  • Traffic jam atop opening-round leaderboard in Mazatlán

  • Mexico&apos;s Santiago Castilla, a UTEP alum, was the first of nine players to card an opening-round leading 67 Tuesday at Estrella Del Mar Country Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)Mexico's Santiago Castilla, a UTEP alum, was the first of nine players to card an opening-round leading 67 Tuesday at Estrella Del Mar Country Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)