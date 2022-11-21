Five to Watch: Q-School No. 4 Argentina

LUJAN, Argentina—The race to earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership comes to an end this week with the fourth and final Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 season. Competing at Las Praderas de Luján Golf Club, 83 players from 18 countries will be battling for status and a chance to start the season next week at the 116th VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro at Nordelta Golf Club in Buenos Aires.

The tournament winner will secure exempt status and invitations to every 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica open tournament. Those finishing in the second-through-12th scoreboard positions, with no ties, will be eligible to play in the first half of the season and can continue through season’s end based on how they play. Players ending 13th through 40th, and ties, will be conditionally exempt.

Here’s a look at five players who are worth watching this week.

Adrien Pendaries (France)

The 23-year-old Frenchman had a solid career at Duke University, where he was a model of consistency and recorded the third-best career stroke average in the program’s history. He finished his Duke Blue Devil career 28th on the PGA TOUR University rankings. A member of the International Team that won the 2020 Palmer Cup at Bay Hill Club in Florida, Pendaries turned pro in 2021 and has played mostly on the Alps Tour. There he won his first pro tournament last March, at the Winter Series Terre dei Consoli. During an outstanding career as a junior golfer, he won the Doral Publix Junior Classic and the Optimist International Junior in consecutive years, in 2012 and 2013.

Franco Scorzato (Argentina)

A 21-year-old up-and-coming Argentine, Scorzato already owns conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica after a tie for 18th at the 2022 Dev Series Final played in July in Mexico. Hoping to make the most of his knowledge of his home club here at Las Praderas de Lujan, he will be looking to improve his eligibility status for 2022-23. He has been playing well as a rookie on the Argentine Tour, where he tied for third at the Andrés Romero Invitational in early September. Scorzato has made three career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, including his debut as a 16-year-old amateur at the 2017 Argentina Classic, also played at this venue.

Ben Reichert (United States)

The 24-year-old from Buffalo, New York, Reichert had an outstanding career as an amateur, winning the 2015 New York State Junior, the 2019 New York State Amateur, the 2019 Florida State Amateur and more recently the 2021 Porter Cup Invitational, which he won in wire-to-wire fashion. A University of Alabama-Birmingham alum, Reichert won his first pro tournament last June by capturing the New Hampshire Open.

Paul Chaplet (Costa Rica)

This 23-year-old from Costa Rica made headlines across the region with a surprising victory at the 2016 Latin America Amateur Championship to earn a spot in the Masters as a 16-year-old. In 2017 he made the cut in his lone PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start, at the Essential Costa Rica Classic. He then won the South American Amateur Championship. He played college golf at Arizona State University for three years before transferring to Sam Houston State University.

Ryan Ruffels (Australia)

With 20 PGA TOUR starts, 51 Korn Ferry Tour starts, 43 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts and six PGA TOUR Canada starts under his belt, the 24-year-old from Melbourne, Australia, is by far the most-experienced player under 25 seeking a card this week in Praderas. In 2019, his last season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, he went on to finish seventh on the Points List to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour. His 2022 season at the next level was a rough one, as he only made five cuts in 17 starts to finish 141st on the regular season standings.