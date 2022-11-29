Argentine Open returns in the middle of the FIFA World Cup

NORDELTA, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Established in 1905 and standing strong as the seventh-oldest open championship in the world, the VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro is facing a new challenge this week, its 116th edition. In a country where the passion for soccer overflows, the focus for the last week has mostly been on the FIFA World Cup and what the Leo Messi-led Argentine team can do to bring home the Cup.

Having the biggest golf event in Argentina during the World Cup means a few adjustments, like moving the traditional pro-am tournament to Tuesday because Argentina is playing a critical match against Poland on Wednesday afternoon. The weekend tournament plans might also be influenced by when Argentina plays its next match if it makes it through to the round of 16.

“This is a very particular year, as we will have an eye on the World Cup and another eye on the golf being played here at Nordelta Golf Club,” said Andrés Schonbaum, President of the Argentine Golf Association. “Anyway, our focus is here, on a tournament with a great history and tradition that provides great opportunities for the players competing in the region.”

“El Abierto” (the Open), as the locals call it in a reverential manner, has a lot to offer. This edition of the tournament marks the start of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, where many up-and-coming players from around the globe start their paths to the PGA TOUR.

A win at this storied tournament also means an invitation to the most-storied golf tournament in the world: The Open Championship. For the seventh consecutive season, The R&A is awarding the Argentine Open winner a spot in its major championship. Making it even more special for the locals, the 2023 Open Championship will be played at Royal Liverpool, the site of Argentina legend Roberto De Vicenzo’s biggest victory, in 1967.

“A spot in The Open is huge,” says Jorge Fernández Valdés, who is back here to defend a title that allowed him to play the 150th edition of the tournament last July at the Old Course in St. Andrews. “My overall experience was spectacular. It was my first major, and my PGA TOUR debut. It would be amazing to have an opportunity to do it all over again.”