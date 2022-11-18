-
Osborne claims medalist honors in Mazatlán
November 18, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
MAZATLÁN, Mexico—Carding a bogey-free, 6-under 66 on the final day, Ollie Osborne claimed medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s third Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 season. At 20-under 268 for the week, the 23-year-old from Reno, Nevada, finished a shot ahead of Mexico’s Jorge Villar, who fired a final-round 66, as well.
As this week’s top performer at Estrella del Mar Country Club, Osborne is eligible to play in every 2022-23 tournament, while 11 others, led by Villar, will be eligible to play all tournaments in the first half of the Tour’s schedule. They are Danny Ochoa and Daniel Hudson (tied for third), Luis Gerardo Garza (fifth), Paul Imondi and Declan Kenny (tied for sixth), John Greco (eighth), Brian Bullington and Jordan Costello (tied for ninth) and Max Sekulic and Kaylor Steger (tied for 11th). Thirty-one others who finished inside the top 40 and ties went on to earn conditional status.
“I’ll be honest, I had no idea Jorge [Villar] was at 19-(under), so I thought I had two putts to win, but I guess I made [the first] and that helps,” said Osborne about the clinching birdie at the par-4 18th, where he hit a wedge-shot approach within 15 feet and then sunk the winning putt.
The SMU alum, runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Amateur, entered the day trailing by one and in a tie for second. He birdied three holes on the front nine, Nos. 4, 7 and 9. Osborne kept his steady pace on the windier back nine, making birdies on 11 and 15 before the closing birdie that locked up the top spot. “I played the par-5s really well, just hitting the greens in two, and I was actually making some putts out there, so it was nice to see them go in,” he said about his solid play on the Mexican Pacific Coast. Osborne and Hudson were the only players to record four rounds in the 60s.
Playing a group in front of Osborne and closing with a birdie at the last to shoot his 66, Villar held the clubhouse lead briefly before settling for the solo second-place finish. “I’m very pleased. After a few months without good results, I kept my head down, working hard on my game. It’s a good result for the week. I would have loved to win, but it didn’t depend on me over the last few holes,” said the 24-year-old from Puebla while recapping a strong week in which his highest score was an opening 70.
The fourth and final PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 season will be played next week, starting Tuesday, November 22 at Las Praderas de Luján Golf Club in Luján, Argentina.
Did you know this week’s medalist Ollie Osborne was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Amateur? He lost the final match to Tyler Strafaci, 1-down, at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon. By virtue of that performance, he had the opportunity to make two major championship starts, competing in the 2021 Masters and U.S. Open.
How the Tournament Worked
Eighty-four players entered this tournament and 81 completed 72 holes. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses players earned this week.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
Ollie Osborne
|
Exempt membership for the 2022-23 season
|
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Jorge Villar
Danny Ochoa
Daniel Hudson
Luis Gerardo Garza
Paul Imondi
Declan Kenny
John Greco
Brian Bullington
Jordan Costello
Max Sekulic
Kaylor Steger
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
13th through 40th (plus ties)
Jack Sparrow
Winton Munch
Michael McGowan
Blake Abercrombie
Diego Cordova
Ryan Ellerbrock
Jake Hendrix
Juan Pablo Luna
Santiago Castilla
Mitchell Schow
Salvador Rocha
Joseph Curran
Finigan Tilly
Blake Romlinson
Tyson Dinsmore
Marcus Plunkett
Gonzalo Rubio
Devin Gregg
a-Héctor Benetche
Trevor Ullestad
Josh McCollum
Kevin Gordon
José Dibildox
Conor Dore
Michael Graboyes
Chapman Herwood
Zack Sims
AJ Armstrong
Willy Pumarol
Cody Burrows
Hayden Hui
|
Conditional membership
This was a 72-hole, no-cut event. There were no playoffs necessary to decide the medalist position or the 12th and final position that provided guaranteed starts.
Players in this week’s field came from nine countries or territories: Australia, Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Korea, Trinidad & Tobago and the United States.
In his first season on a PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour, Ollie Osborne earned conditional PGA TOUR Canada status at a Qua2022 lifying Tournament but made no season appearances on that circuit.
Led by Jorge Villar (solo second at 19-under) and Luis Gerardo Garza (solo fifth at 14-under), there were eight Mexican players inside the top 40 to earn status. The others claiming conditional status were Diego Cordova (tied for 17th), Santiago Castilla and Salvador Rocha (tied for 20th), Gonzalo Rubio, amateur Héctor Barnetche (tied for 29th), and José Dibildox (tied for 35th).
Jorge Villar played this past summer on PGA TOUR Canada, seeing action in nine of the 11 tournaments. He made five cuts and counted a runner-up performance at the ATB Classic in Edmonton as his best finish. Villar lost in a playoff to Canadian Wil Bateman, an extra session that also included Joe Highsmith. Both Bateman and Highsmith will play on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour. Villar closed the season 31st in the Fortinet Cup standings (PGA TOUR Canada’s equivalent of the Totalplay Cup). He will hold dual membership on both PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2022-23 and on PGA TOUR Canada in 2023.
Danny Ochoa of San Diego, California, closed the week with a tournament-low, bogey-free, 9-under 63. He recorded his nine birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13 and 14. His final-day effort allowed him to move from solo sixth into a tie for third. Ochoa improved the status he earned a year ago here in Mazatlán, where he walked away with conditional status after losing a playoff for a spot inside the top 12. As a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie, Ochoa made eight starts last season.
There were four players who broke inside the top 12 on this final day. They were led by Mexico’s Luis Gerardo Garza, who fired an 8-under 64 to move from a tie for 13th into solo fifth. The other three were Americans John Greco, Brian Bullington and Jordan Costello. Greco, who finished solo eighth, was tied for 17th entering the final round, while Bullington and Costello, who tied for ninth, had entered the day tied for 13th.
The four players who dropped outside the top 12 on this final day were Mexico’s Salvador Rocha (final-round 74 to drop from a tie for seventh into a tie for 20th) and the American trio of Blake Abercrombie (final-round 72 to drop from a tie for seventh into a tie for 13th), Jake Hendrix (final-round 72, from a tie for 10th into a tie for 17th) and Finigan Tilly (final-round 74, from a tie for 10th into a tie for 24th).
Tying for 29th, at 3-under, American Devin Gregg recorded the only ace on the week in Friday’s final round. He hit a gap wedge to make his 1 at the par-3 No. 6, where he had 136 yards to the pin. At 6-under for the day with two left holes to play, Gregg finished with a triple bogey and a bogey to card a 2-under 70.
Mexico’s Hector Barnetche was the only player among four amateurs to earn status. He tied for 29th, at 3-under. The other three amateurs competing were American Rij Patel (tie for 60th) and Mexicans Alfonso Franco (tied for 68th) and Francisco Pérez (80th).
Final-Round Weather: Sunny and clear. High of 79. Wind NW at 11-17 mph.