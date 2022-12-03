Fischer takes control, leads Visa Argentine Open

NORDELTA, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—In Friday’s second round, Zack Fischer did not make a par on his back nine, counting five birdies, three bogeys and an eagle. Saturday, playing those same holes, he made a birdie on No. 10 then reeled off eight consecutive pars.

“It’s been a wild ride. Golf’s weird like that,” he said.

Wild and weird, perhaps, but also very good as Fisher finished with his third consecutive round in the 60s, this time a 5-under 67, that moved him atop the Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro leaderboard. At 14-under overall in the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-opener at Nordelta Golf Club, Fischer leads first- and second-round leader Linus Lilliedahl by three shots and is four clear of countryman Chandler Blanchet. Two Argentines—Augusto Núñez and Santiago Bauni—are lurking, five back and tied for fourth.

Fischer has been battling flu-like symptoms all week but said Saturday is the best he’s felt since Argentina’s national open began Thursday. Following his second-round 66, he returned to his hotel and went to bed at 7 p.m. He slept for about six hours until someone started playing loud music. He was able to fall back asleep and then turned in a bogey-free round. His is a streak that stretched to 22 consecutive holes without a blemish on his scorecard.

“Normally when you don’t make a bogey, you really don’t make many mistakes. There were only a couple of times, maybe on the par-5s, where I made a bad swing with a wedge or didn’t hit a good pitch shot,” Fischer said of his morning-that-turned-into-afternoon stroll around Nordelta. “This is probably the sharpest round of the week. I didn’t leave a lot of shots out there.”

He pointed to holes 6 and 18 as pivotal. “They are golf holes. They are man-sized holes,” he added. Although he hit a good putt for birdie on 18, the ball stayed straight once it reached a ridge and stayed out of the hole. On No. 6, he rolled in a 12-footer from under the hole after a 7-iron approach.

“If you can make pars on those holes, they are basically birdies,” he added.

Lilliedahl matched Fischer’s par on No. 18, but he was a little more excited about his score there. After leaking his drive to the right on the par-4 and hitting his approach short of the green, giving himself a good angle to the left-side pin position, he hit an indifferent chip. That left the native of Sweden with a 19-footer for par, a putt he promptly drained.

“Huge,” he said when asked about the importance of that make. “I’ve been battling my swing all day. I’m actually extremely happy to come in at 1-under. I’m happy that putt went in, happy my putter has stayed consistent today as it has been the two days prior.”

Alone in third is Blanchet, a Korn Ferry Tour member the last two seasons. Blanchet posted his second bogey-free round in three days. His 66 was the low round of the day and tied Fischer for the best score of the tournament.

“You have plenty of (birdie) opportunities throughout the front and the back (nines). There are a few holes where you can gain some shots if you play well. Today there wasn’t much wind out. You could attack it if you were hitting it well. You could go for some pins.” Blanchet’s birdies came at Nos. 3, 4, 9, 10, 13 and 16.

Did you know Chandler Blanchet’s lone PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory came at the 2019 Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship, with “Big Tony” serving as his caddie? “Big Tony” is Antonio Brazil, from Sao Paulo who will be on Blanchet’s bag for the first three events of the season—including next week at the Neuquén Argentina Classic and at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo, a week after that. “He’s a legend,” Blanchet said of Brazil.

Key Information

The winner of this tournament not only takes an early lead in the Totalplay Cup, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season-long points chase, but he will also receive an invitation from the R&A to play in the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England.

The Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro is also the first of four tournaments that make up the Zurich Argentina Swing. The Zurich Argentina Swing rewards the player who performs the best in the four Argentina tournaments with a U.S. $10,000 bonus. Players’ Totalplay Cup points accumulated in the four tournaments are compiled, with the player with the most Totalplay Cup points declared the winner. The other Swing tournaments are next week’s Neuquén Argentina Classic and back-to-back tournaments in March 2023, the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational and the Zurich Argentina Swing-ending Roberto De Vicenzo Memorial 100 Years, also in Buenos Aires.

This is the 150th PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament in history.

There were 50 Argentines playing in their national open, with 14 making the cut. The top players through 54 holes are Augusto Núñez and Santiago Bauni, both tied for fourth. Here is how all 14 sit with 18 holes to play.