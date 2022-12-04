  • Clutch Fischer claims Visa Argentine Open title

  Zack Fischer two-putted from 48 feet on the 72nd hole, making a clutch, four-foot par putt he had to make to avoid a playoff, to secure his one-stroke victory in the 116th playing of the Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro. (Media/PGA TOUR)