lead in windy Chapelco

No. 18, an uphill par-4 that measures 410 yards, was playing tougher, with a crosswind from left to right. Del Solar missed his drive into the bushes but made a terrific approach and sank the birdie putt to claim back the two-shot lead he had at the start of the day.

Come Sunday, Del Solar will have experience on his side. A win at Chapelco would mean his fourth career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica triumph. “There isn’t too much science to it. I just have to keep doing the same. It’s just one more round, and whatever happens happens,” added the 29-year old who is headed to the Korn Ferry Tour by virtue of his stellar play last season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

After a double bogey on No. 2, things weren’t looking good for Widing. He rebounded with back-to-back birdies on 7 and 8 but bogeyed No. 9 to make the turn at 1-over for the day. His back nine was flawless, as he put together a four-birdie string off No. 10 and then chipped in for birdie on No. 17 to finish at 10-under.

“I didn’t sleep well last night, and I didn’t feel like I had a lot of energy. (I was) hitting shots that I haven’t hit in a very long time, missing greens with the wedge on my hand. I didn’t know what I was doing, so I asked myself to start over and I was able to make some birdies. I just changed the energy, and that’s what helped me put on a good score on the back nine,” said the 25-year old, a 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie who secured 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status with a tie for 29th at the Tour’s Qualifying Tournament Finals in early November.

Did you know Cristóbal Del Solar is the Chilean player with the most career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins? He has claimed three Tour titles across four full seasons on Tour. He won the 2018 Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina and the 2019 Puerto Plata Open in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, during his first two seasons on Tour. Following a winless 2020-21 season, he went on to win the 2022 Volvo Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia, on his way to finishing second on the season-long race for the Totalplay Cup.

Key Information

The following are some course statistics through three rounds of play at the 7,163-yard par-72 at Chapelco Golf & Resort: