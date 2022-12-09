-
Del Solar moves ahead in windy Chapelco
December 09, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- Del Solar carded a 66 Friday to get to 9-under and claim the halfway lead at the Neuquén Argentina Classic. (Media/PGA TOUR)
SAN MARTIN DE LOS ANDES, Argentina—A consistent performer across the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, in which he finished second on the Totalplay Cup standings last July, Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar is back at it. As the best of three players who carded a low-of-the-day 66 in windy conditions Friday, Del Solar moved to 9-under 135 to claim the halfway lead at the Neuquén Argentina Classic.
Del Solar will take a two-shot lead into the weekend of the second event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season and the Zurich Argentina Swing. Last week’s runner-up Linus Lilliedahl of Sweden, Sandy Scott of Scotland, Austin Hitt of Longwood, Florida and Jorge Villar of Mexico are tied for second, at 7-under 137.
Kevin Velo of oDanville, California and Tim Widing of Sweden moved into a tie for sixth, at 6-under. Just another shot back, Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti and Nelson Ledesma made it into a group of five players who are tied for eighth, at 5-under.
“I played spectacularly. I made a lot of putts and struck the ball nicely, both off the tee and onto the greens. It was a great round,” said Del Solar, who is headed to the Korn Ferry Tour, thanks to his stellar play last season.
Opening the afternoon with a birdie on No. 10, Del Solar added birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 18 to make the turn at 4-under for the day. He moved to 7-under, with three consecutive birdies off No. 2 but followed that hot streak with a bogey-birdie-bogey stretch to post his 66.
“The conditions were really tough,” added Del Solar about a day in which the wind gusted to 47 mph. “Down the stretch, it was too windy, especially on the par-3s. I left it far on both of the par-3s (Nos. 5 and 7), with some gusty winds affecting my putts.”
The Florida State University alum is playing this season-opening stretch in order to get into competition rhythm for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season. “I’ll play in Chile next week as well, and a couple of days later I’ll go back to the U.S. to get ready for the (Korn Ferry Tour) events in the Bahamas, Panama and Colombia,” he added about his immediate plans.
Did you know the Neuquén Argentina Classic was launched in 1961 as the Argentine Masters? Prior to joining PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, its first 24 editions were played at Olivos Golf Club in Buenos Aires, with winners such as Roberto De Vicenzo, who won the title five times, George Archer, Vicente Fernández, Florentino Molina, Angel Cabrera, Andrés Romero, Bernhard Langer and Tom Lehman. The tournament joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2012, and this is its ninth playing as the Argentina Classic.
Key Information
The cut came at 1-over 145, with 60 players qualifying for the weekend.
At 73.34, the second-round scoring average was fairly similar to the 73.53 recorded on Thursday at the 7,163-yard par-72 at Chapelco Golf & Resort.
Scoring Avg.
Rounds in the 60s
Subpar Rounds
Round 1
73.53
21
45
Round 2
73.34
20
46
With no bogey-free rounds Friday, Dalan Refioglu’s opening 69 remains the only bogey-free round this week.
Cristóbal Del Solar (leading at 9-under), Linus Lilliedahl (tied for second at 7-under) and Martín Contini(tied for 21st at 3-under) carded 6-under 66s to share the low round of the day.
Three of the 2021-22 Totalplay Cup top-five players are inside the top-10 heading into the weekend. Cristóbal Del Solar (No. 2 last season) is leading at 9-under, while Kevin Velo (No. 4) is tied for sixth, at 6-under, and Alejandro Tosti (No. 5) is tied for eighth, at 5-under.
Making his second start as a professional after a slow debut last week at the VISA Argentina Open, where he shot 81-74 to miss the cut, Scotland’s Sandy Scott is off to a promising start here. He followed an opening 68 with a 69 to tie for second at 7-under. “There were a few bogeys in there that made it a little bit more of a rollercoaster than I would have liked,” said the 24-year old Texas Tech University alum. He had six birdies and three bogeys Friday.
Starting on 10 as well, Linus Lilliedahl only had two pars on his first nine, recording five birdies and two bogeys. He cleaned things up with a bogey-free front nine, making birdies on 2, 6 and 9 for his 66. Coming off a runner-up finish at the VISA Argentina Open last week, of those competing this week, the 28-year old is the highest-ranked player in the Totalplay Cup and the Zurich Argentina Swing standings.
Jorge Villar of Mexico had a pretty clean card, making only one bogey, on No. 1, his 10th hole, for a second-round 68. He made a late move, going birdie-eagle on Nos. 5 and 6. “I knew that staying patient was key because the par-5s are not playing that difficult given the wind direction,” said the 24-year-old from Puebla.
Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti had eight birdies, five of them in succession, on 17, 18, 1, 2 and 3, in a round of 5-under 67 that moved him into a tie for eighth. The 26-year-old who is headed to the Korn Ferry Tour next year had started the day in a tie for 46th following an opening 72. “I love playing in windy conditions. When I get to the course and conditions are like this I feel energized,” said the University of Florida alum, who won his second of two career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica titles in tough conditions last April at the Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero in Cordoba, Argentina.
Joining Alejandro Tosti at 5-under, Nelson Ledesma is the other Argentine inside the top 10. A former PGA TOUR member who currently owns full status on the Korn Ferry Tour, Ledesma shot 71 Friday with a double bogey at the last. Led by Tosti and Ledesma, 16 Argentine players were able to make the cut. Forty-one Argentines entered the tournament.
Coming off an impressive 8-under 64 to grab the opening-round lead, U.S. player Skyler Finnell slowed to a 4-over 76. He had five bogeys, one double bogey and only three birdies to drop into a tie for 13th, at 4-under, for the week.
With Puma Domínguez missing the cut after rounds of 76-74, a new champion will be crowned Sunday. The 37-year-old from San Luis, Argentina, was coming off a tie for 41st at the season-opening VISA Argentina Open but was unable to get things going on his return to Chapelco.
María Cabanillas, the 17-year-old local amateur who became the second woman to make a start on Tour, shot 10-over 82 for the second consecutive day to finish 142nd. Paola Pavón of Mexico, the only other female to make a start on Tour, finished 141st at the 2019 Mexico Open in Tijuana after rounds of 81-76.
Three players withdrew during the first two rounds. Argentina’s Lucas Lozada Clerc, following the first round, and U.S. player Patrick Newcomb, and Argentina’s Santiago Bauni during the second round.
Second-Round Weather: Partially cloudy, with a high of 68. Wind W at 14-47 mph.
