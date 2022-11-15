Traffic jam atop opening-round leaderboard in Mazatlán

MAZATLÁN, Mexico—Playing in the first group off No. 1 at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Mexico’s Santiago Castilla carded an opening, 5-under 67 to set the pace early at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s third Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 season. Although no one else in the 84-player field was able to go lower, eight others matched Castilla’s score to make it a nine-way tie for the lead by the end of the day at Estrella del Mar Country Club. Salvador Rocha made it two Mexicans on the packed leaderboard, with the Dominican Republic’s Willy Pumarol, Canada’s Max Sekulic and Americans John Greco, Danny Ochoa, Winton Munch, Roy Cootes and Declan Kenny adding the other 67s.

Eighteen players posted rounds in the 60s, with Canada’s Kevin Gordon and Americans Daniel Hudson and Hayden Hui carding 68s to trail by one. They’re in a tie for 10th. Six other players, including 2020 U.S. Amateur runner-up Ollie Osborne, shot 69 to tie for 13th.

“I didn’t start the way I was hoping, making a bogey at the third, but I stayed patient and the birdies started coming,” said Castilla, a UTEP alum from Cancun who followed his first birdie of the day on No. 7 with a string of four consecutive birdies, beginning at No. 9. “I let my game flow, trying not to force anything, and fortunately things worked out nicely,” added Castilla, whose last birdie came at No. 15.

Holing out from a greenside bunker to record a birdie on No. 17, Rocha was equally pleased about his lead-tying performance.

“This is a course I have played many times before. I have played here since I was a junior golfer, so I’m quite comfortable out there. I know the holes, the lines, the wind and the greens, which roll pretty well. I know you have to go low out here as well, so that’s the mindset,” said the Mexico City native who has been working as a teaching pro in Cancun for the past two years.

Matching the opening 67 he shot here a year ago on his way to a tie for fourth, Munch is also taking advantage of the familiarity Estrella del Mar provides.

“Conditions are tough, it’s windy out there, but there’s a little bit of comfortability coming out here. This is my third trip here (played in the 2021 Q-School and the 2022 Estrella del Mar Open), so it’s good to put together a good round,” said the Michigan native who got to 6-under through 13 but bogeyed No. 16 coming in.

Sekulic, a 23-year-old from Rycoft, Alberta, was the only one among the co-leaders to go bogey-free. The winner of the 2021 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship recorded his five birdies on 5, 7, 9, 10 and 15.

Did you know this is the seventh consecutive season PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has held a Qualifying Tournament at Estrella del Mar? Previous medalists are David Rose (15-under, 2016), Blake Olson (14-under, 2017), Eric Onesi (23-under, 2018), Jacob Bergeron (24-under, 2019), Jared du Toit (22-under, 2020) and Blake Wagoner (17-under, 2021). For the first two years, the course played as a par-71.

