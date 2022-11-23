  • Waite takes two-shot lead in tough, windy conditions

  • Osten White is the only player to post two rounds in the sixties halfway through the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School in Argentina. (Media/PGA TOUR)Osten White is the only player to post two rounds in the sixties halfway through the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School in Argentina. (Media/PGA TOUR)