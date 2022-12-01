-
ZURICH ARGENTINA SWING
Lilliedahl conquers wind to take opening-round VISA Argentine Open lead
-
-
December 01, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGATOURLA.COM
-
NORDELTA, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—To start the 116th playing of the VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro, Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl made a 15-foot birdie putt. After a par at No. 2, Lilliedahl holed out from the fairway from 100 yards for another birdie then backed up that with one more, on the fourth. That got him to 3-under, and Lilliedahl rode that hot streak, making two more birdies against one bogey the rest of the day, to fire a 5-under 67. He leads Argentina’s national open by a shot over a trio of players—Argentina’s Augusto Núñez, Mexico’s Raúl Pereda and Peyton Wilhoit of the U.S. Nine other players are only two behind Lilliedahl’s leading pace on a tightly packed leaderboard at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season-opening event.
“I’m certainly super happy to start off the season with a good round. The plan coming into today was to hit some calm shots because I knew it was going to be windy. It was super gusty all day,” said Lilliedahl.
Ah, yes, the wind. After hot, early week conditions with summer still three weeks away in the Southern Hemisphere, a Wednesday afternoon storm rolled through Nordelta Golf Club, and the temperature plummeted at the same time the wind kicked up and didn’t leave. The course also took in a little less than an inch of rain overnight, delaying the start of the first round by 30 minutes.
“The wind was brutal here in the afternoon. It was a little warmer, so temperature-wise, it was a little nicer, but the wind was probably about the same all day,” added Lilliedahl of the conditions. He was more than satisfied with his play despite what the weather threw at the field. “I executed the plan. I didn’t make many mistakes.”
Pereda didn’t get off to the start he wanted, making an opening-hole bogey at No. 1. “I was a bit unlucky on the first hole. I pulled [the drive] a little and hit it in the left-side bunker on the fairway,” the native of Veracruz said. “I didn’t hit a good (third) shot and didn’t give myself a good chance for an up-and-down (par).”
Pereda really got his round going when he made a 35-foot eagle putt on No. 10 immediately after a 30-foot birdie attempt on No. 9 rammed up against the pin but didn’t drop.
“I got a little lucky with the wind gusting in and pushing my ball to the hole,” he said of his eagle. “This is a tough course. It may be my only eagle of the week.”
Núñez would have held a share of the lead had he not bogeyed No. 18. As a newly minted PGA TOUR player after a strong 2022 Korn Ferry Tour campaign, Núñez has played in seven tournaments in the TOUR’s 2022-23 FedExCup season. He’s made one cut—at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (finished 67th). He’s not necessarily looking to jump start his season, however, as the calendar year draws to a close.
“I don’t feel any extra pressure. I’m just focusing on having a great time with friends and playing a great tournament,” Núñez said.
Did you know since his Player of the Year season of 2019, Augusto Núñez, a current PGA TOUR member, has only played twice on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica? One of those appearances came a year ago at this tournament. Núñez is playing in the VISA Argentine Open for a ninth time since it became a part of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule, in 2012, and he is trying to better his career-best performance here—a tie for fifth in 2017. After opening with a 68 Thursday, he’s a shot off the lead. In 2017, he led the tournament after 18 holes at The Jockey Club.
Officials halted play due to darkness at 8:11 a.m., with three players, Roman Rebora, Paulo Pinto and amateur Manuel Lozada not completing their rounds. They will resume their first rounds Friday morning.
This is the 150th PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament in history.
There are 50 Argentines playing in their national open. The top player from Argentina after the first round is Augusto Núñez, tied for second. Here are the 12 Argentines who are even-par or better through 18 holes.
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
Scores
|
T2
|
Augusto Núñez
|
68 (-4)
|
T5
|
Santiago Bauni
|
69 (-3)
|
T14
|
Alan Wagner
|
70 (-2)
|
T14
|
Alejandro Tosti
|
70 (-2)
|
T24
|
Fabian Gómez
|
71 (-1)
|
T24
|
Miguel Sancholuz
|
71 (-1)
|
T24
|
Nelson Ledesma
|
71 (-1)
|
T24
|
Puma Domínguez
|
71 (-1)
|
T34
|
Ignacio Marino
|
72 (E)
|
T34
|
Matias Simaski
|
72 (E)
|
T34
|
Abel Gallegos
|
72 (E)
|
T34
|
Andrés Romero
|
72 (E)
Linus Lilliedahl’s only bogey in his first round came at No. 14, when he missed the green and didn’t get up and down. A year ago, Lilliedahl tied for 59th, and he played No. 14 in 1-over for the week. Conversely, he was a cumulative 3-over on Nos. 1-4 a year ago, holes he played in 3-under Thursday.
In the last two months, Raúl Pereda went from looking like he would have a good chance to advance to the final stage of the Korn Ferry Qualifying Tournament when he was in solid position through 54 holes in Murrieta, California. A final-round 78 kept him from advancing. The Veracruz, Mexico, native who played college golf at Jacksonville University, then traveled to Spain and was again in solid position through 54 holes to earn membership. At the second-stage event at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club in Alicante, Spain, Pereda started the final round with a triple bogey followed by a bogey, shot a 2-over 73 and ended up not advancing to the finals by a shot. Following that disappointment, Pereda returned to his native Mexico and won the co-sanctioned Dev Series-Mexican Tour’s Copa Multimedios, rolling to a 10-stroke triumph over Korn Ferry Tour member Joel Thelen and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Rafael Becker in Monterrey in early November.
Chris Crawford opened with a 3-under 69 and said his strategy was to use the par-5 as his scoring/birdie holes. But he began his round on a solid note when he birdied the par-4 second hole. “It was hard to birdie a lot of other holes. The one on (No.) 2 was a bonus. The pin was in the front in a bowl section. I hit an 8-iron to maybe 13 feet and made the putt. It was nice to get off to a good start. That’s not a hole you think about making birdie on,” he said.
In 2012 and 2013, Zach Potter played 16 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making only two cuts. He hasn’t played since, with 3,308 days between starts and 135 tournaments taking place without him. Potter has played on no other PGA TOUR-affiliated Tours. Thursday, he made his 17th career start, shooting a round in the 60s for the first time. He opened with a 3-under 69. His previous-low score was a second-round 70 at the 2013 Colombia Classic.
Defending champion Jorge Fernández Valdés fired a 1-over 73 in defense of his title. He is tied for 48th, six shots behind Linus Lilliedahl.
Of the players who tied for 10th or better a year ago at the 115th playing of the Visa Argentine Open, the top-two players from that group are Argentina’s Alan Wagner and the U.S.’s Chandler Blanchet. They both shot 2-under 70s and are tied for 14th through 18 holes. The other players’ scores range from 71 (Nicolo Galletti) to 83 (Rak Cho). Camilo Aguado and Tano Goya (together tied for fourth in 2021) and Hayden Springer (tied for 10th) are not playing this year.
Peyton Wilhoit earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership at the Country Club of Ocala’s Qualifying Tournament in early November, tying for 15th. In his inaugural PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament appearance, he opened with a 68 Thursday and is tied for second in only his second PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour start. He missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Veritex Bank Championship seven months ago. Wilhoit played his college golf at Southern Illinois University.
Chile’s Cristobal Del Solar had a first-round stroke average of 68.42 a year ago on his way to a second-place finish in the Totalplay Cup? The current Korn Ferry Tour member, who is waiting for that season to begin, has shot first-round, under-par rounds in nine of his last 10 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments. He opened this week with a 3-under 69.
Three consecutive putts kept Peyton Wilhoit’s round going Thursday. He made a 10-foot par putt on No. 11, birdied the 12th hole with a 15-foot make then replicated that putt from the same distance, on No. 13, but this time for an eagle. That got Wilhoit to 6-under for the day before he closed with four pars and a double bogey-5 on the 16th that left him at 4-under.
Of the four Qualifying Tournaments medalists from November, only three are playing this week, with Austin Squires (medalist at Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida) taking a two-week break to get married and go on his honeymoon. David Laskin (Ocala, Florida) and Puma Dominguez (Buenos Aires, Argentina) shot opening 71s and are tied for 24th. Ollie Osborne (Mazatlan, Mexico) shot a 75 Thursday (tied for 80th).
Michael Garden of the U.S. withdrew from the tournament following his first round due to illness. He shot a 1-over 73.
There are seven amateurs playing this week, all from Argentina. Here is how they performed and where they stand through 18 holes:
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
Scores
|
T48
|
Segundo Oliva
|
73 (+1)
|
T80
|
Diego Prone
|
75 (+3)
|
T102
|
Joaquin Luduena
|
76 (+4)
|
T102
|
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|
76 (+4)
|
T115
|
Ramiro Garcia Veiga
|
77 (+5)
|
T145
|
Juan Martin Loureiro
|
81 (+9)
|
|
Manuel Lozada
|
2-over through 17
“This is my favorite spot we have on our schedule. It’s my favorite venue. I loved this course and the people around here. Obviously, the food is amazing. The course is really good. I’m super happy to be back here.” –Linus Lilliedahl
“I knew that there were bogeys out there, but the only way to avoid bogeys was to not play. So, I knew they were going to happen.” –Raul Pereda
“I hit good tee shots on all of them. I made pretty comfortable 4s on all the par 5s.” –Chris Crawford on his four par-5 birdies
Sixteen was playing really hard today, with that front-right pin. I had 158, and I punched a 6-iron. It wasn’t close—probably 20 feet past—but that was a nervy shot for a Thursday morning. Getting that on the green and two-putting to make 3 felt pretty good.” –Chris Crawford
“I felt for the most part I kept it in play off the tee. I drove it pretty straight. I missed a lot of greens, but I felt like probably everybody is going to miss a lot of greens today. I really putted pretty well. I made a lot of good putts that kept me in it, getting up and down from a lot of spots.” –Chris Crawford
“I knew it would be a little windy today, but I didn’t quite see this happening.” –Chris Crawford
“I putted really well from five to 10 feet and made a couple of par putts to keep the momentum going.” –Peyton Wilhoit
“When those two clubs work pretty well, you tend to play pretty well.” –Peyton Wilhoit on his driver and putter Thursday
First-Round Weather: Overnight rain of a little less than an inch delayed tee times by 30 minutes, to 7 a.m. Cool and windy in the morning. Warmer in the afternoon, with a high of 74. Wind S at 12-16 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.