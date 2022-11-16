Bogey-free 65 takes Kenny to the top in Mazatlán

MAZATLÁN, Mexico—After an opening round that provided a nine-way tie for the lead, American Declan Kenny broke away from the pack by firing a bogey-free 65 in the second round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s third Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 season. Moving to 12-under 132, while recording only one bogey through 36 holes, Kenny finished the day two shots clear of Mexico’s Jorge Villar and fellow American Daniel Hudson, who share the second spot at 10-under.

Villar, who charged from a tie for 19th, caught fire to post a tournament-low, 8-under 64. His eight-birdie, bogey-free performance, turned him into the best of 18 Mexicans in the field at Estrella del Mar Country Club. Trailing the leader by four, Americans Jake Hendrix and Ollie Osborne join Salvador Rocha, the second-best Mexican, in a tie for fourth, at 8-under.

“I was good,” said the 24-year-old leader. “I was just trying to stay patient, made a couple of putts and just really tried to stick to what I know how to do. I didn’t try to hit any shots I’m not good at and just controlled the flight of my ball very well, which was important in the back nine, with the wind.”

Opening the day with birdies on 2 and 4, Kenny put together a string of four consecutive birdies, beginning at No. 9. “I hit a good tee shot on 9, 10, 11, which kind of sets you up pretty well for birdie. You don’t really have to hit the best second shot as long as the tee shot is good. And then on 12, I made about a 20-footer for my only lengthy putt of the day,” said the Dallas, Texas, native who added one more birdie at No. 15.

On a course on the Mexican Pacific Coast that is wide and at times forgiving, the wind can be a factor late in the day. The back nine, with its last few holes playing into strong sea wind, can be quite challenging down the stretch.

“I honestly just focused on my breathing a lot,” said Kenny about playing in windy conditions. “I haven’t had the best time on the mental side of things the last several months, so I just focused on breathing and staying patient with where I was at.”

Coming off a full season on PGA TOUR Canada, where he lost a playoff on his first of nine starts and finished 31st on the Fortinet Cup standings, Villar was outstanding Wednesday. “I’m pretty pleased because [the course] played tough, with the wind blowing pretty strong after my fifth hole,” said the Puebla native who opened with a birdie at the first.

After birdies on 6 and 7 to make the turn at 3-under for the day, the Lynn University alum, who turned pro in 2021, had five birdies in a stretch of six holes, starting on No. 11. “I played smart with all the wind that we had. I didn’t get greedy after making a few birdies, so I just kept finding fairways and trying to do what I had to do,” added the 24-year-old.