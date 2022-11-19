-
They got their cards: Q-School No. 3 Top Players
November 19, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- Steger didn’t start playing golf until he was 14, his freshman year of high school. (Media/PGA TOUR)
MAZATLÁN, Mexico—Twelve more players earned the right to play in the first half of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, while Ollie Osborne secured spots in every upcoming tournament by virtue of his victory at the just-completed Qualifying Tournament at Estrella del Mar. Osborne was a one-shot winner over Mexico’s Jorge Villar in a tournament that ended Friday night. One more Qualifying Tournament remains, starting November 22 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, before the regular season commences a week later with the 116th playing of the Visa Argentine Open. Here’s a look at the 12 players who are now preparing for Argentina’s national open, thanks to their new PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Ollie Osborne (United States)Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 4
Something Worth Knowing: As a Reno, Nevada, native, he has a strong tradition with the Reno-Tahoe Open, a PGA TOUR event played at Montreux Golf and Country Club from 1999 to 2018. Osborne often attended the tournament, participating as either a spectator, volunteer or competitor, and he has various pin flags signed by PGA TOUR players in his collection.
2 Jorge Villar (Mexico)Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 7
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 9
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
3 Danny Ochoa (United States)Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Third
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 8
4 Daniel Hudson (United States)Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Third
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 3
Career Forme Tour Starts: 8
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 7
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
5 Luis Gerardo Garza (Mexico)Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fifth
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 7
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
6 Paul Imondi (United States)Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Sixth
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 25
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 10
Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 29
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 28
7 Declan Kenny (United States)Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Sixth
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
8 John Greco (United States)Qualifying Tournament Finish: Eighth
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 1
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
9 Jordan Costello (United States)Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Ninth
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
10 Brian Bullington (United States)Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Ninth
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 22
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 2
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2
11 Kaylor Steger (United States)Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 11th
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
12 Max Sekulic (Canada)Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 11th
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 6
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1
