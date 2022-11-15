Golf legend inspires new Argentina PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—With the 100th anniversary of the birth of the legendary Roberto De Vicenzo coming next year, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and Golfplay have joined efforts to announce the launch of the Roberto De Vicenzo Memorial 100 Years. This one-time tournament, scheduled for the week of March 20-26, 2023, at Ranelagh Golf Club in Buenos Aires, De Vicenzo’s home course, will be the fifth event on the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule.

Born in Chilavert, in the province of Buenos Aires, on April 14, 1923, De Vicenzo went on to become one of golf’s most prolific winners, collecting 231 titles around the world. Beyond his long list of accomplishments, which includes his 1967 Open Championship victory and four other PGA TOUR titles, De Vicenzo became one of the greatest ambassadors of the game because of his talent and enormous charisma. Deeply respected across the globe and acknowledged as “El Maestro” in Argentina, De Vicenzo died June 1, 2017, at age 94.

“Roberto was and remains a huge inspiration to everybody involved in the development and growth of the game of golf across Latin America,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director. “Celebrating a tournament to honor his legacy on the year of his 100th birthday was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. It’s going to be truly a special week this coming March.”

As one of 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica regular-season events leading up to the season-ending PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Tour Championship, this 72-hole tournament will feature a purse of U.S. $175,000, with 500 Totalplay Cup points going to the winner.