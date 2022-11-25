-
Domínguez wins playoff for medalist honors in Argentina
November 25, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGATOURLA.COM
LUJAN, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—In a Qualifying Tournament final round that he described as a grind, being a little bit off with his ball striking, Puma Domínguez carded a 1-under 71 to fight his way into a playoff that he would go on to win to secure full exempt status for the upcoming 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Domínguez finished regulation tied with California native Dalan Refioglu, who charged from behind by firing a final-round-low 66 that set the bar at 8-under 280. The playoff, with medalist honors on the line, took them back to No. 18, where Domínguez followed a solid drive with an approach shot within five feet to set up the winning birdie. Refioglu missed a 30-footer for birdie and walked away as the runner-up.
As this week’s top performer at Club Las Praderas de Luján, Domínguez is eligible to play in every 2022-23 tournament, while 11 others, led by Refioglu, will be eligible to play all tournaments in the first half of the Tour’s schedule. They are Adrien Pendaries (third), Rafael Echenique (fourth), Evan Knight (fifth), Gustavo Silva (sixth), George Toone, Juan Arozena and Aram Yenidjeian (tied for seventh), and Horacio Carbonetti Jr., Gabriel Morgan Birke and Osten Waite (tied for 10th). Thirty-four others who finished inside the top 40, and ties, went on to earn conditional status.
Domínguez entered the day in solo third, trailing by two, but with his playing partners struggling as well, their final-round affair was a grind. Pendaries, the 54-hole leader, was unable to get going and closed with a double bogey for a 2-over 74 that left him one shot outside the playoff. Meanwhile, Waite, who was only one shot behind Pendaries, survived a 7-under 79, recording a double bogey at the last to barely make it into the tie for 10th and avoid a playoff for the 12th spot.
“I didn’t strike the ball well today. I was doing OK until we reached No. 9. I missed my drive there and lost my concentration, going on to make two bogeys in a row,” said Domínguez of his final day missteps. “I didn’t strike it well the rest of the way, but I managed to keep it in play and make it into the playoff.”
A PGA TOUR Latinoamérica veteran who won the Neuquén Argentina Classic only three years ago, Domínguez is hoping to rise from the ashes and show his old form during the season that begins next week with the 116th playing of the VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro at Nordelta Golf Club in Buenos Aires.
“It’s not ideal (having to go back to Q-School). I was thinking about that [Thursday] night, and just like in life, there are times of highs and lows. I had to fight it through two to three bad years, but I’m playing well once again and it’s a matter of building more confidence to try and have a solid season,” said the man who finished fourth on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit in 2016.
Did you know Puma Domínguez is a former Korn Ferry Tour member? After graduating from PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2016, he advanced to the next level in 2017. Fighting a wrist injury for most of that year, he only managed to make two cuts in 17 starts to lose his card. He underwent surgery in 2018, and a year later he made it into the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s winner’s circle with his victory in Neuquén.
How the Tournament Worked
Eighty-three players entered this tournament and 81 completed 72 holes. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses players earned this week.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
Puma Domínguez
|
Exempt membership for the 2022-23 season
|
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Dalan Refioglu
Adrien Pendaries
Rafael Echenique
Evan Knight
Gustavo Silva
George Toone
a-Juan Arozena
Aram Yenidjeian
Horacio Carbonetti Jr.
Gabriel Morgan Birke
Osten Waite
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
13th through 40th (plus ties)
Jackson Markham
a-Miguel Sancholuz
Juan Benítez
Beau Breault
Casey Fernandez
Rodrigo Lee
Daniel Ishii
JC Campbell
Baker Stevenson
José Luis Montano
Giovanni Tadioto
Ted Moon
Brett Beazant
Chris Johnson
Joaquín Lolas
Mauro Baez
Carlos Bustos
McCullough Pickens
Peter Creighton
Connor Black
Axell Dos Santos
Antonio Maciel
Joshua Seiple
Santiago Bauni
Gustavo Silvero
Pryce Beshoory
Daniel Robinson
Bem Albin
Franco Scorzato
Camilo Carrasco
Mariano Benítez
Juan Ignacio Noba
Jared Chinn
Ezequiel Beloqui
|
Conditional membership
This was a 72-hole, no-cut event.
Players in this week’s field came from 18 countries or territories: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, England, France, Ireland, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and the United States.
Tournament runner-up Dalan Refioglu was one of two players who fired a final-round-low 66, going bogey-free. The other was Englishman George Toone, who charged from a tie for 14th into a tie for seventh.
Two of six amateurs competing went on to earn Tour starts, with Juan Arozena carding a final-round 68 to tie for seventh, at 3-under, and Miguel Sancholuz, tying for 13th, at even-par.
This is how the six amateurs in the field finished the tournament:
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
Scores
|
T7
|
Juan Arozena (Argentina)
|
73-69-75-68—285 (-3)
|
T13
|
Miguel Sancholuz (Argentina)
|
69-71-78-70—288 (par)
|
69
|
Paul Chaplet (Costa Rica)
|
75-77-75-77—304 (+16)
|
T73
|
Evan Peterson (U.S.)
|
74-78-82-74—308 (+20)
|
78
|
Marcos De Ezcurra (Argentina)
|
76-82-71-84—313 (+25)
|
81
|
Spencer Lane (U.S.)
|
82-80-84-80—326 (+38)
Final-Round Weather: Sunny and clear. High of 85. Wind E at 14-24 mph.