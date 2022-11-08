Pilon holds one-stroke lead after first round in Ocala

OCALA, Florida—In just his second event since turning professional, Australian Charlie Pilon stuck to his game and was able to finish with a 3-under 69 Tuesday. Pilon did it during a windy and difficult opening round of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s second Qualifying Tournament at the Country Club of Ocala.

Although not everyone was able to finish their round, as officials suspended play due to darkness, Pilon can rest easy knowing he currently sits in a good position going into the second day, where weather—Tropical Storm Nicole—will no doubt play an even bigger factor than it did Tuesday. Pilon, a recent University of Michigan grad, holds a one-stroke lead over four competitors, American’s Kane Ybarra and Eddy Lai, Canadian Blair Bursey and South Korean Junhak Lee. They finished their rounds at 2-under. There are five who came in at 1-under and tied for sixth, at 1-under 71.

With Nicole looming off the eastern coast of Florida, 15 players are still looking to finish their first round of play. Action resumes at 6:50 a.m., Wednesday, players simultaneously finishing their first rounds and others beginning their second 18 holes of play. With PGA TOUR weather guidelines currently in effect, the Qualifying Tournament will be considered “official” for determining eligibility for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season if at least two official rounds are completed. Play may extend to Saturday to complete the last scheduled round as heavy rain is expected to limit play Thursday.

During Tuesday morning’s round, however, Pilon wasn’t really concerned with the weather. “The wind definitely picked up early, with just a few spots of rain, but nothing too bad,” he said. “You just have to position yourself off the tee nicely and hit the right parts of the green. Luckily, I made a few long ones today coming in, so that was very helpful.”

Pilon was actually at even-par at the turn after a double bogey on his eighth hole (No. 17) and then really turned it on in the home stretch, with three birdies in five holes, for a strong finish.

“It’s a lot of position golf,” Pilon explained. “You have a lot of holes out there where you hit 3-irons and 3-woods off of tees, and those clubs have fortunately been behaving themselves the last month or so, so it’s kind of perfect timing and has set it up very nicely for me.”

Did you know this is the second consecutive year PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has held a Qualifying Tournament at the Country Club of Ocala? Last year’s medalist was Derek Castillo, who also started with a first-round 69 and went on to win, at 8-under 280 (69-72-70-69).

