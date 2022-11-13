  • They got their cards: Q-School No. 2 Top Players

  • A final-round 6-under 66 allowed Puerto Rico&apos;s Edward Figueroa to charge into a tie for ninth in Ocala. (Media/PGA TOUR)A final-round 6-under 66 allowed Puerto Rico's Edward Figueroa to charge into a tie for ninth in Ocala. (Media/PGA TOUR)