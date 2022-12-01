Lilliedahl conquers wind to take opening-round VISA Argentine Open lead

NORDELTA, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—To start the 116th playing of the VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro, Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl made a 15-foot birdie putt. After a par at No. 2, Lilliedahl holed out from the fairway from 100 yards for another birdie then backed up that with one more, on the fourth. That got him to 3-under, and Lilliedahl rode that hot streak, making two more birdies against one bogey the rest of the day, to fire a 5-under 67. He leads Argentina’s national open by a shot over a trio of players—Argentina’s Augusto Núñez, Mexico’s Raúl Pereda and Peyton Wilhoit of the U.S. Nine other players are only two behind Lilliedahl’s leading pace on a tightly packed leaderboard at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season-opening event.

“I’m certainly super happy to start off the season with a good round. The plan coming into today was to hit some calm shots because I knew it was going to be windy. It was super gusty all day,” said Lilliedahl.

Ah, yes, the wind. After hot, early week conditions with summer still three weeks away in the Southern Hemisphere, a Wednesday afternoon storm rolled through Nordelta Golf Club, and the temperature plummeted at the same time the wind kicked up and didn’t leave. The course also took in a little less than an inch of rain overnight, delaying the start of the first round by 30 minutes.

“The wind was brutal here in the afternoon. It was a little warmer, so temperature-wise, it was a little nicer, but the wind was probably about the same all day,” added Lilliedahl of the conditions. He was more than satisfied with his play despite what the weather threw at the field. “I executed the plan. I didn’t make many mistakes.”

Pereda didn’t get off to the start he wanted, making an opening-hole bogey at No. 1. “I was a bit unlucky on the first hole. I pulled [the drive] a little and hit it in the left-side bunker on the fairway,” the native of Veracruz said. “I didn’t hit a good (third) shot and didn’t give myself a good chance for an up-and-down (par).”

Pereda really got his round going when he made a 35-foot eagle putt on No. 10 immediately after a 30-foot birdie attempt on No. 9 rammed up against the pin but didn’t drop.

“I got a little lucky with the wind gusting in and pushing my ball to the hole,” he said of his eagle. “This is a tough course. It may be my only eagle of the week.”

Núñez would have held a share of the lead had he not bogeyed No. 18. As a newly minted PGA TOUR player after a strong 2022 Korn Ferry Tour campaign, Núñez has played in seven tournaments in the TOUR’s 2022-23 FedExCup season. He’s made one cut—at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (finished 67th). He’s not necessarily looking to jump start his season, however, as the calendar year draws to a close.

“I don’t feel any extra pressure. I’m just focusing on having a great time with friends and playing a great tournament,” Núñez said.

Did you know since his Player of the Year season of 2019, Augusto Núñez, a current PGA TOUR member, has only played twice on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica? One of those appearances came a year ago at this tournament. Núñez is playing in the VISA Argentine Open for a ninth time since it became a part of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule, in 2012, and he is trying to better his career-best performance here—a tie for fifth in 2017. After opening with a 68 Thursday, he’s a shot off the lead. In 2017, he led the tournament after 18 holes at The Jockey Club.

Key Information

Officials halted play due to darkness at 8:11 a.m., with three players, Roman Rebora, Paulo Pinto and amateur Manuel Lozada not completing their rounds. They will resume their first rounds Friday morning.

This is the 150th PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament in history.

There are 50 Argentines playing in their national open. The top player from Argentina after the first round is Augusto Núñez, tied for second. Here are the 12 Argentines who are even-par or better through 18 holes.