They got their cards: Q-School No. 2 Top Players

November 13, 2022
By Sara Wright , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- A final-round 6-under 66 allowed Puerto Rico's Edward Figueroa to charge into a tie for ninth in Ocala. (Media/PGA TOUR)
OCALA, Florida—Although it was plagued by bad weather all week, the result of Hurricane Nicole that moved into the area and did extensive damage to the Country Club of Ocala, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica added 12 players to its roster late Saturday night, led by tournament medalist David Laskin, who picked up the honor by defeating Eddy Lai in a sudden-death playoff. Besides Laskin and Lai, 10 other players earned membership and will be eligible to play in the Tour’s season-opening VISA Open de Argentina the first week of December in Buenos Aires. Here is a snapshot of the newest members.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 David Laskin (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 3
Something Worth Knowing: Among his teammates at the University of Arizona were current PGA TOUR member Trevor Werbylo and newly minted PGA TOUR Latinoamerica members Brad Reeves and Briggs Duce. During his senior year, Laskin was an All-Pac-12 Conference second-team selection, the conference honoring him as its Scholar Athlete of the Year.
2 Eddy Lai (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: He is second in the UCLA record books for most career rounds played while wearing a Bruin uniform. He played in 158 career rounds.
3 Caleb Johnson (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Third
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: The Michigan native has had success in the Sunshine State previous to earning his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica membership. In 2014, he won the Florida Open at Bonita Bay Club’s Cypress Course in Bonita Springs. He defeated Matt Borchert and Tyler Hock by two shots to win the $12,000 first prize.
4 Justin Doeden (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fourth
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 33
Career Forme Tour Starts: 8
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Career LOCALiQ Series Starts: 8
Something Worth Knowing: As a native of Minnesota, he has a strong hockey background, playing for Lakeville South High School. He also has an uncle, Andy Doeden, who played one season on the Korn Ferry Tour, in 2004.
5 Blair Bursey (Canada)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T5
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 11
Something Worth Knowing: On the 2021 Mackenzie Tour, the circuit designed for players living in Canada due to PGA TOUR Canada’s inability to play because of the global pandemic, Bursey won the season-ending Reliance Properties DCBank Open in Victoria. He defeated four players by a shot.
6 Brett Walker (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T5
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: Although he missed the cut, he qualified for the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course in South Carolina, making his PGA TOUR debut in the process.
7 Chris Drysdale (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T5
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: At Methodist University, he joined teammates Jared Chinn, Larkin Gross and Dan Shepherd as first-team All-Americans, the same year the Monarchs won the NCAA Division III national championship.
8 Junhak Lee (South Korea)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T5
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 3
Something Worth Knowing: He made his Korn Ferry Tour debut 10 years ago, at the Price Cutter Charity Championship then earned his first PGA TOUR start three years later, at the Travelers Championship. He missed the cut in both tournaments.
9 Edward Figueroa (Puerto Rico)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T9
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 28
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 20
Career Forme Tour Starts: 8
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 9
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Career LOCALiQ Series Starts: 7
Something Worth Knowing: In his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career, Figueroa has posted a pair of top-10s. His latest came at the Bupa Match Play in Mexico in 2019, when he defeated Ryan Ruffels and Will Collins in his first two matches before falling to eventual champion Patrick Flavin in the round of 16.
10 Peter Gasperini (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T9
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: Gasperini, who played college golf at Virginia Commonwealth and is one of seven children, lettered in soccer, swimming and basketball, in addition to golf, at Halifax County High School.
11 Joey Savoie (Canada)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T11
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 15
Career Forme Tour Starts: 6
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 2
Something Worth Knowing: As a PGA TOUR Canada member playing on the 2021 Forme Tour, he shot three 67s and a third-round 69 to finish alone in second at the Bolingbrook Invitational outside Chicago, three strokes behind winner and current Korn Ferry Tour member Mac Meissner.
12 Paul DiFranco (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T11
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: For two years, until April 2022, DiFranco worked as a business consultant for Capgemini Invent, the design and consulting brand of the information technology consulting Capgemini Group before quitting to pursue professional golf.
