Del Solar moves ahead in windy Chapelco

SAN MARTIN DE LOS ANDES, Argentina—A consistent performer across the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, in which he finished second on the Totalplay Cup standings last July, Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar is back at it. As the best of three players who carded a low-of-the-day 66 in windy conditions Friday, Del Solar moved to 9-under 135 to claim the halfway lead at the Neuquén Argentina Classic.

Del Solar will take a two-shot lead into the weekend of the second event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season and the Zurich Argentina Swing. Last week’s runner-up Linus Lilliedahl of Sweden, Sandy Scott of Scotland, Austin Hitt of Longwood, Florida and Jorge Villar of Mexico are tied for second, at 7-under 137.

Kevin Velo of oDanville, California and Tim Widing of Sweden moved into a tie for sixth, at 6-under. Just another shot back, Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti and Nelson Ledesma made it into a group of five players who are tied for eighth, at 5-under.

“I played spectacularly. I made a lot of putts and struck the ball nicely, both off the tee and onto the greens. It was a great round,” said Del Solar, who is headed to the Korn Ferry Tour, thanks to his stellar play last season.

Opening the afternoon with a birdie on No. 10, Del Solar added birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 18 to make the turn at 4-under for the day. He moved to 7-under, with three consecutive birdies off No. 2 but followed that hot streak with a bogey-birdie-bogey stretch to post his 66.

“The conditions were really tough,” added Del Solar about a day in which the wind gusted to 47 mph. “Down the stretch, it was too windy, especially on the par-3s. I left it far on both of the par-3s (Nos. 5 and 7), with some gusty winds affecting my putts.”

The Florida State University alum is playing this season-opening stretch in order to get into competition rhythm for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season. “I’ll play in Chile next week as well, and a couple of days later I’ll go back to the U.S. to get ready for the (Korn Ferry Tour) events in the Bahamas, Panama and Colombia,” he added about his immediate plans.

Did you know the Neuquén Argentina Classic was launched in 1961 as the Argentine Masters? Prior to joining PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, its first 24 editions were played at Olivos Golf Club in Buenos Aires, with winners such as Roberto De Vicenzo, who won the title five times, George Archer, Vicente Fernández, Florentino Molina, Angel Cabrera, Andrés Romero, Bernhard Langer and Tom Lehman. The tournament joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2012, and this is its ninth playing as the Argentina Classic.

Key Information

The cut came at 1-over 145, with 60 players qualifying for the weekend.

At 73.34, the second-round scoring average was fairly similar to the 73.53 recorded on Thursday at the 7,163-yard par-72 at Chapelco Golf & Resort.