Five things we learned: VISA Open de Argentina
December 06, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
Sometimes you have to fight through injury and illness. In the case of Zack Fischer, it was the latter. When Fischer finished his opening round, he asked a tournament official about the availability of a doctor. Fischer felt fatigued, his voice was hoarse and he looked and spoke like a man who was about to withdraw from the tournament. Despite opening with an impressive, 3-under 69 in challenging, windy conditions against a first-round field scoring average of 74.535, Fischer wasn’t sure he could continue playing. Although doctors never officially diagnosed Fischer’s malady, he rested and became a little stronger each day as he continued his good form, taking a three-stroke lead into the closing round. All Fischer did in his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut was play bogey-free golf Sunday—and bogey-free over his final 39 holes. He then poured in a four-foot tester for par on the 72nd hole to hold off Linus Lilliedahl to win his first professional tournament and earn an invitation to the 2023 Open Championship in England. He still didn’t feel great, but a victory, a major championship playing spot, 500 Totalplay points and U.S. $31,500, everything that came with his victory, certainly validated his decision to not withdraw.
The VISA Argentine Open is a legendary tournament, the oldest in Latin America and seventh-oldest in the world. Its place in golf’s history is secure. Yet even an event as great as the Open is, its organizers know every four years a certain soccer—um, fútbol—event will take center stage. Last week, officials of Argentina’s national open, fully aware of the World Cup taking place in Qatar, switched the tournament’s pro-am from its traditional Wednesday date to Tuesday so as to not interfere with Argentina’s match with Poland (a 2-0 Argentina win). Then, Saturday, with Argentina’s match scheduled for 4 p.m., local time, officials moved up the third-round tee times and sent players off both tees to ensure the round would be complete well before the start time of Argentina vs. Australia. Even Linus Lilliedahl had to change his post-round process Saturday. After shooting a 1-under 71, he went into the clubhouse restaurant for lunch, intending to hit balls and work on his game after eating. Instead, Nordelta Golf Club closed the range and practice areas so club employees could also watch the national team in action. Argentines walked away smiling after its 2-1 victory that moved it into the quarterfinals, its match this week on Friday against the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Lilliedahl woke up early Sunday morning to get the practice in that he couldn’t accomplish Saturday.
Linus Lilliedahl’s talent has always been apparent. Last week at the Visa Argentine Open, his game was on full display. The native of Sweden, who played collegiate golf in the U.S., at the University of Missouri, turned in a sublime performance only to come up short. Lilliedahl began the final round three strokes behind leader Zack Fischer. By early in the back nine, Lilliedahl had caught Fischer, and the duo essentially competed at match play for the final seven holes as they distanced themselves from the rest of the field. Lilliedahl didn’t make a Sunday bogey, eventually shooting a 6-under 66 that wasn’t quite enough to catch Fischer. Lilliedahl even put more pressure on Fischer than the eventual champion may have already felt when Lilliedahl rolled in a difficult, nine-foot par-saving putt on the 72nd hole that forced Fischer to make his par putt to avoid a playoff. After four years as a pro and this his second season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Lilliedahl looks poised for 2022-23 to be his breakout season.
Fifty Argentines played in the VISA Argentine Open last week. That list included PGA TOUR player Augusto Núñez and defending champion and Korn Ferry Tour player Jorge Fernández Valdés, as well as former PGA TOUR winners Fabian Gómez and Andres Romero. Yet it was a lesser-known local who showed well at his national open. In 45 previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, Santiago Bauni had never enjoyed a top-10—his best finish a tie for 14th at the 2017 Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open in Uruguay. Last week, Bauni was one of two players to shoot four rounds in the 60s—eventual winner Zack Fischer was the other—as he tied for third, a contingent of fans who followed him growing each day as his success continued. Bauni picked up 162.5 Totalplay Cup points, and he looks to make it two solid Argentina performances in a row this week at the Neuquén Argentina Classic.
A missed cut is never fun, but Mauro Baez made the best of his weekend off last Saturday and Sunday—although his time off did come with a bit of tension. In the second round, on the par-3 16th hole, Argentina’s Baez made his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica hole-in-one. The Visa Argentine Open, through its sponsorship with Ford, offered a Ford Kuga Hybrid to the player who aced the hole. There was a caveat, though: It was not a first-come, first-served situation. After Baez made the ace, he spent the next two days watching players play the hole, all the while hoping nobody could replicate his feat. If his was the lone hole-in-one on No. 16 last week, the car would be his. As the final grouping Sunday of Zack Fischer, Linus Lilliedahl and Chandler Blanchet all hit their tee shots without their balls landing in the cup, Baez was all smiles. “That car is mine,” he said as he walked toward the 16th tee, where Ford displayed the vehicle all week. While the Kuga remains in Baez’s possession, he left it in his garage, adding no kilometers to the odometer and instead flew to Neuquén for this week’s tournament.