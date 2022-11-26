They got their cards: Q-School No. 4 Argentina

LUJAN, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—The fourth and final PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament is in the books, with Puma Dominguez capturing medalist honors in his home country in a sudden-death playoff over Dalan Refioglu on November 25. Dominguez joined the three other Q-School medalists, Austin Squires, David Laskin and Ollie Osborne, and those three along with the players who earned membership at the Q-Schools and returning members, will start the season this Thursday, December 1 not far from here, at Nordelta Golf Club, for the 116th playing of the historic Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro.

Here’s a look at the final 12 players to secure 2023 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership.