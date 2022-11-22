Zurich Argentina Swing returns for seventh time

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—In 2015, Zurich and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica introduced the Zurich Argentina Swing. That first edition of the Swing began a Zurich’s commitment to professional golf in the region. For the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, the Zurich Argentina Swing will take place at four Argentina-based tournaments, with Zurich rewarding the player who performs the best in those four tournaments. The Zurich Argentina Swing champion, the player who claims the highest number of Totalplay Cup points at the completion of the Swing, will pocket a bonus of U.S. $10,000. Last season, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés was the best player in the Argentina events, with the current Korn Ferry Tour member taking home the bonus.

“The Zurich Argentina Swing has always been one of the great enhancements the Tour offers to the players, and we know how much they appreciate Zurich for offering this competition within a competition,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director. “Our partnership with Zurich is something we continue to value because as a partner, Zurich has consistently shown its commitment to helping our members in their careers. The Zurich Argentina Swing is a testament to that commitment.

“Argentina has been a country,” Rhinehart continued, “where we have played since the beginning of the Tour, in 2012, and the Zurich Argentina Swing continues to strengthen the relationship PGA TOUR Latinoamérica enjoys with Argentina and its strong golf history.

The Zurich Argentina Swing begins at the historic 116 VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro. Argentina’s national open is one of the world’s oldest tournaments and a signature event on the schedule. For the second consecutive year, Nordelta Golf Club is the host for the tournament December 1-4 in Buenos Aires. The following week, players will travel to Neuquen for the Neuquen Argentina Classic at Chapelco Golf Club (December 8-11).

Following a scheduled break for the holidays, the Zurich Argentina Swing continues in March for the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational at Rio Hondo Golf Club in Santiago del Estero. The Zurich Argentina Swing ends with an exclamation point this season, as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and Zurich celebrate the 100th birthday of Argentine golf legend and World Golf Hall of Famer Roberto De Vicenzo. Zurich will crown the Swing champion at the Roberto de Vicenzo Memorial 100 Years at Ranelagh Golf Club in Buenos Aires. Ranelagh was De Vicenzo’s home club.

“Once again, I speak on behalf of all of us at Zurich in expressing how excited we are to continue with the Zurich Argentina Swing, an initiative that has continually assisted up-and-coming players in their quest to reach the PGA TOUR,” said Fabio Rossi, CEO of Zurich Argentina. “To have the Zurich Argentina Swing culminate at the club where Roberto, a true sporting and golf legend in Argentina, played so much golf is extremely gratifying to us, and we couldn’t be happier to complete the Swing at Ranelagh Golf Club.”

In the first five editions of the Zurich Argentina Swing, Americans Kent Bulle (2015), Jared Wolfe (2017) and Tom Whitney (2019), Spain’s Samuel Del Val (2016) and Argentina’s Clodomiro Carranza (2018) and Jorge Fernandez Valdes (2021-22), respectively, won the Swing and the bonus prize.

As part of this renewed agreement, Zurich will continue to enhance this partnership, furthering its community outreach with a unique social program, engaging the Tour’s events, its players and the Argentine community. The charitable component continues with Zurich Argentina making a donation for each birdie or eagle players make on the 18th hole of each of the Swing’s tournaments. Benefitting is Fundación Integrar, whose personalized scholarship program supports university students in their effort to become professionals in the workplace.

“We look forward to kicking off the Zurich Argentina Swing next week at the Visa Argentine Open and crowning a champion as we conclude the events later in 2023,” continued Rossi.