Open Qualifying: Neuquén Argentina Classic
December 05, 2022
By Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- Costa Rica's Paul Chaplet will be playing his third event on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. (Media/PGA TOUR)
SAN MARTÍN DE LOS ANDES, Argentina —Below are the successful entrants from Open Qualifying for the Neuquén Argentina Classic. The qualifying round took place at Chapelco Golf Club, earlier Monday and it involved 40 competitors battling for seven spots on the field of the second event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
71 (-1) Beau Breault, U.S.
72 (E) Andrew Gibson, Scotland
73 (+1) Paul Chaplet, Costa Rica
73 (+1) Baker Stevenson, U.S.
73 (+1) Bryce Waters, U.S.
73 (+1) J.C. Campbell, U.S.
74 (+2) Flint Bekkers, U.S.
