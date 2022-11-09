Lai takes three-stroke lead; tournament put on hold for Nicole

OCALA, Florida—Experience playing in windy conditions paid off for Eddy Lai this week at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s second Qualifying Tournament at the Country Club of Ocala. Among one of the first groups to tee off Wednesday morning, Lai took full advantage and was able to move atop the leaderboard among the players who finished their rounds. He was 3-under in the second round, bringing him to 5-under after 36 holes. The former UCLA Bruin currently holds a three-stroke advantage over Chris Drysdale, David Laskin and Junhak Lee. First-round leader Charlie Pilon is at 2-under, one of 17 players unable to finish the round due to darkness.

With tropical storm Nicole’s impending arrival to Central Florida, the tournament is taking Thursday off and will try to resume play Friday, conditions permitting.

Regardless of the uncertainty of what the next few days may hold, Lai felt comfortable that whatever windy conditions Nicole may leave in its path, he will be prepared.

“It helps that it’s windy,” Lai said. “Because where I practice, it’s pretty windy. I just try to hit the greens and keep it in between the trees. I feel pretty good with all parts of my game right now, so as long as I do that, I’ll just keep finding my ball.”

Lai wasn’t the only who took advantage of the tough conditions to make a jump up the leaderboard. Recent University of Kansas graduate, Ben Sigel, stuck to his game and was able to finish with the low round of the tournament, shooting a 6-under 66 to jump up 50 positions to a tie for fifth. Sigel is hoping to join former Jayhawk teammate Harry Hillier, who earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card last week at the Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, qualifier.

“Going to school in Kansas, we had some ugly weather,” he said of his time in Lawrence. “Big 12 (Conference Championship) two years ago was pretty bad. It was probably double this wind. But I love playing in the wind. I think anytime I see its going to blow 20 (mph) on the forecast, I have a better shot than most people in the field. I always look at that and say, ‘Hey, let’s do something good!’”

Sigel joins three others in the tie for fifth. Justin Doeden, Blair Bursey and Caleb Johnson all find themselves at 1-under, while Laskin, Drysdale and Lee are one stroke ahead of them and tied for second.

Action is set to resume at 7 a.m., EST Friday, with the tournament planned to extend into Saturday. However, with PGA TOUR weather guidelines currently in effect, the Qualifying Tournament will be considered “official” for determining eligibility for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season if at least two official rounds are completed.

Did you know, not only did Ben Sigel shoot the lowest round, he also made the biggest position climb on the leaderboard? He made seven birdies and one bogey enroute to a 6-under Wednesday. Sigel also started strong in Tuesday’s first round, making the turn at 3-under par before finishing at 2-over.

Key Information

How the Tournament Works

After three more players withdrew Wednesday, there are only 105 still in the field. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available from this event.