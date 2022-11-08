-
Pilon holds one-stroke lead after first round in Ocala
November 08, 2022
By Sara Wright , PGATOURLA.COM
OCALA, Florida—In just his second event since turning professional, Australian Charlie Pilon stuck to his game and was able to finish with a 3-under 69 Tuesday. Pilon did it during a windy and difficult opening round of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s second Qualifying Tournament at the Country Club of Ocala.
Although not everyone was able to finish their round, as officials suspended play due to darkness, Pilon can rest easy knowing he currently sits in a good position going into the second day, where weather—Tropical Storm Nicole—will no doubt play an even bigger factor than it did Tuesday. Pilon, a recent University of Michigan grad, holds a one-stroke lead over four competitors, American’s Kane Ybarra and Eddy Lai, Canadian Blair Bursey and South Korean Junhak Lee. They finished their rounds at 2-under. There are five who came in at 1-under and tied for sixth, at 1-under 71.
With Nicole looming off the eastern coast of Florida, 15 players are still looking to finish their first round of play. Action resumes at 6:50 a.m., Wednesday, players simultaneously finishing their first rounds and others beginning their second 18 holes of play. With PGA TOUR weather guidelines currently in effect, the Qualifying Tournament will be considered “official” for determining eligibility for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season if at least two official rounds are completed. Play may extend to Saturday to complete the last scheduled round as heavy rain is expected to limit play Thursday.
During Tuesday morning’s round, however, Pilon wasn’t really concerned with the weather. “The wind definitely picked up early, with just a few spots of rain, but nothing too bad,” he said. “You just have to position yourself off the tee nicely and hit the right parts of the green. Luckily, I made a few long ones today coming in, so that was very helpful.”
Pilon was actually at even-par at the turn after a double bogey on his eighth hole (No. 17) and then really turned it on in the home stretch, with three birdies in five holes, for a strong finish.
“It’s a lot of position golf,” Pilon explained. “You have a lot of holes out there where you hit 3-irons and 3-woods off of tees, and those clubs have fortunately been behaving themselves the last month or so, so it’s kind of perfect timing and has set it up very nicely for me.”
Did you know this is the second consecutive year PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has held a Qualifying Tournament at the Country Club of Ocala? Last year’s medalist was Derek Castillo, who also started with a first-round 69 and went on to win, at 8-under 280 (69-72-70-69).
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
One-hundred-eleven players started the tournament today, with 108 still in the field. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
|
Exempt membership for the 2022-23 season
|
2nd through 12th (no ties)
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
13th through 40th (plus ties)
|
Conditional membership
• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.
• Players in this week’s field come from 12 countries or territories: Australia, Canada, China, England, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Scotland, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, United States and Venezuela.
• Charlie Pilon won three collegiate tournaments during his time at Michigan. His first win was a shared affair with Dalton Hankamer and Wolverine teammate Kyle Mueller at the 2018 Desert Mountain Intercollegiate. A year later, at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate, he shared the title with three others—Jonathan Yaun, Charles Osborne and Mac Meissner. Pilon’s final college title came in 2020, at the Golfweek Midwest Collegiate. He was a solo champion that week, edging Cole Bradley by a stroke.
• Philip Barbaree was tied for first place after nine holes, but with three consecutive bogeys on his second nine, he dropped to 2-under on the day. “I started off pretty good. Made a couple birdies on the first seven holes, so I was playing really nice. On the back nine, my score was a little worse, of course, but I still hit a lot of great shots.”
• There are just five amateurs playing this week. Leading the way after the first day is American Sam Ohno, who finished with an even-par 72. He’s tied for 12th with four others.
• There are just 12 players who came in below par Tuesday. Eighty players finished above par, and 19 of those finished above 80. The hardest hole of the day was the par-3 11th, with 10 golfers recording double bogeys on that hole.
• The 18-hole scoring record at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments held at Ocala belongs to American Alex Scott, who shot a 7-under 65 in last year’s second round. Scott went on to finish fifth in that event with a 6-under 282 after 72 holes to earn exempt status through the reshuffle. After making 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearances and recording two top-10s in 2022, Scott ended his season ranked No. 29 in the Totalplay Cup standings to retain his playing privileges for 2023. Most recently, however, Scott also gained membership to the Korn Ferry Tour by making the final stage of Q-School, tying for 45th.
Quotable
“I played my first pro event last week in Jupiter (Florida), so this is just my second time teeing it up as a professional. Not a bad way to start it. –Charlie Pilon on his professional career thus far.
“My first round on this course was my practice round yesterday, but I’ve been enjoying it so far—with a good round—but there’s a lot of work left to do. –Charlie Pilon
“I’d be very excited to make it on to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. My girlfriend is from South America, and she keeps telling me how great that part of the world is, so I’d love to get down there and play some golf.” –Charlie Pilon
“It was tough out there. The wind was howling, twirling and changing, and with these trees it will feel one way, but be completely different. –Philip Barbaree on how the conditions were tough to manage at times in the early morning groups.
“I felt like I was 2-under for a lot of the day; just made one mistake, but managed to get another birdie coming in. I don’t have a read on this golf course to know if that’s really good or not so good of a score, but from my perspective it was OK.” – Blair Bursey after his first-round 70.
First-Round Weather: Cloudy with peeks of sunshine. High of 78. Wind NNE at 12-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.