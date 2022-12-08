-
Finnell fires opening 64 to lead by two in Chapelco
December 08, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- The 28-year-old had seven birdies, an eagle and just one bogey on Thursday at Chapelco Golf & Resort. (Media/PGA TOUR)
SAN MARTIN DE LOS ANDES, Argentina—Given a forecast of strong wind, gusting to 53 mph, and checking out the conditions while warming up at the driving range early in the morning, Skyler Finnell was not expecting an opening, 8-under 64 that took him to the top of the leaderboard at the Neuquén Argentina Classic on Thursday.
“I was going to put my head down and try to make a lot of pars,” said the 28-year-old of his round that ended up featuring seven birdies, an eagle and just one bogey to start the second event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season and the Zurich Argentina Swing.
The Carmel, California, native, went on to finish the day holding a two-shot lead over fellow U.S. player Alex Weiss and Chile’s Agustín Errazuriz, who posted rounds of 6-under 66.
Birdieing nine holes on his way to an opening 67, Thomas Lilly of Newton, North Carolina, is solo fourth. Seven others, including Argentina’s Nelson Ledesma and Juan Ignacio Noba, shot 68 to finish the day in a tie for fifth at Chapelco Golf & Resort.
Finnell got off to a fast start, making four birdies (holes 3, 5, 6 and 8) and his lone bogey of the day (on No. 4) to shoot 3-under on the front nine. An eagle on No. 10, a downhill 565-yard par-5, where he sunk a 35-footer, turned out to be huge. “I got a few birdies early, and then, the eagle on 10 really kickstarted things. Then I was like, Let’s keep it rolling,” said Finnell, who birdied the 13th to get to 6-under for the day.
With five holes left to play, he focused on keeping the momentum going. “(When) you get deep, you start to settle, but I have started to learn that you have to take advantage when you are playing well, so I had those five holes coming up and said, ‘Let’s get two, let’s get it to 8-(under),’ and I was able to birdie the par-3 15th and then birdied 17 and made par on 18. So, (I) did what I wanted to do and got it done,” added Finnell of his new PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career-low round.
Having missed advancing at the first stages of Qualifying Tournaments for both the Korn Ferry Tour and the DP World Tour, Finnell admitted that only a few weeks ago he started wondering about his future as a touring pro. “I had a lot of support from my family and friends. (I) ended up doing (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica) Q-School. I got through a playoff (a five-spots-for-one-playoff for 12th place, to secure starts), which got me here, and now we are rolling. I’m just trying to make the most of every opportunity and having fun with it,” said the University of San Diego alum who turned pro in 2017.
Did you know Skyler Finnell has recorded two top-five finishes on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica? Making his Tour debut, he finished in a two-way tie for second at the 2018 Guatemala Stella Artois Open, an event Ben Polland won by four shots. Later in the 2018 season, when he finished 32nd on the Order of Merit, Finnell lost in the quarterfinals of the Bupa Match Play for a tie for fifth.
Key Information
The scoring average for the opening round came at 73.53 at the 7,163-yard par-72 at Chapelco Golf & Resort. There were 21 rounds in the 60s and 45 subpar rounds.
With his opening 64, Skyler Finnell set a new PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career-low round by two shots. His previous-low was a 66, which he shot twice in the past. He did it first in the opening round of the 2018 Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina, and then, in the third round of the 2018 Costa Rica Classic.
Skyler Finnell shot 5-under for the day on the four par-5s at Chapelco Golf & Resort. He had an eagle on No. 10 and also birdied Nos. 3, 6 and 13.
At 7-under through 15 holes following birdies on Nos. 10, 12, 13, 18, 1, 2 and 6, Alex Weiss made his only bogey of the day on No. 7, his 16th hole, to make it into a tie for second, at 66. The 26-year old, who finished 94th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list this past season, is coming off a strong weekend at the VISA Argentine Open. He shot back-to-back 67s at Nordelta Golf Club to finish the season-opening event tied for eighth, at 10-under.
Entering his second season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, 23-year-old Agustín Errazuriz of Chile got off to a hot start shooting 5-under 31 on the front nine. After his only bogey of the day, on 11, he made birdies on 12 and 17 to join Alex Weiss in the tie for second. Errazuriz’s best finish as a Tour rookie last season was a tie for 28th at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlán, Mexico.
Agustín Errazuriz led a threesome that shot a combined score of 15-under for the day. His pairing partners, Thomas Lilly and Sandy Scott, shot 67 and 68, respectively.
Canada’s Joey Savoie recorded two eagles late in his round. At 1-over for the day through 12, he made a 3 at the par-5 13th, a 2 at the par-4 16th and then birdied the par-4 17th to make it into the tie for fifth, at 4-under. California native Matt Ryan was the only other player with two eagles Thursday. Starting on No. 10, he made his on Nos. 13 and 3 to shoot 2-under 70.
Dalan Refioglu had the only bogey-free round of the day, carding a 3-under 69 that featured three consecutive birdies, starting at No. 11. The California native lost a playoff to finish as the runner-up at the fourth and last PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament two weeks ago.
Coming off a runner-up finish at the VISA Argentine Open on Sunday, Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl made three birdies and two bogeys to post a 1-under 71 playing in the afternoon. Of those competing this week, the 28-year old is the highest-ranked player in the Totalplay Cup and the Zurich Argentina Swing standings.
Starting with a birdie on the first hole, the tournament defending champion, Puma Domínguez, went on to record a 4-over 76 that places him in a tie for 105th. Clodomiro Carranza, the winner here at Chapelco in 2018, carded a 1-over 73 to tie for 59th.
Becoming only the second woman to start in a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament, 17-year-old local amateur María Cabanillas went on to post a 10-over 82 to tie for 141st with two other players. The 17-year-old fired a 3-over on the front nine but slowed down on the back, shooting 5-over on the last four holes. PaolaPavón of Mexico, the only other female to make a start on Tour, missed the cut at the 2019 Mexico Open in Tijuana after rounds of 81-76
With Argentina’s Lucas Lozada Clerc withdrawing after an opening 81, the field is down to 143 players.
First-Round Weather: Partially cloudy, with a high of 68. Wind W at 16-53 mph.
