  • Veteran Echenique takes early lead in Argentina

  • Echenique opened birdie-eagle on his way to an opening round of 5-under 67 at Las Praderas de Luján Golf Club in Argentina. (Media/PGA TOUR)Echenique opened birdie-eagle on his way to an opening round of 5-under 67 at Las Praderas de Luján Golf Club in Argentina. (Media/PGA TOUR)