Laskin wins in playoff, takes medalist honors in Ocala

OCALA, Florida—Although fog delayed the third and final round from teeing off when initially planned Saturday morning at the Country Club of Ocala, the conditions improved from the earlier tournament rounds and made for a hotly contested finish at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica second Qualifying Tournament. Following 54 holes, both David Laskin and Eddy Lai were tied for first at 4-under 212.

With the medalist receiving full exemption in the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, there was a lot on the line as they entered a playoff for that top spot. Both Laskin and Lai chose to lay up on the par-5 18th hole rather than going for the green in two, then both two-putted for par before heading to the par-4 ninth. On that second playoff hole, Lai’s ball was off the right of fairway. He had another misstep to give Laskin the opportunity he was looking for. Laskin made an easy par, while Lai two-putted for bogey.

Laskin is exempt into every 2022-23 tournament, while Lai will be exempt through the first half of the season.

“Today, I started off really well. I was 3-under through five (holes),” Laskin explained. “I had a couple hiccups on the front nine, but I played really solid on the back. I didn’t really know where I stood all day, but I just tried to make as many birdies as I could and keep plugging along.”

And plug along he did, making a birdie on his final hole of the day, to force the playoff with Lai, the second-round leader.

“It was fun day,” Laskin continued. “I played with Eddy for three rounds, and then we had two extra holes. We grew up playing a lot of golf together, so I’d say it was a fun week for us.”

Besides Laskin and Lai, 10 other players are eligible to play Tour tournaments in the first half of the schedule. They are Caleb Johnson (finished third), Justin Doeden (fourth), Blair Bursey, Chris Drysdale and Junhak Lee (tied for fifth), as well as Edward Figueroa and Peter Gasperini (tied for ninth). Four other players tied for 11th, which necessitated another playoff to determine the final two exempt positions. Joey Savoie and Paul DiFranco won this two-hole playoff, which coincided with the medalist playoff. John Murdock dropped out on No. 15 and then Briggs Duce fell on No. 16. Murdock and Duce will be conditionally exempt this season, joining 25 other players with that status.

This was just the second of four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments. The third begins Tuesday, November 15, at the Estrella del Mar Country Club in Mazatlan, Mexico.

Did you know this was the second consecutive qualifying event with a playoff for the coveted final exemption spots. Last week, in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, a four-way tie for 12th forced overtime, a session Skyler Finnelleventually won on the fourth playoff hole.

Key Information

How the Tournament Worked

One-hundred-eleven players entered this tournament and 91 completed 54 holes. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses players earned this week.