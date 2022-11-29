-
-
Argentine Open returns in the middle of the FIFA World Cup
-
November 29, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- November 29, 2022
- The tournament returns to Nordelta Golf Club for the second consecutive year. (Media/PGA TOUR)
NORDELTA, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Established in 1905 and standing strong as the seventh-oldest open championship in the world, the VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro is facing a new challenge this week, its 116th edition. In a country where the passion for soccer overflows, the focus for the last week has mostly been on the FIFA World Cup and what the Leo Messi-led Argentine team can do to bring home the Cup.
Having the biggest golf event in Argentina during the World Cup means a few adjustments, like moving the traditional pro-am tournament to Tuesday because Argentina is playing a critical match against Poland on Wednesday afternoon. The weekend tournament plans might also be influenced by when Argentina plays its next match if it makes it through to the round of 16.
“This is a very particular year, as we will have an eye on the World Cup and another eye on the golf being played here at Nordelta Golf Club,” said Andrés Schonbaum, President of the Argentine Golf Association. “Anyway, our focus is here, on a tournament with a great history and tradition that provides great opportunities for the players competing in the region.”
“El Abierto” (the Open), as the locals call it in a reverential manner, has a lot to offer. This edition of the tournament marks the start of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, where many up-and-coming players from around the globe start their paths to the PGA TOUR.
A win at this storied tournament also means an invitation to the most-storied golf tournament in the world: The Open Championship. For the seventh consecutive season, The R&A is awarding the Argentine Open winner a spot in its major championship. Making it even more special for the locals, the 2023 Open Championship will be played at Royal Liverpool, the site of Argentina legend Roberto De Vicenzo’s biggest victory, in 1967.
“A spot in The Open is huge,” says Jorge Fernández Valdés, who is back here to defend a title that allowed him to play the 150th edition of the tournament last July at the Old Course in St. Andrews. “My overall experience was spectacular. It was my first major, and my PGA TOUR debut. It would be amazing to have an opportunity to do it all over again.”Jorge Fernández Valdés' win last year here at Nordelta took him to the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews this past July. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Fernández Valdés, a 30-year-old from Cordoba, is headed to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 as one of the Totalplay Cup top-five players last season. Starting Thursday, however, he will be battling 155 other players who also have their sights set on winning the title at Nordelta Golf Club.
The tournament is at Nordelta for a second consecutive year, which is a commodity for the tournament logistics and for those who played it last year. Located 24 miles from the city center, in Tigre, the Jack Nicklaus-designed course is a demanding par-72 with plenty of water trouble that can play as long as 7,233 yards.
“It’s great to be back. This is an awesome course. Arguably the best one we play all year,” said U.S. player Austin Hitt, who tied for 13th here in his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut last season. “I think everybody is excited to be back, and (I) definitely feel more comfortable than I did last year when I showed up here, not knowing any Spanish or how to get around.”
This will also be the first of four legs in the race for the Zurich Argentina Swing, a competition that provides a unified brand around the Tour’s Argentine events. Scheduled to be completed in late March with the Roberto De Vicenzo Memorial 100 Years, also here in the capital city, the Zurich Argentina Swing will award the player accumulating the most Totalplay Cup points in Argentina with a bonus of U.S. $10,000.
Did you know that the Argentine Open is the seventh-oldest national open still in existence, behind The Open Championship, the India Open, the U.S. Open, the Australian Open, the South African Open and the RBC Canadian Open.
Tournament Fast Facts
Official Name: 116th VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro
Hashtag: #VISAOpenbyMacro
Dates: December 1-4, 2022
Host venue: Nordelta Golf Club, Par 72 (36-36) 7,233 yards
Designer: Jack Nicklaus
Field: 156 players from 19 countries
Defending champion: Jorge Fernández Valdés, Argentina
Purse: US $175,000 – Winner’s share US $31,500
Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner
Cut: Top 55 and ties
-
-