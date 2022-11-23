Waite takes two-shot lead in tough, windy conditions

LUJAN, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—With the course playing firm, the temperature raising and the wind blowing, the course at Club Las Praderas de Luján is getting tougher by the day at the fourth and final Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. As the only competitor who has managed to card two rounds in the 60s (68-69), Osten White has claimed the halfway lead. At 7-under 137, the 28-year old from Orlando, Florida, holds a two-shot lead over Argentina’s Rafael Echenique, who followed his opening-round-leading 67 with an even-par 72.

Carding a low-of-the-day 68, Frenchman Adrien Pendaries charged into a tie for third, at 4-under, where he is joined by Argentina’s Miguel Sancholuz, a 26-year-old who remains the low amateur. Two shots further behind, Juan Arozena makes it two Argentine amateurs inside the top five. The others tying for fifth, at 2-under, are U.S. players Casey Fernández, Baker Stevenson and Dalan Refioglu.

“It was so difficult out there. The wind was blowing, and the course is so firm that if you miss a shot you get really punished for it,” said Waite, who made his way to the top despite a bogey-bogey start.

Recording six pars in a row to settle down after his tough beginning, Waite made an eagle at the par-5 No. 9 that jumpstarted his round. “I hit a great drive, (which) maybe went 350 yards. It was a great shot, and I followed that up with an 8-iron (from 175 yards) to about six feet, and I made the putt,” he said of a hole that turned things around for him. “To make that eagle, I got a little momentum going, and I followed it up with a birdie on 10.”

Waite went on to have a strong closing stretch, making birdies on 14, 16 and 17, before three-putting for a bogey at the last.

“I hit some many good shots, that (the three-putt at the last) doesn’t even bother me,” added the University of North Florida alum who is seeking to earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the second consecutive year.

Did you know that Osten Waite’s father, Grant, is a former PGA TOUR winner? A native of New Zealand, Grant Waite made 411 career PGA TOUR starts between 1998 and 2012. His lone victory on TOUR came at the 1993 Kemper Open, where he outdueled Tom Kite for a one-shot win. After turning 50, the elder Waite went on to make 48 PGA TOUR Champions starts, where his best finish was a tie for third, at the 2015 U.S. Senior Open.

Key Information

How the Tournament Works

Eighty-three players from 18 different countries entered this tournament. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week.