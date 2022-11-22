Veteran Echenique takes early lead in Argentina

LUJAN, BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Rafael Echenique’s Tuesday didn’t get off to the best start. With the Argentine National Team playing Saudi Arabia in its FIFA World Cup opener at 7 a.m. local time, he came in early to watch the match at the clubhouse before teeing off two hours later. Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 victory over Argentina, a huge upset for a heavy favorite in Qatar, didn’t derail the 42-year-old veteran from the task ahead. He made birdie on his first hole, No. 10, and then holed out a 56-degree wedge from 115 yards for an eagle on 11. He went on to post a 5-under 67 to grab the outright lead in the opening round of the fourth and final Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

“It was one of those starts you do not expect. It was a huge relief,” said Echenique of his start.

Echenique finished the day holding a one-shot lead over U.S. players Osten Waite and Pryce Beshoory, who carded 68s to share the second spot. With the wind picking up on a course that is both dry and firm, the conditions only allowed for two other rounds in the 60s—by U.S. player Ted Moon and Argentine amateur Miguel Sancholuz. They shot 69s to tie for fourth.

“I didn’t strike it that well off the tee, but I knew how to play good golf and score in tough windy conditions,” said Echenique, who took advantage of his experience to navigate the Las Praderas de Lujan Golf Course. “My head, my strategy, and my putting, were great.”

After his birdie-eagle start, Echenique recorded his only bogey of the day, on 15, his sixth hole of the day. He then shot 3-under on the front nine, with birdies on Nos. 4, 6 and 8. “It was tough to figure out where the wind was coming from. It was gusting and swirling, but I was able to stay calm despite not hitting the ball the way I would have liked to,” said the San Luis, Argentina, native.

Echenique spent a large portion of his career playing on the European Tour, where he has made 180 career starts, most of them between 2007 and 2017. A Korn Ferry Tour member in 2013, he has spent most of his past few seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Did you know Rafael Echenique has made at least one PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start every season since the Tour was launched in 2012? If he earns his 2022-23 card this week, he will be making his 100th career start on Tour next week at the season-opening 116th VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro at Nordelta Golf Club. In his previous 99 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts he has recorded 13 top-10s, with a tie for second at the 2016 Dominican Republic Open his best performance.

