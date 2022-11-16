  • Bogey-free 65 takes Kenny to the top in Mazatlán

  • Declan Kenny of Dallas, Texas, during the second round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at Estrella Del Mar Country Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)Declan Kenny of Dallas, Texas, during the second round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at Estrella Del Mar Country Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)