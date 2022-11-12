-
Laskin wins in playoff, takes medalist honors in Ocala
-
-
November 12, 2022
By Sara Wright , PGATOURLA.COM
-
OCALA, Florida—Although fog delayed the third and final round from teeing off when initially planned Saturday morning at the Country Club of Ocala, the conditions improved from the earlier tournament rounds and made for a hotly contested finish at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica second Qualifying Tournament. Following 54 holes, both David Laskin and Eddy Lai were tied for first at 4-under 212.
With the medalist receiving full exemption in the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, there was a lot on the line as they entered a playoff for that top spot. Both Laskin and Lai chose to lay up on the par-5 18th hole rather than going for the green in two, then both two-putted for par before heading to the par-4 ninth. On that second playoff hole, Lai’s ball was off the right of fairway. He had another misstep to give Laskin the opportunity he was looking for. Laskin made an easy par, while Lai two-putted for bogey.
Laskin is exempt into every 2022-23 tournament, while Lai will be exempt through the first half of the season.
“Today, I started off really well. I was 3-under through five (holes),” Laskin explained. “I had a couple hiccups on the front nine, but I played really solid on the back. I didn’t really know where I stood all day, but I just tried to make as many birdies as I could and keep plugging along.”
And plug along he did, making a birdie on his final hole of the day, to force the playoff with Lai, the second-round leader.
“It was fun day,” Laskin continued. “I played with Eddy for three rounds, and then we had two extra holes. We grew up playing a lot of golf together, so I’d say it was a fun week for us.”
Besides Laskin and Lai, 10 other players are eligible to play Tour tournaments in the first half of the schedule. They are Caleb Johnson (finished third), Justin Doeden (fourth), Blair Bursey, Chris Drysdale and Junhak Lee (tied for fifth), as well as Edward Figueroa and Peter Gasperini (tied for ninth). Four other players tied for 11th, which necessitated another playoff to determine the final two exempt positions. Joey Savoie and Paul DiFranco won this two-hole playoff, which coincided with the medalist playoff. John Murdock dropped out on No. 15 and then Briggs Duce fell on No. 16. Murdock and Duce will be conditionally exempt this season, joining 25 other players with that status.
This was just the second of four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments. The third begins Tuesday, November 15, at the Estrella del Mar Country Club in Mazatlan, Mexico.
Did you know this was the second consecutive qualifying event with a playoff for the coveted final exemption spots. Last week, in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, a four-way tie for 12th forced overtime, a session Skyler Finnelleventually won on the fourth playoff hole.
How the Tournament Worked
One-hundred-eleven players entered this tournament and 91 completed 54 holes. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses players earned this week.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
David Laskin
|
Exempt membership for the 2022-23 season
|
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Eddy Lai
Caleb Johnson
Justin Doeden
Blair Bursey
Chris Drysdale
Jun Hak Lee
Brett Walker
Edward Figueroa
Peter Gasperini
Paul DiFranco
Joey Savoie
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
13th through 40th (plus ties)
Briggs Duce
John Murdock
Andrew Gibson
S.M. Lee
Charlie Pilon
Jake Sollon
Peyton Wilhoit
Flint Bekkers
Ethan Cairns
Gavin Cohen
Khan Lee
David Powers
Ben Sigel
Jason Thresher
KC Lim
Luke Long
a-Sam Ohno
Trystan Perkins
Alec Stopperich
Ryan Baca
Dylan Healey
Nicholas Tenuta
Bryce Waters
Carey Bina
Evan Brown
Raj Ghosh
Trumann Nugent
Connor Schmidt
Kane Ybarra
|
Conditional membership
“Today was a good day. I played solid both the first and second round. You know [the course] was just playing really tough. The wind was really whipping. You just have to keep your wits about yourself and keep everything in front of you and hit a lot of greens. Whenever I had an opportunity, I tried to take advantage of it.” –David Laskin
“The goal was to try and get status on as many Tours as possible, and I’ve achieved that. This week was a long week. It’s been six, seven days here in Ocala, but it was a success. I grinded it out today. I didn’t have my best, but glad to be done.” –Justin Doeden on earning PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status to go with his PGA TOUR Canada membership
“I didn’t have a particularly good warm-up, so I was a little bit on edge today. It seemed like whenever I would hit it close, I wouldn’t make the putt. It wasn’t as easy of a day as I would have liked, but I managed to hit 15 greens, so that was helpful. Hopefully I can do that more often. –Blair Bursey on his not-so-easy, even-par 72
“I never want to go back to Q-School again. I’m just really happy to get it done. It was just such a hard week. It’s not often you shoot 1-over and you’re like, ‘Thank God.’” –Chris Drysdale on the relief of earning status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
“It was an easy round, luckily, and it was good to do it on the final day. My swing was grooving, and I dropped putts. It was really that simple. It was kind of stress-free. I didn’t really miss many greens or hit many bad shots, so it was just one of those days.” –Edward Figueroa on his 66 and tie-for-sixth finish
Final-Round Weather: Heavy fog early cleared, making for a beautiful, mostly sunny day. High of 85. Wind SSW at 4-7 mph.