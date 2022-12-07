  • Trio to play in season-opening APGA Tour event

  • Joey Stills during the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Qualifying Tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, in early November. (Media/PGA TOUR)Joey Stills during the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Qualifying Tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, in early November. (Media/PGA TOUR)