Del Solar finishes strong, keeps two-shot lead in windy Chapelco
December 10, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- Cristóbal Del Solar is seeking his fourth career victory on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. (Media/PGA TOUR)
SAN MARTIN DE LOS ANDES, Argentina—An eagle-birdie finish allowed Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar to preserve a two-shot lead after another day of tough windy conditions at the Neuquén Argentina Classic. Carding a third-round, 3-under 69, Del Solar moved to 12-under 204 to finish the day two shots ahead of Sweden's Tim Widing, who posted a 68 to move from a tie for sixth into solo second Saturday at Chapelco Golf & Resort.
Firing a third-round low of 7-under 65, U.S. player Dalan Refioglu charged into a tie for third. At 9-under for the week, Refioglu is joined by Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl, who is in contention for the second consecutive PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament that is also part of the Zurich Argentina Swing.
“I think it was the toughest day of the tournament up to this point. The wind was constantly swirling, changing direction on every hole. It was a headache, but we put on a good battle and finished well,” said the 54-hole leader while describing the challenging conditions at the stunning course designed by Jack Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus II.
At even-par for the day, trailing by one with two holes to play, Del Solar turned on the fireworks on the 17th tee. Playing downwind, the 384-yard par-4 provided him an opportunity to go for the green off the tee, and he hit a driver just beside the green, at pin high. “I made a great putt from outside the green and it went in. It was about 15 feet away, but it was a downhill putt breaking from left to right. It was great,” he said about a huge eagle that put him back on top.
No. 18, an uphill par-4 that measures 410 yards, was playing tougher, with a crosswind from left to right. Del Solar missed his drive into the bushes but made a terrific approach and sank the birdie putt to claim back the two-shot lead he had at the start of the day.
Come Sunday, Del Solar will have experience on his side. A win at Chapelco would mean his fourth career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica triumph. “There isn’t too much science to it. I just have to keep doing the same. It’s just one more round, and whatever happens happens,” added the 29-year old who is headed to the Korn Ferry Tour by virtue of his stellar play last season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
After a double bogey on No. 2, things weren’t looking good for Widing. He rebounded with back-to-back birdies on 7 and 8 but bogeyed No. 9 to make the turn at 1-over for the day. His back nine was flawless, as he put together a four-birdie string off No. 10 and then chipped in for birdie on No. 17 to finish at 10-under.
“I didn’t sleep well last night, and I didn’t feel like I had a lot of energy. (I was) hitting shots that I haven’t hit in a very long time, missing greens with the wedge on my hand. I didn’t know what I was doing, so I asked myself to start over and I was able to make some birdies. I just changed the energy, and that’s what helped me put on a good score on the back nine,” said the 25-year old, a 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie who secured 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status with a tie for 29th at the Tour’s Qualifying Tournament Finals in early November.
Did you know Cristóbal Del Solar is the Chilean player with the most career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica wins? He has claimed three Tour titles across four full seasons on Tour. He won the 2018 Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina and the 2019 Puerto Plata Open in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, during his first two seasons on Tour. Following a winless 2020-21 season, he went on to win the 2022 Volvo Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia, on his way to finishing second on the season-long race for the Totalplay Cup.
Key Information
The following are some course statistics through three rounds of play at the 7,163-yard par-72 at Chapelco Golf & Resort:
Scoring Avg.
Rounds in the 60s
Subpar Rounds
Birdies on 18
Round 1
73.43
21
45
47
Round 2
73.34
20
46
33
Round 3
73.13
14
30
10
Cristóbal Del Solar has recorded seven top-10s in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts during the 2022 calendar year. His best finish was a win at the Volvo Golf Championship in June. He also had a tie for second at the Estrella del Mar Open, a tie for third at the JHSF Aberto do Brasil, back-to-back ties for fifth finishes at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational and the Abierto del Centro, a solo-sixth finish at the Diners Club Perú Open and a tie for ninth at the Jalisco Open Guadalajara.
Tim Widing’s best PGA TOUR Latinoamérica finish was a tie for fifth at the 2022 Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero in Cordoba, Argentina, this past April. He recorded four other top-25 finishes as a Tour rookie to finish the 2021-22 season ranked 38th on the Totalplay Cup standings.
Dalan Refioglu, a 31-year old from California, is entering his seventh PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Only 15 days ago he regained his Tour card with a solid performance at the fourth and final Qualifying Tournament played here in Argentina. He made it through with a final-round-low 66 that got him into a playoff he would eventually lose to Argentina’s Puma Domínguez. Saturday, he played even better, carding a third-round-low 65 to move from a tie for 28th into in a two-way tie for third. His third round had a little bit of everything, including an eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys.
Dalan Refioglu’s best career finish in 66 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts came at the 2018 Neuquén Argentina Classic, the first time the Tour visited Chapelco Golf & Resort. That year he fired a final-round 65 to tie for sixth, at 10-under. He came back to Chapelco the following year only to miss the cut, with rounds of 71-73.
At 10-under for the tournament through 15 holes Saturday, Linus Lilliedahl had moved ahead of Cristóbal Del Solar for the tournament’s top spot, but a double bogey at the par-4 16th proved costly. He managed to get one shot back, with a birdie on 17, for a round of 2-under 70 that left him tied with Dalan Refioglu, at 9-under. Just as last week at the Visa Argentine Open, where he finished solo second, only one shot behind tournament winner Zack Fischer, Lilliedahl will enter the final round trailing by three shots.
Nelson Ledesma and Alejandro Tosti remain the leading Argentine players through 54 holes. Both of them shot 2-under 70 Saturday to move into a tie for seventh, at 7-under for the week. There are two other Argentines inside the top-25, with Leandro Marelli tied for 12th, at 6-under, and Martín Contini tied for 22nd, at 4-under. There are still 16 Argentine players competing this weekend from a group of 41 who started the tournament Thursday.
Third-Round Weather: Partially cloudy, with a high of 70. Wind W at 11-39 mph.
