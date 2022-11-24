-
-
Pendaries finishes strong, takes one-shot lead in Argentina
-
November 24, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGATOURLA.COM
- November 24, 2022
- Adrien Pendaries birdied four of the last five holes to take the tournament lead Friday at Club Las Praderas de Luján. (Media/PGA TOUR)
LUJAN, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—What a way to finish the third round by Adrien Pendaries. The Frenchman went birdie-par-birdie-birdie-birdie over the last five holes Thursday to card a third-round 67 that took him to the top of the leaderboard at the fourth and final Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. At 9-under 207 for the week at Club Las Praderas de Lujan, Pendaries leads by one stroke over U.S. player Osten Waite, who dropped the 36-hole lead by carding a 71. Argentina’s Puma Domínguez is third, at 7-under, following a low-of-the-week 66.
“I’m happy with the position I’m in,” said Pendaries about claiming the lead after he began the day trailing by two shots and in a tie for second. “I gave myself a chance, and that’s what I came here to do. There’s one more day to stay focused and stay in the present. We’ll see how it goes.”
With the wind dying down, the heat became a factor throughout the third day of the tournament that guarantees PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts for those finishing inside the top-12 (no ties) Friday. The tournament medalist will walk away with full exempt status.
“I bought myself a Gatorade after nine (holes) because it was very, very hot out here today, and I needed some other energy than water,” said Pendaries of the conditions. “I felt a lot better on the back nine; actually more comfortable and clearer with my decisions than I did on the front. So, that was the tricky part today, staying well hydrated and making sure my mind was clear. With the way I was driving it on this course, it was nice to finish well and feel that I got something out of the round.”
Before putting together a dream final stretch, Pendaries was only 1-under for the day after a bogey on 13. He birdied the next and then he holed out a bunker shot on 16. “That’s a short, tricky hole. I hit a nice tee shot, but then I hit a very poor wedge shot and short-sided myself in the bunker. I got a bit lucky with the lie, and I hit a great bunker shot that I holed out. It was nice to convert what seemed a quick bogey into a birdie,” he said of a shot that he followed with two more birdies, on 17 and 18.
Playing with Pendaries in the last group, Waite struggled for two-thirds of the day. “Today wasn’t quite right. Even just waking up today I didn’t feel as good as the last couple of days, but I knew I had to just come out and kind of grind my way around,” said the 28-year old from Orlando, Florida, who bogeyed the first and then three-putted for a double bogey on 12 to stand at 3-over for the day.Osten Waite birdied four of the last six holes to survive a tough day at Club Las Pradera de Luján Friday. (Media/PGA TOUR)
“It kind of reset my mindset. I said, ‘OK, you have to start making some birdies,” said Waite of what he went on to do. He hit his tee shot within six feet to make birdie at the par-3 13th, had a great up-and-down for another birdie at the par-5 14th and then chipped in for his third birdie in a row, at the par-3 15th. His last birdie of the day came at the par-5 17th, where he had a good look at eagle but didn’t convert.
“There’s a lot of things that I could say could have been better, but there were also a few things that could have been worse, so I wasn’t on today, but to still shoot under(-par) around here I think was a good fight,” added the University of North Florida alum seeking to regain status on Tour.
A PGA TOUR Latinoamérica veteran, with a win in 112 career starts, Domínguez showed what he is capable of with a 6-under 66 that featured seven birdies and a bogey. Only three years removed from his lone Tour win, at the 2019 Neuquén Argentina Classic, Domínguez admitted it hasn’t been easy to be back at Q-School.
“There’s no Q-School that is nice to play. These [tournaments] are tough,” said the 37-year old from the province of San Luis, Argentina. “I have been playing for many years, and it hurts a little bit to be at Q-School, knowing that you are a player with a chance to win on Tour, but sometimes you have to start all over again. It happens to everybody, there are bad years that you need to overcome, so I’m trying to do that. I put together a nice team, and I’m training and working to move forward and have a good year.”Puma Domínguez had seven birdies for a low of the week 66 Friday. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
With Australia’s Ryan Ruffels and Uruguay’s Juan Álvarez withdrawing Thursday, the field is down to 81 players with 18 holes left to play. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available at this Qualifying Tournament.
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Exempt membership for the 2022-23 season
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
13th through 40th (plus ties)
Conditional membership
This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.
Players in this week’s field come from 18 countries or territories: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, England, France, Ireland, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and the United States.
The leading amateurs who entered the day inside the top five struggled Thursday. Dropping from a tie for fifth into a tie for 16th, at 1-over, Juan Arozena had three bogeys on the back to shoot 75. Meanwhile, his countryman Miguel Sancholuz carded six bogeys and no birdies for a 78 that saw him drop from a tie for third into a tie for 18th, at 2-over.
This is how the six amateurs in the field stand through 54 holes:
Pos.
Name
Scores
T16
Juan Arozena (Argentina)
73-69-75—217 (+1)
T18
Miguel Sancholuz (Argentina)
69-71-78—218 (+2)
T63
Paul Chaplet (Costa Rica)
75-77-75—227 (+11)
T69
Marcos De Ezcurra (Argentina)
76-82-71—229 (+13)
T77
Evan Peterson (U.S.)
74-78-82—234 (+18)
81
Spencer Lane (U.S.)
82-80-84—246 (+30)
Third-Round Weather: Sunny and clear. High of 95. Wind WSW at 10-17 mph.
-
-