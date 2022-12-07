Trio to play in season-opening APGA Tour event

LA JOLLA, California—Three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players will play in an Advocates Professional Golf Association tournament early next year. Kamaiu Johnson, Michael Herrera and Joey Stills will all tee it up in the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational. It is the season-opening event to the APGA’s 2023 season and will include this trio in the field along with other top, young, minority professional golfers playing the 36-hole tournament that begins January 28 on Torrey Pines Golf Course’s North Course. The final round, January 29, also at Torrey Pines, will be on the South Course.

The APGA TOUR is a non-profit organization with the mission to prepare African Americans and other minority golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf. Removing the financial burden and providing opportunities associated with the game are a top priority for both Farmers and the APGA Tour. The organizations are also focused on ensuring players have access to the tools and support they need, allowing them to better focus on their career path and development in the game. The purse is again set at $100,000, with $30,000 to the tournament winner.

“The APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational has served as our landmark event for several years,” said APGA Tour CEO Ken Bentley. “Our players and staff relish the opportunity to enjoy access to the PGA TOUR and the best players in the world to witness and learn from the way in which they sharpen their craft. Additionally, this event provides the APGA Tour with the ability to highlight and promote the stories of perseverance and dedication that our players represent.”

Johnson won three APGA Tour tournaments in 2022, his third title coming at the APGA Charlie Sifford Centennial at the Clubs of Kingwood just two months after winning the APGA Mastercard Tour Championship and the season-long Lexus Cup Points race. Johnson has five APGA Tour wins in the last three years, having also won the Tour Championship in 2020 and the APGA Tour’s Las Vegas stop each of the past two years. The Tour Championship win also earned Johnson an exemption into every open PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament during the 2022-23 season.

Last week, in his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut, the Tallahassee, Florida, native tied for 26th in Buenos Aires, at the Visa Argentine Open.

Herrera and Stills both gained their PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership at the Tour’s Qualifying Tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, in early November.

Others making up the field at the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational are Quinn Riley, Marcus Byrd, Daniel Augustus, Joe Hooks, Andrew Walker, Michael Bradham, Wyatt Worthington II, Christian Heavens, Toks Pedro, Ryan Alford, Jared Garcia, Aaron Grimes, Davin White and amateurs Greg Odom, Jr., and Matthew Vital.