Five to watch in Ocala

OCALA, Florida—With a tropical storm developing over the Caribbean and likely making its way to the U.S. mainland this week, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is hopeful the second of its four Qualifying Tournaments that gets underway Tuesday at the picturesque Country Club of Ocala in Central Florida is not affected by the weather. Following last week’s first wire-to-wire win in a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School since 2018, with Austin Squires dominating the competition, this week 116 players are looking for chances to secure membership for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Weather permitting, the tournament winner will emerge Friday, with invitations to every 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament the reward. Those finishing in the second-through-12th scoreboard positions will be eligible to play in the first half of the season and can continue through season’s end based on how they play. Players ending 13th through 40th, and ties, will be conditionally exempt. The official Totalplay Cup season begins December 1-4 at the 116 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro at Nordelta Golf Club in Buenos Aires.

Here’s a look at five players worth watching this week.

Joey Savoie

Savoie is coming off a solid 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season, where he saw action in all 10 tournaments, getting to the weekend in eight of those starts. The 28-year-old Canadian also enjoyed a pair of top-10s, with a fourth-place finish in his first event, the Royal Beach Victoria Open. He also tied for eighth finish in the last regular season event, the GolfBC Championship, which qualified him for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship, where he tied for 29th. He closed the season No. 22 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

Having turned pro two years ago, the Quebec native is trying his hand at qualifying for the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica this week.

“I think the combination of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada competition will be beneficial at this stage of my career,” Savoie said. “I want to play a full season of 25 (combined) events and give myself opportunities to win tournaments. I love traveling to new places and getting to compete while doing so. I’m excited to get back to four-round events.”

Justin Doeden

Hailing from the University of Minnesota, Doeden received his team’s Tom Lehman Low Scoring Average Award and was one of the Louis Lick Hardest Worker honorees during his Golden Gopher career. Those honors show the kind of approach the 28-year-old brings to his game. While holding Korn Ferry Tour conditional status in 2022, he was only able to play in one event, but he also qualified for PGA TOUR Canada, making starts in all 10 tournaments—making seven cuts and recording a pair of top-15s. He qualified for the Fortinet Cup Championship and finished No. 44 in the Fortinet Cup standings to retain his playing privileges next year.

Briggs Duce

At age 24, Duce definitely showed promise after his first year of professional golf. Although an accomplished high school baseball player in Sierra Vista, Arizona, Duce quit the sport after his sophomore year to completely focus on golf with the intent of earning a college scholarship to the University of Arizona. After five successful years with the Cats, Duce played on the Forme Tour in 2021 and qualified for the PGA TOUR Canada, playing in nine events this past summer and making four cuts. He finished the year No. 92 in the Fortinet Cup standings.

Thomas Hutchison

A University of California-Davis grad, Hutchison started in all six regular season tournaments during his senior year for the Aggies, posting a pair of top-five finishes en route to his second career all-conference first-team honor. Hutchison is the second member of his family to play golf at Davis. His older sister, Samantha, was on the Aggie women’s team, as well, earning Big West Conference Player of the Year in 2018. He also climbed to 26 on the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 ranking. This past season, he played on PGA TOUR Canada, where he saw action in nine tournaments, making four cuts. He closed the year No. 85 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

Luke Long

Born in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Long captured the Arkansas 7A state high school championship as a senior, leading his team to a third consecutive title along the way. Long played college golf at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, where he was an All-Southern Conference selection. He eventually transferred to the University of Houston. He competed for the Cougars for two years, leading the team in scoring average (70.71) as a junior and receiving several collegiate accolades before turning pro in 2022. He was also ranked 29 on the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 list. Long has never played on a PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour, he earned a significant title, capturing this past summer’s Texas State Open in only his fifth pro start. He earned a one-stroke win, defeating PGA TOUR Canada winner Sam Fidone and Joel Thelen, who will play the 2023 season on the Korn Ferry Tour.