Domínguez wins playoff for medalist honors in Argentina

LUJAN, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—In a Qualifying Tournament final round that he described as a grind, being a little bit off with his ball striking, Puma Domínguez carded a 1-under 71 to fight his way into a playoff that he would go on to win to secure full exempt status for the upcoming 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Domínguez finished regulation tied with California native Dalan Refioglu, who charged from behind by firing a final-round-low 66 that set the bar at 8-under 280. The playoff, with medalist honors on the line, took them back to No. 18, where Domínguez followed a solid drive with an approach shot within five feet to set up the winning birdie. Refioglu missed a 30-footer for birdie and walked away as the runner-up.

As this week’s top performer at Club Las Praderas de Luján, Domínguez is eligible to play in every 2022-23 tournament, while 11 others, led by Refioglu, will be eligible to play all tournaments in the first half of the Tour’s schedule. They are Adrien Pendaries (third), Rafael Echenique (fourth), Evan Knight (fifth), Gustavo Silva (sixth), George Toone, Juan Arozena and Aram Yenidjeian (tied for seventh), and Horacio Carbonetti Jr., Gabriel Morgan Birke and Osten Waite (tied for 10th). Thirty-four others who finished inside the top 40, and ties, went on to earn conditional status.

Domínguez entered the day in solo third, trailing by two, but with his playing partners struggling as well, their final-round affair was a grind. Pendaries, the 54-hole leader, was unable to get going and closed with a double bogey for a 2-over 74 that left him one shot outside the playoff. Meanwhile, Waite, who was only one shot behind Pendaries, survived a 7-under 79, recording a double bogey at the last to barely make it into the tie for 10th and avoid a playoff for the 12th spot.

“I didn’t strike the ball well today. I was doing OK until we reached No. 9. I missed my drive there and lost my concentration, going on to make two bogeys in a row,” said Domínguez of his final day missteps. “I didn’t strike it well the rest of the way, but I managed to keep it in play and make it into the playoff.”