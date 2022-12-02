-
In Argentina, Lilliedahl maintains advantage
December 02, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGATOURLA.COM
NORDELTA, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Linus Lilliedahl had bookend birdies in his second round, on his first and final holes of the second round of the Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro. On the strength of those starting and finishing birdies, Lilliedahl shot a second consecutive 5-under 67 to move to 10-under, and he holds a one-shot lead over a pair of players from the U.S., Danny Ochoa and Zack Fischer. Home-country favorite Augusto Núñez is two shots back.
Lilliedahl calls Nordelta Golf Club the favorite course on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule, and it’s showed as he’s only made two bogeys against 12 birdies through the first two days of Argentina’s national open.
“I seem to be able to score out here, and I really like the place,” he said following his round played in different conditions than what he experienced on day one. Bright sunshine and only a slight breeze allowed players to go considerably lower than a day earlier. For Lilliedahl, though, it didn’t seem to matter.
“Conditions today were certainly easier than [Thursday]. I kept hitting the ball well, much like the first round. I hit solid golf shots and kept putting myself in good situations,” he continued. “All in all, today was just solid.”
Fischer’s scorecard—especially his front nine (his final nine of the day)—was a beauty, without a par on it. He made birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 7, 8 and 9, bogeys on the second, fifth and sixth holes and an eagle on No. 4. With a birdie on his eighth hole of the day (No. 17), followed by a bogey, the Texas native went 11 consecutive holes without a par. He did all his work the first two days while feeling under the weather. He even considered withdrawing after the first round but decided to stick it out, which turned out to be a good decision.
“I don’t even know how I’m still out here right now. There was a point where I was thinking, Man, if I could make the cut and make minimum money, I can just [withdraw]. But making a few birdies coming in, I get to sleep a little longer, which is great,” he explained. “The fatigue factor is really high right now. Taking big swings was really, really difficult. I made a lot of putts on the front nine, which kept me up near the lead.”
Ochoa moved into contention with his low-round-of-the-tournament-tying 66 (same as Fischer), a 6-under, bogey-free performance. Ochoa has yet to make a bogey through 36 holes. His clean-scorecard streak is currently at 41 holes, dating to last season. His last bogey came on the 13th hole of his final round at the Fortox Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga, Colombia, in June.
Núñez is the top-ranked Argentine after back-to-back 68s that put him in the hunt despite making bogey on his final hole for the second consecutive day. Thursday, it was a bogey at No. 18. Friday, he finished at No. 9 with another bogey.
“I’m pleased with my game today. I struck it well off the tee. It’s unfortunate how I finished at the last, but that’s golf and anything can happen,” he explained after he signed numerous autographs for the large contingent of fans following the current PGA TOUR player. “Anyway, I’ll take all the good things I did throughout the morning.”
That included a bogey-free front nine, with four birdies coming in a five-hole stretch, only a par on No. 5 interrupting Núñez’s run.
Because of the FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar, with Argentina playing Australia in a round-of-16 match, officials moved up Saturday’s third-round tee times to earlier in the morning to accommodate World Cup viewing. The players will tee off both No. 1 and No. 10 between 7:30 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., with play concluding at approximately 2 p.m.
Did you know Linus Lilliedahl earned three degrees during his undergraduate days at the University of Missouri, where he also played on the golf team? Lilliedahl, a native of Nyköping, Sweden, owns degrees in neuroscience psychology, sociology and multi-cultural studies.
Officials resumed first-round play Friday morning following a suspension, due to darkness, Thursday night.
The cut came at 1-over-145, with 63 players making it to the weekend.
The winner of this tournament not only takes an early lead in the Totalplay Cup, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season-long points chase, but he will also receive an invitation from the R&A to play in the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England.
This is the 150th PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament in history.
There were 50 Argentines playing in their national open, with 14 making the cut. The top player from Argentina is Augusto Núñez, alone in fourth. Here are those who will be playing this weekend and how they’ve performed through 36 holes.
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
Scores
|
4
|
Augusto Núñez
|
136 (-8)
|
T5
|
Santiago Bauni
|
138 (-6)
|
T7
|
Fabian Gómez
|
139 (-5)
|
T11
|
Abel Gallegos
|
140 (-4)
|
T11
|
Nelson Ledesma
|
140 (-4)
|
T11
|
Alan Wagner
|
140 (-4)
|
T19
|
Alejandro Tosti
|
141 (-3)
|
T22
|
Juan Benitez
|
142 (-2)
|
T22
|
Jaime Lopez Rivarola
|
142 (-2)
|
T30
|
Matias Simaski
|
143 (-1)
|
T37
|
Puma Dominguez
|
144 (E)
|
T52
|
Ignacio Marino
|
145 (+1)
|
T52
|
Martin Contini
|
145 (+1)
|
T52
|
Marcos Montenegro
|
145 (+1)
Argentina’s Santiago Bauni followed his opening, 3-under 69 with an identical 69 in the second round, and he is tied for fifth at the halfway point. Since the Visa Argentine Open joined the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule, Bauni has played in his national open seven times, making three cuts. His last made cut came in 2018, and his previous-best finish is a tie for 37th at the 2015 edition.
