A new season is here

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—When Rodolfo Cazaubón won 2015 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors, he was a three-time tournament winner that season. The following year, Nate Lashley also won three times on his way to a Player of the Year title of his own.

In 2022, Mitchell Meissner won exactly zero tournaments but, like Cazaubón and Lashley before him, added Player of the Year to his resume, proving there is more than one way to go about your business in reaching your ultimate season goal.

Harry Higgs knows that all too well. Four years earlier, Higgs, now on the PGA TOUR, had missed two consecutive cuts in Brazil and was 19th on the Order of Merit as the season moved into its stretch run. Higgs merely shook off those disappointing performances with six consecutive made cuts, finishing the season with this record in his final four starts: win, third place, tie for second and tie for fourth.

Higgs ultimately won Player of the Year honors by $64 (still using the money list then) over Nico Echavarría.

So, yeah, many different ways to get to the same place.

While Meissner spoke openly about the frustration, he felt in not winning—he finished second three times and third twice—his season-long consistency left him alone atop the Totalplay Cup standings. Early next year, Meissner will begin his Korn Ferry Tour career, eligible to play in every open event.

In May, following another close call in Ecuador, Meissner shrugged about what turned out to be his bridesmaid-but-never-a-bride season.

“It wasn’t meant to be this week. It’s comical that I’ve played well how many weeks in a row, and someone has been better than me in each of those weeks. But someday it’s going to be my time, whether it’s this year or next year on the Korn Ferry Tour, whenever it is. I’m looking forward to the future.”