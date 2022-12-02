In Argentina, Lilliedahl maintains advantage

NORDELTA, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Linus Lilliedahl had bookend birdies in his second round, on his first and final holes of the second round of the Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro. On the strength of those starting and finishing birdies, Lilliedahl shot a second consecutive 5-under 67 to move to 10-under, and he holds a one-shot lead over a pair of players from the U.S., Danny Ochoa and Zack Fischer. Home-country favorite Augusto Núñez is two shots back.

Lilliedahl calls Nordelta Golf Club the favorite course on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule, and it’s showed as he’s only made two bogeys against 12 birdies through the first two days of Argentina’s national open.

“I seem to be able to score out here, and I really like the place,” he said following his round played in different conditions than what he experienced on day one. Bright sunshine and only a slight breeze allowed players to go considerably lower than a day earlier. For Lilliedahl, though, it didn’t seem to matter.

“Conditions today were certainly easier than [Thursday]. I kept hitting the ball well, much like the first round. I hit solid golf shots and kept putting myself in good situations,” he continued. “All in all, today was just solid.”

Fischer’s scorecard—especially his front nine (his final nine of the day)—was a beauty, without a par on it. He made birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 7, 8 and 9, bogeys on the second, fifth and sixth holes and an eagle on No. 4. With a birdie on his eighth hole of the day (No. 17), followed by a bogey, the Texas native went 11 consecutive holes without a par. He did all his work the first two days while feeling under the weather. He even considered withdrawing after the first round but decided to stick it out, which turned out to be a good decision.

“I don’t even know how I’m still out here right now. There was a point where I was thinking, Man, if I could make the cut and make minimum money, I can just [withdraw]. But making a few birdies coming in, I get to sleep a little longer, which is great,” he explained. “The fatigue factor is really high right now. Taking big swings was really, really difficult. I made a lot of putts on the front nine, which kept me up near the lead.”

Ochoa moved into contention with his low-round-of-the-tournament-tying 66 (same as Fischer), a 6-under, bogey-free performance. Ochoa has yet to make a bogey through 36 holes. His clean-scorecard streak is currently at 41 holes, dating to last season. His last bogey came on the 13th hole of his final round at the Fortox Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga, Colombia, in June.

Núñez is the top-ranked Argentine after back-to-back 68s that put him in the hunt despite making bogey on his final hole for the second consecutive day. Thursday, it was a bogey at No. 18. Friday, he finished at No. 9 with another bogey.

“I’m pleased with my game today. I struck it well off the tee. It’s unfortunate how I finished at the last, but that’s golf and anything can happen,” he explained after he signed numerous autographs for the large contingent of fans following the current PGA TOUR player. “Anyway, I’ll take all the good things I did throughout the morning.”

That included a bogey-free front nine, with four birdies coming in a five-hole stretch, only a par on No. 5 interrupting Núñez’s run.

Because of the FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar, with Argentina playing Australia in a round-of-16 match, officials moved up Saturday’s third-round tee times to earlier in the morning to accommodate World Cup viewing. The players will tee off both No. 1 and No. 10 between 7:30 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., with play concluding at approximately 2 p.m.

Did you know Linus Lilliedahl earned three degrees during his undergraduate days at the University of Missouri, where he also played on the golf team? Lilliedahl, a native of Nyköping, Sweden, owns degrees in neuroscience psychology, sociology and multi-cultural studies.

Key Information

Officials resumed first-round play Friday morning following a suspension, due to darkness, Thursday night.

The cut came at 1-over-145, with 63 players making it to the weekend.

The winner of this tournament not only takes an early lead in the Totalplay Cup, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season-long points chase, but he will also receive an invitation from the R&A to play in the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England.

This is the 150th PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament in history.

There were 50 Argentines playing in their national open, with 14 making the cut. The top player from Argentina is Augusto Núñez, alone in fourth. Here are those who will be playing this weekend and how they’ve performed through 36 holes.