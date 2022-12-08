Finnell fires opening 64 to lead by two in Chapelco

Finnell got off to a fast start, making four birdies (holes 3, 5, 6 and 8) and his lone bogey of the day (on No. 4) to shoot 3-under on the front nine. An eagle on No. 10, a downhill 565-yard par-5, where he sunk a 35-footer, turned out to be huge. “I got a few birdies early, and then, the eagle on 10 really kickstarted things. Then I was like, Let’s keep it rolling,” said Finnell, who birdied the 13th to get to 6-under for the day.

With five holes left to play, he focused on keeping the momentum going. “(When) you get deep, you start to settle, but I have started to learn that you have to take advantage when you are playing well, so I had those five holes coming up and said, ‘Let’s get two, let’s get it to 8-(under),’ and I was able to birdie the par-3 15th and then birdied 17 and made par on 18. So, (I) did what I wanted to do and got it done,” added Finnell of his new PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career-low round.

Having missed advancing at the first stages of Qualifying Tournaments for both the Korn Ferry Tour and the DP World Tour, Finnell admitted that only a few weeks ago he started wondering about his future as a touring pro. “I had a lot of support from my family and friends. (I) ended up doing (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica) Q-School. I got through a playoff (a five-spots-for-one-playoff for 12th place, to secure starts), which got me here, and now we are rolling. I’m just trying to make the most of every opportunity and having fun with it,” said the University of San Diego alum who turned pro in 2017.

Did you know Skyler Finnell has recorded two top-five finishes on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica? Making his Tour debut, he finished in a two-way tie for second at the 2018 Guatemala Stella Artois Open, an event Ben Polland won by four shots. Later in the 2018 season, when he finished 32nd on the Order of Merit, Finnell lost in the quarterfinals of the Bupa Match Play for a tie for fifth.

Key Information

The scoring average for the opening round came at 73.53 at the 7,163-yard par-72 at Chapelco Golf & Resort. There were 21 rounds in the 60s and 45 subpar rounds.

With his opening 64, Skyler Finnell set a new PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career-low round by two shots. His previous-low was a 66, which he shot twice in the past. He did it first in the opening round of the 2018 Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina, and then, in the third round of the 2018 Costa Rica Classic.

Skyler Finnell shot 5-under for the day on the four par-5s at Chapelco Golf & Resort. He had an eagle on No. 10 and also birdied Nos. 3, 6 and 13.

At 7-under through 15 holes following birdies on Nos. 10, 12, 13, 18, 1, 2 and 6, Alex Weiss made his only bogey of the day on No. 7, his 16th hole, to make it into a tie for second, at 66. The 26-year old, who finished 94th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list this past season, is coming off a strong weekend at the VISA Argentine Open. He shot back-to-back 67s at Nordelta Golf Club to finish the season-opening event tied for eighth, at 10-under.

Entering his second season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, 23-year-old Agustín Errazuriz of Chile got off to a hot start shooting 5-under 31 on the front nine. After his only bogey of the day, on 11, he made birdies on 12 and 17 to join Alex Weiss in the tie for second. Errazuriz’s best finish as a Tour rookie last season was a tie for 28th at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlán, Mexico.