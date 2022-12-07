-
Stunning site returns for 2022 Neuquén Argentina Classic
December 07, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
SAN MARTIN DE LOS ANDES, Argentina—A stroll around the course at Chapelco Golf & Resort usually leaves visitors in awe. Surrounded by the Andes’ snowy peaks, pine forests, pristine rivers and lakes, the course co-designed by Jack Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus II is one of the most-gorgeous venues for golf in Latin America.
Chapelco was something a new class of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players had yet experienced, as the Tour had not played the course in a little more than three years. Its much-anticipated return comes as it hosts the 2022 Neuquén Argentina Classic starting Thursday as the second leg in the race for the Totalplay Cup and the Zurich Argentina Swing.
“I love this place. It’s one of the best stops on Tour,” said Puma Domínguez, who is here to defend a title he won in November of 2019, the last time this tournament was played. “I have great memories of this place. My win here was a very special one, as I was just getting back on my feet after undergoing wrist surgery.”
Domínguez, who earned back his Tour card two weeks ago as the medalist at the Tour’s fourth and final Qualifying Tournament, is one of five Argentine players who have won eight of the past nine editions of this event. Their successes make it look like the Argentina Classic was tailored for the local players.
Including other past winners, such as Julián Etulain (2017) and Clodomiro Carranza (2018), there are 42 Argentines vying for the title in this week’s 144-player field.
The Argentine side of the field also includes María Cabanillas, a 17-year-old amateur, who hails from San Martín de los Andes. Cabanillas will be taking advantage of a sponsor exemption to become the first Argentine female to play in a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament. She will be the second woman overall, with Paola Pavón of Mexico qualifying and playing in the 2019 Mexico Open in Tijuana, where she missed the cut after rounds of 81-76.
“It’s incredible! I’m really proud to have this opportunity to represent Chapelco and Neuquén at such a big event, playing against professional male players. I’ll try to enjoy it as much as I can,” said Cabanillas, who recently committed to play college golf for the University of Arizona in Tucson.
With up to 50 mph wind gusts and a little rain forecast this week, Chapelco Golf & Resort is expected to present difficult playing conditions.
“The course is going to play very tough this week. Thursday and Friday we are expecting a lot of wind, so we are going to have to keep the ball very low and some of the shots don’t call for that. There’s going to be a lot of decision-making with the caddies, and hopefully we can figure out the (yardage) numbers properly because we are at a little bit of altitude. It’s going to be quite a challenge to figure out those shots,” said U.S. player Kevin Velo, who finished fourth in the Totalplay Cup standings last season and is playing here for the first time while keeping his game in shape in advance of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season.
Just as last week at the season-opening Visa Argentine Open, Tour players will be joining a race to record birdies for charity on the 18th hole of every Zurich Argentina Swing event. Coming off a 51-birdie week at Nordelta’s No. 18, which turned into 255,000 Argentine Pesos that Zurich presented to Fundación Integrar, a foundation that provides educational scholarships, the stakes have been raised. There will be 30,000 Argentine Pesos going to charity for each birdie made at Chapelco’s last hole.
“The more birdies the better. We hope the players make many birdies so we can provide even more support to the foundation,” said Zurich Argentina CEO Fabio Rossi.
Did you know that the Chapelco Golf & Resort had its grand opening in 2006? The 7,163-yard par-72 had co-designers Jack Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus II playing an exhibition round on February 18, 2006. Ever since, Chapelco has built a reputation as one of the top courses in South America.
Official Name: Neuquén Argentina Classic
Hashtag: #NeuquenArgentinaClassic
Dates: December 8-11, 2022
Host venue: Chapelco Golf & Resort, Par 72 (36-36) 7,163 yards
Designers: Jack Nicklaus, Jack Nicklaus II
Field: 144 players from 17 countries
Defending champion: Puma Domínguez, Argentina
Purse: US $175,000 – Winner’s share US $31,500
Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner
Totalplay Cup & Zurich Argentina Swing leader: Zack Fischer (not playing this week)
Cut: Top 55 and ties