Five to watch at Q-School No. 3 in Mazatlán

Ollie Osborne (United States)

This 23-year-old was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Amateur, losing the final match to Tyler Strafaci, 1-down. By virtue of the U.S. Amateur performance, he earned exemptions into the 2021 Masters and U.S. Open. He has made two other PGA TOUR starts, playing at his hometown’s Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada, twice, first as an amateur in 2019 and more recently as a professional this past July. Had two collegiate victories while at Southern Methodist University, where he won the 2018 Invitational at the Ocean Course and the 2019 Royal Oaks Intercollegiate by tying for first with Jonathan Yaun, Mac Meissner and Charles Pilon.

Max Sekulic (Canada)

A native of Rycroft, Alberta, this 23-year-old won the 2021 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship at the Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ontario. Trailing by three shots, he carded a 5-under 66 in the final round to finish at 17-under for a two-shot win over A.J. Ewart. The win earned him a spot in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, where he made his PGA TOUR debut carding a couple of 75s in June. Following his Canadian Amateur win, he also claimed the 2021 PGA Pacific Northwest Open, firing a final-round 62 to set a record of 23-under at the 54-hole event. More recently, he made the cut in two of five PGA TOUR Canada starts this past season to finish 132nd on the Fortinet Cup standings.

Jorge Villar (Mexico)

Representing Puebla, Mexico, this 24-year-old is coming off his first season on PGA TOUR Canada, where he made the cut in five of nine starts to finish 31st on the Fortinet Cup standings. Joined Joe Hidhsmith in a tie for second at the ATB Classic in Edmonton, where they lost a playoff to Wil Bateman after tying for first at 19-under. Villar has made two cuts in seven PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, with his best finish a tie for 18th at the 2022 Estrella del Mar Open only nine months ago here in Mazatlán.

Eduardo Carrete (Mexico)

The 25-year-old who hails from Queretaro, Mexico, made the cut in two of 11 starts during his first full season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2021-22. Although he has already earned conditional status for the 2022-23 season by virtue of a tie for 18th at the 2022 Dev Series Final, he is hoping to improve his eligibility. Carrete had a strong amateur career, holding Mexico’s top spot as a junior (16-18 division) at the conclusion of the 2015-16 season. He also had a collegiate win at the 2016 Saint Mary’s Invitational, which he won as a freshman playing for Saint Mary’s College.

Daniel Hudson (United States)

The 27-year-old University of Kansas alum is hoping to make his return to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he made three starts as a conditional member during the 2020-21 season. He actually earned his card at this same Qualifying Tournament in Mazatlán, where he tied for 17th in January of 2020. Coincidentally, his best finish that season was a tie for 19th at the Mexico Open, an event he closed with a 62 here at Estrella del Mar. Hudson has also been a PGA TOUR Canada member, recording two top-25s in 15 career starts.