Defending champion Jorge Fernández Valdés finished at 4-over and missed the cut. The last time a player successfully defended this title was in 2015 when Kent Bulle won in a playoff a year after he defeated Juan Álvarez by a stroke.
Joseph Winslow enters the weekend tied for fifth, at 6-under. In his previous 36 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearances, Winslow has posted five top-10s, his career-best finish a fourth-place effort at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mexico 10 months ago, a tournament that was part of the 2021-22 season.
Winslow is also seeking his second top-10 in a row. At the Bupa Tour Championship to end last season’s campaign, he tied for sixth.
While battling illness, Zack Fischer was still able to close the second round with a flourish. After hitting his drive on his final hole into a fairway bunker, he was simply trying to put his second-shot approach “somewhere onto the green.” Instead, it landed to tap-in range for his final birdie of his day. “I don’t really know what happened. The 7-iron (approach) I hit was probably the best shot I’ve hit all tournament,” he said of the high-cut from 153 yards. “A birdie at the last was really cool.”
Danny Ochoa took a unique approach to how he played the par-4 15th, which yielded a birdie. Ochoa purposely hit his drive down the adjacent 14th fairway and then hit a sand wedge for his second shot from 125 yards. “The pin was tucked right next to the water, and I wasn’t trying to go for it. But I pulled it a little bit and hit it to two feet,” he noted.
A year ago, in his Argentine Open debut, also at Nordelta Golf Club, Danny Ochoa had a disappointing start to his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career. He opened with a 3-under 69 then fired a 78 in the second round to miss the cut. Ochoa’s highlight, though, was a hole-in-one at the par-3 fifth in the opening round. This week, Ochoa has made a pair of pars on No. 5.
Five players have recorded two rounds in the 60s to open the 116th playing of this tournament. They are Linus Lilliedahl, Danny Ochoa, Augusto Núñez, Santiago Bauni and Zack Fischer.
Among the players who made the cut, rookie Ollie Osborne and current Korn Ferry Tour member Joel Thelen had the best round-to-round improvements. Osborne fired a 5-under 67 Friday a day after he opened with a 3-over 75. Osborne is tied for 22nd. Thelen shaved eight shots off his opening 76 and is tied for 38th.
While Camilo Aguado and Mitch Meissner share the current mark for consecutive PGA TOUR Latinoamérica cuts made, neither is playing this week. Next in line is Anthony Paolucci and Cristobal Del Solar, who coming into this week had made it to 10 consecutive weekends. Paolucci’s streak ended Friday, with his 77-73, 6-over performance. But Del Solar moved his mark to 11 consecutive cuts made, overcoming a four-bogey stretch on his front nine Friday to shoot a 71 that put him at 1-under overall, good for a tie for 30th with 36 holes to play.
It wasn’t enough for him to make the cut, but Canada’s Blair Bursey was 11 strokes better in the second round after opening with a disappointing, 7-over 79 Thursday. Bursey shot the 68 despite making a double bogey on his 17th hole of the day, the par-5 eighth.
South Korea’s Rak Cho withdrew following his round due to an injury.
There were seven amateurs playing this week, all from Argentina. None made the cut.
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
Scores
|
Cut
|
Segundo Oliva
|
146 (+2)
|
Cut
|
Manuel Lozada
|
147 (+3)
|
Cut
|
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|
151 (+7)
|
Cut
|
Diego Prone
|
151 (+7)
|
Cut
|
Juan Martin Loureiro
|
153 (+9)
|
Cut
|
Joaquin Luduena
|
154 (+10)
|
Cut
|
Ramiro Garcia Veiga
|
162 (+18)
“Usually, it’s the other way around.” –Linus Lilliedahl, talking about his birdies on the par-4 seventh and ninth holes and his par on the par-5 eighth
“If you hit a couple of good shots, you have a good look for birdie. It’s always nice to get off to a good start.” –Linus Lilliedahl on his opening-hole birdie
“I got the round off to a really good start and focused on putting [the ball] in really good spots and not short-siding myself. I was playing to the middle of the green or even a little long if there was trouble short.” –Danny Ochoa
“I just hope I can feel a lot better [Saturday]. Even half better would be a lot nicer.” –Zack Fischer on his health issues
“I went to see the doctor, and they told me it was some sort of virus. I don’t feel worse. I’m just really tired. They said it would be one to two days. Today is the second day, so hopefully I can get a good night’s sleep tonight and feel better.” Zack Fischer
Second-Round Weather: A cool morning turned warm quickly, with a sunshine and few clouds all day. High of 78. Wind E at 7-9 mph.