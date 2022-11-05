-
They got their cards: Q-School No. 1 Top Players
November 05, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- With a tie for sixth finish at Mission Inn, Harry Hillier, right, is all set to join brother Charlie on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica this upcoming season. Charlie secured full exempt status last July with a runner-up finish at the Dev Series Final. (Media/PGA TOUR)
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Austin Squires walked away as the best player at Mission Inn Resort and Club, taking the first-round lead at the El Campeon Course and never relinquishing it, holding a four-shot, 54-hole lead and coasting to a five-stroke triumph over first-year pro Walker Lee. Ten other players earned status and will be eligible to play in the historic VISA Open de Argentina the first week of December when PGA TOUR Latinoamérica begins its 11th season. Here is a look at all 12 players who emerged from the first of four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Austin Squires (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 5
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 16
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: He is purposely going to miss the first two 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments. He does have a good reason. Squires is getting married, in Sorrento, Florida, on December 3, the week of the Visa Argentine Open. He will also miss the Neuquen Argentina Classic the following week while he honeymoons in Hawaii.
2 Walker Lee (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: Was a second-generation Texas A&M player, following in the footsteps of his father, Randy, who graduated from College Station in 1990. His uncles, Jackie and Scott Lee also played golf for the Aggies. At A&M, Walker Lee won four college tournaments.
3 Thomas Lilly (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T3
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: The native of Newton, North Carolina, played collegiate golf at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, where he was teammates with Patrick Cover, who is currently playing at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in Georgia, hoping to regain his membership.
4 Brad Reeves (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T3
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 9
Something Worth Knowing: Reeves was the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year in his final season at the University of Arizona, leading the Wildcats as the conference’s individual medalist to their first Pac-12 title since 2004. Reeves was also Arizona’s first individual conference champion in 13 years.
5 Garett Reband (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fifth
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 29
Something Worth Knowing: After moving from Michigan to Texas when he was age nine, Reband became heavily involved in the Lone Star State junior golf scene, and he committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners when he was 13. He graduated a year early from high school—Southwest Christian School in Fort Worth—to early enroll at OU.
6 Christophe Stutts (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T6
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: He spent three years at the University of Florida, playing golf for the Gators beginning in 2019. He redshirted during the 2020-21 school year then played one more year, in 2021-22 before turning pro.
7 a-Sandy Scott (Scotland)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T6
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: He was a member of the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team in 2019, posting a 2-1-1 record. Both of his victories came in singles play, defeating Andy Ogletree, 1-up, and Brandon Wu, 4 and 3, despite the U.S. winning the match at Royal Liverpool Golf Club by five points.
8 Harry Hillier (New Zealand)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T6
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: He followed his brother to the University of Kansas, where Charlie Hillier was already on the golf team. Both Hilliers were major contributors to the Jayhawks’ program, with Charlie playing his rookie pro season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2021-22.
9 Trey Shirley (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T6
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 5
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 16
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2
Something Worth Knowing: He was a multi-sport high school athlete at age 18 when he awoke one morning unable to move. He was later diagnosed with transverse myelitis, an infection that inflamed his spinal cord. Although he fully recovered, he couldn’t continue his basketball dreams. After leading his high school team in scoring, he walked on at Western Kentucky but saw his abilities diminished, which is when he turned to golf.
10 Daniel O’Rourke (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: 10th
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 8
Something Worth Knowing: He finished second at the 116th playing of the New Jersey Open, sharing the 36-hole lead and holding the top spot through 54 holes. In the final round at Tavistock Country Club in Haddonfield, he shot a final-round 73 to finish a stroke behind winner Dawson Jones.
11 Brent Ito (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: 11th
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: As a sophomore at the University of Michigan, he was skateboarding near his apartment on campus when he fell and fractured his ankle. The initial X-ray took place at Michigan Stadium.
12 Skyler Finnell (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: T12
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 19
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 12
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: Finnell grew up in the shadow of Pebble Beach Golf Links, in Carmel, California, graduating high school from the Stevenson School, named for author Robert Louis Stevenson.
