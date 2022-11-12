Laskin wins in playoff, takes medalist honors in Ocala

×

  • David Laskin holding his card as a fully exempt 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player. (Media/PGA TOUR)
  • OCALA, Florida—Although fog delayed the third and final round from teeing off when initially planned Saturday morning at the Country Club of Ocala, the conditions improved from the earlier tournament rounds and made for a hotly contested finish at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica second Qualifying Tournament. Following 54 holes, both David Laskin and Eddy Lai were tied for first at 4-under 212. 

    With the medalist receiving full exemption in the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, there was a lot on the line as they entered a playoff for that top spot. Both Laskin and Lai chose to lay up on the par-5 18th hole rather than going for the green in two, then both two-putted for par before heading to the par-4 ninth. On that second playoff hole, Lai’s ball was off the right of fairway. He had another misstep to give Laskin the opportunity he was looking for. Laskin made an easy par, while Lai two-putted for bogey.

    Laskin is exempt into every 2022-23 tournament, while Lai will be exempt through the first half of the season. 

    “Today, I started off really well. I was 3-under through five (holes),” Laskin explained. “I had a couple hiccups on the front nine, but I played really solid on the back. I didn’t really know where I stood all day, but I just tried to make as many birdies as I could and keep plugging along.”

    And plug along he did, making a birdie on his final hole of the day, to force the playoff with Lai, the second-round leader. 

    “It was fun day,” Laskin continued. “I played with Eddy for three rounds, and then we had two extra holes. We grew up playing a lot of golf together, so I’d say it was a fun week for us.”

    Besides Laskin and Lai, 10 other players are eligible to play Tour tournaments in the first half of the schedule.  They are Caleb Johnson (finished third), Justin Doeden (fourth), Blair Bursey, Chris Drysdale and Junhak Lee (tied for fifth), as well as Edward Figueroa and Peter Gasperini (tied for ninth). Four other players tied for 11th, which necessitated another playoff to determine the final two exempt positions. Joey Savoie and Paul DiFranco won this two-hole playoff, which coincided with the medalist playoff. John Murdock dropped out on No. 15 and then Briggs Duce fell on No. 16. Murdock and Duce will be conditionally exempt this season, joining 25 other players with that status.

    This was just the second of four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments. The third begins Tuesday, November 15, at the Estrella del Mar Country Club in Mazatlan, Mexico. 

    Did you know this was the second consecutive qualifying event with a playoff for the coveted final exemption spots. Last week, in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, a four-way tie for 12th forced overtime, a session Skyler Finnelleventually won on the fourth playoff hole. 

    Key Information 

    How the Tournament Worked

    One-hundred-eleven players entered this tournament and 91 completed 54 holes. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses players earned this week.   

    Finish Position

    Status

    Medalist

    David Laskin

    Exempt membership for the 2022-23 season

    2nd through 12th (no ties)

    Eddy Lai

    Caleb Johnson

    Justin Doeden

    Blair Bursey

    Chris Drysdale

    Jun Hak Lee

    Brett Walker

    Edward Figueroa

    Peter Gasperini

    Paul DiFranco

    Joey Savoie

    Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season

    13th through 40th (plus ties)

    Briggs Duce

    John Murdock

    Andrew Gibson

    S.M. Lee

    Charlie Pilon

    Jake Sollon

    Peyton Wilhoit

    Flint Bekkers

    Ethan Cairns

    Gavin Cohen

    Khan Lee

    David Powers

     Ben Sigel

    Jason Thresher

    KC Lim

    Luke Long

    a-Sam Ohno

    Trystan Perkins

    Alec Stopperich

    Ryan Baca

    Dylan Healey

    Nicholas Tenuta

    Bryce Waters

    Carey Bina

    Evan Brown

    Raj Ghosh

    Trumann Nugent

    Connor Schmidt

    Kane Ybarra

    Conditional membership
    • This was intended to be a 72-hole, no-cut event, but due to weather conditions from tropical storm Nicole, officials had to reduce the tournament to 54 holes.
    • Players in this week’s field come from 12 countries or territories: Australia, Canada, China,
    • England, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Scotland, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, United States and
    • Venezuela.
    • This was PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 35th Qualifying Tournament. It held its first in 2012, in Argentina. In that first tournament, the Tour declared co-champions after Andrés Echavarría and Daniel Stapff finished regulation tied. The 4-under winning score in Ocala this year is the highest score to win a qualifying tournament since that first one in 2012.
    • This is just the second time the Country Club of Ocala has hosted a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica qualifier. Last year, the winner Derek Castillo, won with an 8-under 280. 
    • David Laskin marks the 20th American to capture medalist honors in a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica qualifier. 
    • Even though he was disappointed to lose the playoff for first, Eddy Lai also noted that he thoroughly enjoyed his week playing with David Laskin. “It was fun playing with David,” Lai said after his loss. “We played a lot of junior golf together and then played in the same conference in college. He was at Arizona and I was at UCLA, so it was really nice playing with him this week.”
    • The last players to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status were those finishing at 6-over and tied for 36th. They were American’s Trumann NugentRaj GhoshConnor SchmidtCarey BinaEvan Brown and Kane Ybarra.
    • Sam Ohno was the top amateur in this event, finishing at 4-over 220 to tie for 27th. He was also the only amateur to finish with conditional membership for this upcoming season. 
    • Edward Figueroa had the round of the day, shooting a 6-under 66 to move up 28 positions to tie for ninth. He tied for the low round of the tournament, with Ben Sigel, who shot a 6-under in the second round.  Sigel finished with a 76 to move down 15 spots, into a tie for 20th. 

    Quotable

    “Today was a good day. I played solid both the first and second round. You know [the course] was just playing really tough. The wind was really whipping. You just have to keep your wits about yourself and keep everything in front of you and hit a lot of greens. Whenever I had an opportunity, I tried to take advantage of it.” –David Laskin

    “The goal was to try and get status on as many Tours as possible, and I’ve achieved that. This week was a long week. It’s been six, seven days here in Ocala, but it was a success. I grinded it out today. I didn’t have my best, but glad to be done.”  –Justin Doeden on earning PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status to go with his PGA TOUR Canada membership

    “I didn’t have a particularly good warm-up, so I was a little bit on edge today. It seemed like whenever I would hit it close, I wouldn’t make the putt. It wasn’t as easy of a day as I would have liked, but I managed to hit 15 greens, so that was helpful. Hopefully I can do that more often. –Blair Bursey on his not-so-easy, even-par 72 

    “I never want to go back to Q-School again. I’m just really happy to get it done. It was just such a hard week. It’s not often you shoot 1-over and you’re like, ‘Thank God.’” –Chris Drysdale on the relief of earning status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

    “It was an easy round, luckily, and it was good to do it on the final day. My swing was grooving, and I dropped putts. It was really that simple. It was kind of stress-free. I didn’t really miss many greens or hit many bad shots, so it was just one of those days.” –Edward Figueroa on his 66 and tie-for-sixth finish 

     

    Final-Round Weather: Heavy fog early cleared, making for a beautiful, mostly sunny day. High of 85. Wind SSW at 4-7 mph.

