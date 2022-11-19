They got their cards: Q-School No. 3 Top Players

MAZATLÁN, Mexico—Twelve more players earned the right to play in the first half of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, while Ollie Osborne secured spots in every upcoming tournament by virtue of his victory at the just-completed Qualifying Tournament at Estrella del Mar. Osborne was a one-shot winner over Mexico’s Jorge Villar in a tournament that ended Friday night. One more Qualifying Tournament remains, starting November 22 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, before the regular season commences a week later with the 116th playing of the Visa Argentine Open. Here’s a look at the 12 players who are now preparing for Argentina’s national open, thanks to their new PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership.