They got their cards: Q-School No. 1 Top Players

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Austin Squires walked away as the best player at Mission Inn Resort and Club, taking the first-round lead at the El Campeon Course and never relinquishing it, holding a four-shot, 54-hole lead and coasting to a five-stroke triumph over first-year pro Walker Lee. Ten other players earned status and will be eligible to play in the historic VISA Open de Argentina the first week of December when PGA TOUR Latinoamérica begins its 11th season. Here is a look at all 12 players who emerged from the first of four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments.

