Bogey-free 65 takes Kenny to the top in Mazatlán
November 16, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- Declan Kenny of Dallas, Texas, during the second round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at Estrella Del Mar Country Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)
MAZATLÁN, Mexico—After an opening round that provided a nine-way tie for the lead, American Declan Kenny broke away from the pack by firing a bogey-free 65 in the second round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s third Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 season. Moving to 12-under 132, while recording only one bogey through 36 holes, Kenny finished the day two shots clear of Mexico’s Jorge Villar and fellow American Daniel Hudson, who share the second spot at 10-under.
Villar, who charged from a tie for 19th, caught fire to post a tournament-low, 8-under 64. His eight-birdie, bogey-free performance, turned him into the best of 18 Mexicans in the field at Estrella del Mar Country Club. Trailing the leader by four, Americans Jake Hendrix and Ollie Osborne join Salvador Rocha, the second-best Mexican, in a tie for fourth, at 8-under.
“I was good,” said the 24-year-old leader. “I was just trying to stay patient, made a couple of putts and just really tried to stick to what I know how to do. I didn’t try to hit any shots I’m not good at and just controlled the flight of my ball very well, which was important in the back nine, with the wind.”
Opening the day with birdies on 2 and 4, Kenny put together a string of four consecutive birdies, beginning at No. 9. “I hit a good tee shot on 9, 10, 11, which kind of sets you up pretty well for birdie. You don’t really have to hit the best second shot as long as the tee shot is good. And then on 12, I made about a 20-footer for my only lengthy putt of the day,” said the Dallas, Texas, native who added one more birdie at No. 15.
On a course on the Mexican Pacific Coast that is wide and at times forgiving, the wind can be a factor late in the day. The back nine, with its last few holes playing into strong sea wind, can be quite challenging down the stretch.
“I honestly just focused on my breathing a lot,” said Kenny about playing in windy conditions. “I haven’t had the best time on the mental side of things the last several months, so I just focused on breathing and staying patient with where I was at.”
Coming off a full season on PGA TOUR Canada, where he lost a playoff on his first of nine starts and finished 31st on the Fortinet Cup standings, Villar was outstanding Wednesday. “I’m pretty pleased because [the course] played tough, with the wind blowing pretty strong after my fifth hole,” said the Puebla native who opened with a birdie at the first.
After birdies on 6 and 7 to make the turn at 3-under for the day, the Lynn University alum, who turned pro in 2021, had five birdies in a stretch of six holes, starting on No. 11. “I played smart with all the wind that we had. I didn’t get greedy after making a few birdies, so I just kept finding fairways and trying to do what I had to do,” added the 24-year-old.
At 4-under through four holes after an eagle-par-birdie-birdie opening, Hudson probably had the best start of the day. “Then I just kind of cruised, and it was nice to get to 7-under stepping on 15, just with how windy it was and knowing how tough the last few holes were going to play. [It] stinks to make a couple of bogeys, but I just think it’s going to happen when the weather is like this. It was fun to do,” said the 27-year-old who earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status with a tie for 17th here in January of 2020 and tied for 19th at the 2021 Mexico Open that was also played at Estrella del Mar.
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
Eighty-four players from nine different countries entered this tournament. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week.
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Exempt membership for the 2022-23 season
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
13th through 40th (plus ties)
Conditional membership
This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.
Players in this week’s field come from 9 countries or territories: Australia, Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Korea, Trinidad & Tobago and the United States.
Led by Jorge Villar, in a tie for second at 10-under, and Salvador Rocha, in a tie for fourth at 8-under, there are 13 Mexican players currently in the top 40. The others in position to earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica cards are Luis Gerardo Garza and Santiago Castilla (tied for 19th), Pablo Rincón (tied for 20th), José Dibildox, amateur Héctor Barnetche and Andrés Brictson (tied for 27th), Diego Cordova and Gonzalo Rubio (tied for 33rd), Federico Gutiérrez, Mario Luján and Alejandro Santibañez (tied for 39th).
In a tie for 27th, at 2-under, Mexico’s Hector Barnetche is the best of four amateurs playing this week. His countryman Alfonso Franco and American Rij Patel are tied for 48th, at 1-over. Francisco Pérez, another Mexican, is tied for 80th.
The best round-to-round important came from Corey Birch and Luke Kwon, who shaved nine strokes off what they fired in the opening round. Birch (80-71) is tied from 71st at the halfway mark, while Kwon is tied for 67th. Going in the opposite direction was Roy Cootes. He opened with a 5-under 67 but faltered Wednesday, recording a 6-over 78. He’s 1-over overall and tied for 48th.
Second-Round Weather: Sunny and clear. High of 80. Wind NW at 11-19 mph.
