Hudson claims 54-hole lead in Mazatlán

MAZATLÁN, Mexico—Trailing by two at the start of the day, American Daniel Hudson carded a 5-under 67 Thursday to charge to the top of the leaderboard with 18 holes left to play at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’sthird Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 season. At 15-under 201 for the week at Estrella del Mar Country Club, Hudson leads by one stroke over fellow American Ollie Osborne, who fired a low-of-the-day, 6-under 66 to move into solo second, at 14-under.

Slipping into a two-way tie for third, 36-hole leader Declan Kenny had a bit of a rollercoaster day, making six birdies and five bogeys for a 1-under 71. Trailing by two, at 13-under, the Dallas native is joined by Jorge Villar, who posted a 69 to remain the leading Mexican player.

“I was a little anxious and nervous at the start of the day. Obviously being in the last group at Q-School is where you want to be, but I think every single round you need to get some confidence early, so you can go and trust your game and play free,” said Hudson, who birdied the second and then closed out the front nine with four birdies in a row to make the turn a 5-under for the day.

He added his sixth and last birdie of his round on 11 and then had his only bogey, on 16, to navigate the demanding back nine, where the sea wind has gusted to 20 mph. The wind could add its share of drama on the back nine Friday, with players battling to make the top 12 and walk away from Estrella del Mar with guaranteed starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

“You just go out and hope to play a nice front nine, try and make as many birdies as you can before you stand on that 13th tee. With the exception of 14, which is a decent birdie chance, the 13th through 18th are good pars. When it’s windy like this later in the day, it’s tough. You have to dig deep mentally and find a way to trust yourself enough and keep doing it,” added the 27-year-old Hudson, who is looking to become a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member for the second time in his career.

Did you know Daniel Hudson has played in three previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts during the 2020-21 season? He made two cuts, with his best performance a tie for 19th at the Mexico Open, where he shot himself out of contention with a third-round 79 only to recover on the final day, shooting a 10-under 62 in a tournament also at Estrella del Mar.

Thursday, Luke Kwon became the first and only player to withdraw, leaving 83 players in the field heading into the final round. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week.