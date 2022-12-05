Open Qualifying: Neuquén Argentina Classic

SAN MARTÍN DE LOS ANDES, Argentina —Below are the successful entrants from Open Qualifying for the Neuquén Argentina Classic. The qualifying round took place at Chapelco Golf Club, earlier Monday and it involved 40 competitors battling for seven spots on the field of the second event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

71 (-1) Beau Breault, U.S.

72 (E) Andrew Gibson, Scotland

73 (+1) Paul Chaplet, Costa Rica

73 (+1) Baker Stevenson, U.S.

73 (+1) Bryce Waters, U.S.

73 (+1) J.C. Campbell, U.S.

74 (+2) Flint Bekkers, U.S.