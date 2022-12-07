Stunning site returns for 2022 Neuquén Argentina Classic

SAN MARTIN DE LOS ANDES, Argentina—A stroll around the course at Chapelco Golf & Resort usually leaves visitors in awe. Surrounded by the Andes’ snowy peaks, pine forests, pristine rivers and lakes, the course co-designed by Jack Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus II is one of the most-gorgeous venues for golf in Latin America.

Chapelco was something a new class of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players had yet experienced, as the Tour had not played the course in a little more than three years. Its much-anticipated return comes as it hosts the 2022 Neuquén Argentina Classic starting Thursday as the second leg in the race for the Totalplay Cup and the Zurich Argentina Swing.

“I love this place. It’s one of the best stops on Tour,” said Puma Domínguez, who is here to defend a title he won in November of 2019, the last time this tournament was played. “I have great memories of this place. My win here was a very special one, as I was just getting back on my feet after undergoing wrist surgery.”

Domínguez, who earned back his Tour card two weeks ago as the medalist at the Tour’s fourth and final Qualifying Tournament, is one of five Argentine players who have won eight of the past nine editions of this event. Their successes make it look like the Argentina Classic was tailored for the local players.

Including other past winners, such as Julián Etulain (2017) and Clodomiro Carranza (2018), there are 42 Argentines vying for the title in this week’s 144-player field.

The Argentine side of the field also includes María Cabanillas, a 17-year-old amateur, who hails from San Martín de los Andes. Cabanillas will be taking advantage of a sponsor exemption to become the first Argentine female to play in a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament. She will be the second woman overall, with Paola Pavón of Mexico qualifying and playing in the 2019 Mexico Open in Tijuana, where she missed the cut after rounds of 81-76.

