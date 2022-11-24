Pendaries finishes strong, takes one-shot lead in Argentina

LUJAN, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—What a way to finish the third round by Adrien Pendaries. The Frenchman went birdie-par-birdie-birdie-birdie over the last five holes Thursday to card a third-round 67 that took him to the top of the leaderboard at the fourth and final Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. At 9-under 207 for the week at Club Las Praderas de Lujan, Pendaries leads by one stroke over U.S. player Osten Waite, who dropped the 36-hole lead by carding a 71. Argentina’s Puma Domínguez is third, at 7-under, following a low-of-the-week 66.

“I’m happy with the position I’m in,” said Pendaries about claiming the lead after he began the day trailing by two shots and in a tie for second. “I gave myself a chance, and that’s what I came here to do. There’s one more day to stay focused and stay in the present. We’ll see how it goes.”

With the wind dying down, the heat became a factor throughout the third day of the tournament that guarantees PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts for those finishing inside the top-12 (no ties) Friday. The tournament medalist will walk away with full exempt status.

“I bought myself a Gatorade after nine (holes) because it was very, very hot out here today, and I needed some other energy than water,” said Pendaries of the conditions. “I felt a lot better on the back nine; actually more comfortable and clearer with my decisions than I did on the front. So, that was the tricky part today, staying well hydrated and making sure my mind was clear. With the way I was driving it on this course, it was nice to finish well and feel that I got something out of the round.”

Before putting together a dream final stretch, Pendaries was only 1-under for the day after a bogey on 13. He birdied the next and then he holed out a bunker shot on 16. “That’s a short, tricky hole. I hit a nice tee shot, but then I hit a very poor wedge shot and short-sided myself in the bunker. I got a bit lucky with the lie, and I hit a great bunker shot that I holed out. It was nice to convert what seemed a quick bogey into a birdie,” he said of a shot that he followed with two more birdies, on 17 and 18.

Playing with Pendaries in the last group, Waite struggled for two-thirds of the day. “Today wasn’t quite right. Even just waking up today I didn’t feel as good as the last couple of days, but I knew I had to just come out and kind of grind my way around,” said the 28-year old from Orlando, Florida, who bogeyed the first and then three-putted for a double bogey on 12 to stand at 3-over for the day.