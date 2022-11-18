Osborne claims medalist honors in Mazatlán

MAZATLÁN, Mexico—Carding a bogey-free, 6-under 66 on the final day, Ollie Osborne claimed medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s third Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 season. At 20-under 268 for the week, the 23-year-old from Reno, Nevada, finished a shot ahead of Mexico’s Jorge Villar, who fired a final-round 66, as well.

As this week’s top performer at Estrella del Mar Country Club, Osborne is eligible to play in every 2022-23 tournament, while 11 others, led by Villar, will be eligible to play all tournaments in the first half of the Tour’s schedule. They are Danny Ochoa and Daniel Hudson (tied for third), Luis Gerardo Garza (fifth), Paul Imondi and Declan Kenny (tied for sixth), John Greco (eighth), Brian Bullington and Jordan Costello (tied for ninth) and Max Sekulic and Kaylor Steger (tied for 11th). Thirty-one others who finished inside the top 40 and ties went on to earn conditional status.

“I’ll be honest, I had no idea Jorge [Villar] was at 19-(under), so I thought I had two putts to win, but I guess I made [the first] and that helps,” said Osborne about the clinching birdie at the par-4 18th, where he hit a wedge-shot approach within 15 feet and then sunk the winning putt.

The SMU alum, runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Amateur, entered the day trailing by one and in a tie for second. He birdied three holes on the front nine, Nos. 4, 7 and 9. Osborne kept his steady pace on the windier back nine, making birdies on 11 and 15 before the closing birdie that locked up the top spot. “I played the par-5s really well, just hitting the greens in two, and I was actually making some putts out there, so it was nice to see them go in,” he said about his solid play on the Mexican Pacific Coast. Osborne and Hudson were the only players to record four rounds in the 60s.

Playing a group in front of Osborne and closing with a birdie at the last to shoot his 66, Villar held the clubhouse lead briefly before settling for the solo second-place finish. “I’m very pleased. After a few months without good results, I kept my head down, working hard on my game. It’s a good result for the week. I would have loved to win, but it didn’t depend on me over the last few holes,” said the 24-year-old from Puebla while recapping a strong week in which his highest score was an opening 70.

The fourth and final PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 season will be played next week, starting Tuesday, November 22 at Las Praderas de Luján Golf Club in Luján, Argentina.

Did you know this week’s medalist Ollie Osborne was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Amateur? He lost the final match to Tyler Strafaci, 1-down, at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon. By virtue of that performance, he had the opportunity to make two major championship starts, competing in the 2021 Masters and U.S. Open.

Key Information

How the Tournament Worked

Eighty-four players entered this tournament and 81 completed 72 holes. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses players earned this week.