Five things we learned: VISA Open de Argentina

The VISA Argentine Open is a legendary tournament, the oldest in Latin America and seventh-oldest in the world. Its place in golf’s history is secure. Yet even an event as great as the Open is, its organizers know every four years a certain soccer—um, fútbol—event will take center stage. Last week, officials of Argentina’s national open, fully aware of the World Cup taking place in Qatar, switched the tournament’s pro-am from its traditional Wednesday date to Tuesday so as to not interfere with Argentina’s match with Poland (a 2-0 Argentina win). Then, Saturday, with Argentina’s match scheduled for 4 p.m., local time, officials moved up the third-round tee times and sent players off both tees to ensure the round would be complete well before the start time of Argentina vs. Australia. Even Linus Lilliedahl had to change his post-round process Saturday. After shooting a 1-under 71, he went into the clubhouse restaurant for lunch, intending to hit balls and work on his game after eating. Instead, Nordelta Golf Club closed the range and practice areas so club employees could also watch the national team in action. Argentines walked away smiling after its 2-1 victory that moved it into the quarterfinals, its match this week on Friday against the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Lilliedahl woke up early Sunday morning to get the practice in that he couldn’t accomplish Saturday.