-
-
They got their cards: Q-School No. 4 Argentina
-
November 26, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOULAR.COM
- November 26, 2022
- Juan Arozena, a 25-year old from Neuquén, Argentina, was the only amateur inside the top 12. He plan to turn pro next week for the season-opening VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro. (Media/PGA TOUR)
LUJAN, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—The fourth and final PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament is in the books, with Puma Dominguez capturing medalist honors in his home country in a sudden-death playoff over Dalan Refioglu on November 25. Dominguez joined the three other Q-School medalists, Austin Squires, David Laskin and Ollie Osborne, and those three along with the players who earned membership at the Q-Schools and returning members, will start the season this Thursday, December 1 not far from here, at Nordelta Golf Club, for the 116th playing of the historic Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro.
Here’s a look at the final 12 players to secure 2023 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Puma Dominguez (Argentina)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 112
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 10
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 17
Career LOCALiQ Series Starts: 5
Something Worth Knowing: In his lone PGA TOUR Latinoamérica triumph, at the 2019 Neuquen Argentina Classic, Dominguez finished regulation tied with Tom Whitney then defeated Whitney in a sudden-death playoff at Chapelco Golf Club.
2 Dalan Refioglu (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 65
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 3
Something Worth Knowing: Both of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica top-10s have come in Argentina and both courtesy of a score of 65 during the week. At the 2019 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational, Refioglu tied for seventh, thanks to a third-round 65. A final-round 65 helped him to a tie for sixth a year later at the Neuquén Argentina Classic.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 65
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 3
Something Worth Knowing: Both of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica top-10s have come in Argentina and both courtesy of a score of 65 during the week. At the 2019 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational, Refioglu tied for seventh, thanks to a third-round 65. A final-round 65 helped him to a tie for sixth a year later at the Neuquén Argentina Classic.
3 Adrien Pendaries (France)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Third
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: His father, Marc, is a golf professional who attended college in the U.S., playing for the University of Houston and a member of the 1985 Cougar NCAA Championship team. The elder Paradies counted among his teammates future PGA TOUR players Billy Ray Brown, Steve Elkington and Mike Standly.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Third
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: His father, Marc, is a golf professional who attended college in the U.S., playing for the University of Houston and a member of the 1985 Cougar NCAA Championship team. The elder Paradies counted among his teammates future PGA TOUR players Billy Ray Brown, Steve Elkington and Mike Standly.
4 Rafael Echenique (Argentina)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fourth
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 99
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 3
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 28
Career European Tour Starts: 180
Something Worth Knowing: He played in the 2012 Visa Argentine Open for his lone PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start that season. Since then, Echenique has played in at least one Tour event every year since. His next start will be the 100th of his career.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fourth
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 99
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 3
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 28
Career European Tour Starts: 180
Something Worth Knowing: He played in the 2012 Visa Argentine Open for his lone PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start that season. Since then, Echenique has played in at least one Tour event every year since. His next start will be the 100th of his career.
5 Evan Knight (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fifth
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: He attended the University of California-Davis as a freshman but did not play on the golf team. He joined the Mustangs for the 2014-15 school year, playing in two tournaments.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fifth
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: He attended the University of California-Davis as a freshman but did not play on the golf team. He joined the Mustangs for the 2014-15 school year, playing in two tournaments.
6 Gustavo Silva (Chile)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Sixth
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 29
Something Worth Knowing: In his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, his best chance of winning came in 2019, at the Mexican Open in Tijuana. Despite shooting a third-round 61 at Tijuana Country Club, he tied with Andreas Halvorsen for second, two strokes behind winner Drew Nesbitt.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Sixth
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 29
Something Worth Knowing: In his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, his best chance of winning came in 2019, at the Mexican Open in Tijuana. Despite shooting a third-round 61 at Tijuana Country Club, he tied with Andreas Halvorsen for second, two strokes behind winner Drew Nesbitt.
7 George Toone (England)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: His first college tournament title came at the Golf Club of Houston Collegiate Championship, a whopping 12-stroke triumph.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: His first college tournament title came at the Golf Club of Houston Collegiate Championship, a whopping 12-stroke triumph.
8 a-Juan Arozena (Argentina)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh
aCareer PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 2
Something Worth Knowing: In his final two seasons as an amateur, Arozena won three tournaments—all in Argentina. He captured the Norpatagonico Open Championship and the Jockey Club of Rosario Tournament International in 2021 and the 2022 Players Series Final Ranking Tournament No. 1.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh
aCareer PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 2
Something Worth Knowing: In his final two seasons as an amateur, Arozena won three tournaments—all in Argentina. He captured the Norpatagonico Open Championship and the Jockey Club of Rosario Tournament International in 2021 and the 2022 Players Series Final Ranking Tournament No. 1.
9 Aram Yenidjeian (Argentina)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 14
Something Worth Knowing: At three consecutive Argentina Golf Association amateur tournaments in 2021, he finished runner-up—to Juan Arozena, Joaquin Luduena and Juan Martin Loureiro.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 14
Something Worth Knowing: At three consecutive Argentina Golf Association amateur tournaments in 2021, he finished runner-up—to Juan Arozena, Joaquin Luduena and Juan Martin Loureiro.
10 Horacio Carbonetti, Jr. (Argentina)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 10th
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 5
Something Worth Knowing: He won the 2016 Argentina Stroke Play Championship in come-from-behind fashion, trailing Andres Gallegos by two shots with a hole to play. Carbonetti made a birdie to Gallegos’ bogey, which put the duo in a playoff with Jesus Montenegro. In the overtime session, Carbonetti prevailed.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 10th
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 5
Something Worth Knowing: He won the 2016 Argentina Stroke Play Championship in come-from-behind fashion, trailing Andres Gallegos by two shots with a hole to play. Carbonetti made a birdie to Gallegos’ bogey, which put the duo in a playoff with Jesus Montenegro. In the overtime session, Carbonetti prevailed.
11 Gabriel Morgan-Birke (Chile)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 10th
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 3
Something Worth Knowing: During his amateur playing days, Morgan-Birke was Chile’s top-ranked amateur, and during his final two seasons prior to turning pro, he reached as high as No. 51 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking on the strength of two victories and six top-10s.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 10th
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 3
Something Worth Knowing: During his amateur playing days, Morgan-Birke was Chile’s top-ranked amateur, and during his final two seasons prior to turning pro, he reached as high as No. 51 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking on the strength of two victories and six top-10s.
12 Osten Waite (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 10th
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 7
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: In his final tournament of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, the Fortox Colombia Classic, he opened with a 7-under 63 at Ruitoque Golf and Country Club, his career-low round.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 10th
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 7
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: In his final tournament of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, the Fortox Colombia Classic, he opened with a 7-under 63 at Ruitoque Golf and Country Club, his career-low round.
-
-
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 112
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 10
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 17
Career LOCALiQ Series Starts: 5
Something Worth Knowing: In his lone PGA TOUR Latinoamérica triumph, at the 2019 Neuquen Argentina Classic, Dominguez finished regulation tied with Tom Whitney then defeated Whitney in a sudden-death playoff at Chapelco Golf Club.