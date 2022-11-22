-
-
Veteran Echenique takes early lead in Argentina
-
November 22, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGATOURLA.COM
- November 22, 2022
- Echenique opened birdie-eagle on his way to an opening round of 5-under 67 at Las Praderas de Luján Golf Club in Argentina. (Media/PGA TOUR)
LUJAN, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Rafael Echenique’s Tuesday didn’t get off to the best start. With the Argentine National Team playing Saudi Arabia in its FIFA World Cup opener at 7 a.m. local time, he came in early to watch the match at the clubhouse before teeing off two hours later. Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 victory over Argentina, a huge upset for a heavy favorite in Qatar, didn’t derail the 42-year-old veteran from the task ahead. He made birdie on his first hole, No. 10, and then holed out a 56-degree wedge from 115 yards for an eagle on 11. He went on to post a 5-under 67 to grab the outright lead in the opening round of the fourth and final Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
“It was one of those starts you do not expect. It was a huge relief,” said Echenique of his start.
Echenique finished the day holding a one-shot lead over U.S. players Osten Waite and Pryce Beshoory, who carded 68s to share the second spot. With the wind picking up on a course that is both dry and firm, the conditions only allowed for two other rounds in the 60s—by U.S. player Ted Moon and Argentine amateur Miguel Sancholuz. They shot 69s to tie for fourth.
“I didn’t strike it that well off the tee, but I knew how to play good golf and score in tough windy conditions,” said Echenique, who took advantage of his experience to navigate the Las Praderas de Lujan Golf Course. “My head, my strategy, and my putting, were great.”
After his birdie-eagle start, Echenique recorded his only bogey of the day, on 15, his sixth hole of the day. He then shot 3-under on the front nine, with birdies on Nos. 4, 6 and 8. “It was tough to figure out where the wind was coming from. It was gusting and swirling, but I was able to stay calm despite not hitting the ball the way I would have liked to,” said the San Luis, Argentina, native.
Echenique spent a large portion of his career playing on the European Tour, where he has made 180 career starts, most of them between 2007 and 2017. A Korn Ferry Tour member in 2013, he has spent most of his past few seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Did you know Rafael Echenique has made at least one PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start every season since the Tour was launched in 2012? If he earns his 2022-23 card this week, he will be making his 100th career start on Tour next week at the season-opening 116th VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro at Nordelta Golf Club. In his previous 99 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts he has recorded 13 top-10s, with a tie for second at the 2016 Dominican Republic Open his best performance.
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
Eighty-three players from 18 different countries entered this tournament. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week.
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Exempt membership for the 2022-23 season
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
13th through 40th (plus ties)
Conditional membership
This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.
Players in this week’s field come from 18 countries or territories: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, England, France, Ireland, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and the United States.
In a tie for second after an opening 68, Osten Waite is hoping to regain PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the second consecutive year. His rookie season on Tour didn’t go well, as he only managed to make one cut in seven starts to finish the season ranked 171st in the Totalplay Cup standings. “It was (great and) that’s why I’m back again,” said the 28-year-old of his 2021-22 experience in Latin America. “I told everybody back home that they need to come down here on vacation or something. I really enjoyed my time here.”
Starting off No. 10 and shooting even-par on that side, Pryce Beshoory had a strong finish to catch Osten Waite in a tie for second. “I told myself, ‘Hey, there’s some easy par-5s on the front nine; just stay patient,’ and I birdied those par-5s and sprinkled in a couple more birdies to get to 4-(under),” he said of his closing nine birdies on Nos. 3, 4, 7 and 9. Entering his third year as a pro, the 25-year-old from Houston, Texas, is playing a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School for the first time in his career.
Ted Moon had five birdies and two bogeys for a share of fourth at 69. His highlight was a 65-foot birdie putt he made on No. 7. “It was nice to see a long putt disappear, and it gave me a little more confidence moving forward,” said the 30-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, who was a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member in 2019. In his lone season on Tour, he made three of his five starts in Argentina. “I love traveling, I love playing in different countries. I think it’s great,” added the man who graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Following a 3-under 69, Argentina’s Miguel Sancholuz is comfortably the leading player among seven amateurs competing this week. He charged inside the top four by making an eagle on 17, where had a great chip-in after seeing his ball bounce off the green on his approach shot. “The plan is to turn pro if I earn the card this week,” said Sancholuz from 9 de Julio, a small town located 125 miles from Buenos Aires.
This is how the seven amateurs in the field stand through 18 holes:
Pos.
Name
Scores
T4
Miguel Sancholuz (Argentina)
69 (-3)
T10
Alejandro Vázquez (Paraguay)
71 (-1)
T28
Juan Arozena (Argentina)
73 (+1)
T39
Evan Peterson (U.S.)
74 (+2)
T55
Paul Chaplet (Costa Rica)
75 (+3)
T63
Marcos De Ezcurra (Argentina)
76 (+4)
T81
Spencer Lane (U.S.)
83 (+11)
First-Round Weather: Sunny and clear. High of 73. Wind SSW at 10-21 mph.
-
-