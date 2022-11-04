-
Squires goes wire to wire for dominant victory
November 04, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGATOURLA.COM
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—On Tuesday, in the opening round of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s first Qualifying Tournament, Austin Squires teed off on No. 1 at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeόn Course and promptly birdied the par-5. He followed that with another birdie at No. 2. Squires established a pattern and he never deviated the rest of the week. The former University of Cincinnati golfer birdied those two holes all four days, eight birdies that helped him get to 19-under and earned a five-shot triumph over newly minted pro Walker Lee from Texas A&M. Squires took the lead after day one and never gave it up, becoming the first start-to-finish winner at a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament since Charlie Bull in Colombia in 2018.
While Squires is eligible to play in every 2022-23 tournament, 11 others, led by Lee, will be eligible to play all Tour tournaments in the first half of the Tour’s schedule. They are Thomas Lilly and Brad Reeves (tied for third), Garett Reband (fifth), Christophe Stutts, Harry Hillier, Trey Shirley and amateur Sandy Scott (tied for sixth), Daniel O’Rourke (10th), and Brent Ito (11th). Four other players tied for 12th, and that necessitated a playoff to determine the final exempt position.
Skyler Finnell won that playoff, taking out Gabriel Lench, Griffin Barela and Tom Nettles early before eventually winning on the fourth playoff hole over Toni Hakula, on No. 17. Lench, Barela, Nettles and Hakula join 25 other players with conditional membership.
In the end, Squires was the headliner. While he birdied No. 1 to start his final round, it was probably his toughest birdie of his four there this week. After piping his drive down the fairway, he hit his second shot into the greenside bunker. From there he blasted to 25 feet, his birdie streak in peril. No problem, though. He rolled that putt in to widen his lead to five.
“I was laughing because, honestly, I wasn’t in position after my third shot,” Squires said of his unlikely birdie. “It kind of calmed me down. I had a four-shot lead, but I knew anything could happen, and I didn’t want to get too far ahead of myself. It’s still golf. I wanted to do the same things I had been doing.”
His birdie at No. 2 was more of the same.
“We had that northeast wind each day, and I had a really good (yardage) number every day,” he continued. “The first two days I had 8-iron in there, and the last two days I hit 9-iron. The longest putt I had was 12 feet. I felt really comfortable there all week.”
If there were a doubt about Squires’ ability to win the tournament, it ended during a five-hole stretch, beginning at No. 9. He made four birdies, three of them in succession—on Nos. 9, 10 and 11.
That gave him such a cushion that he held a six-shot advantage as he stepped to the 18th tee. He hit his 3-wood into the water, re-teed, hit a 3-iron onto the fairway, put his fourth-shot approach from 124 yards to five feet and made the bogey to secure medalist honors.
“With how the wind is downwind on that hole, it’s right in between clubs for me. I figured with the adrenaline pumping, I probably should have hit 3-iron. But I’ve been sticking to my gameplan this whole week, and I stuck with 3-wood. For three rounds it worked out great. I just didn’t execute under pressure,” Squires explained.
Lee turned pro after his Texas A&M season concluded, and he suddenly has a place to play after rebounding from an opening, even-par 72 to play 14-under the rest of the way and grab the runner-up slot. Over his final 54 holes, Lee only made four bogeys.
The second of four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments begins Tuesday, November 8 in Ocala, Florida, at the Country Club of Ocala.
Did you know Austin Squires’ winning score of 19-under 269 is the best winning score at Qualifying Tournaments held at Mission Inn? Neal Ajubita’s 13-under 275 was the previous-low score of the three 72-hole qualifiers held at El Campeon (the 2021 tournament was a 54-hole affair, reduced due to inclement weather).
Key Information
How the Tournament Worked
One-hundred-six players entered this tournament and 90 completed 72 holes. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses players earned this week.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
Austin Squires
|
Exempt membership for the 2022-23 season
|
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Walker Lee
Thomas Lilly
Brad Reeves
Garett Reband
Christophe Stutts
a-Sandy Scott
Harry Hillier
Trey Shirley
Daniel O’Rourke
Brent Ito
Skyler Finnell
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
13th through 40th (plus ties)
Toni Hakula
Tom Nettles
Gabriel Lench
Griffin Barela
Brandon Lacasse
John Clare
Mason Lenhart
Juan Jose Guerra
Logan Bryant
Corey Gallagher
Joey Stills
Michael Feuerstein
Austin Fox
Raoul Menard
Paul Pastore
Tyler Todd
Tom Adrounie
Matt Harris
Phillip Yribarren
Franklin Huang
Zac Viminitz
Kaiwen Liu
Tyler Burnes
Ryan Celano
Andrew Arft
Brett Seward
Michael Herrera
Justin Burkhamer
Zachary Burry
|
Conditional membership
• This was a 72-hole, no-cut event.
• Players in this week’s field came from 12 countries or territories: Canada, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Finland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Spain and the United States.
• This was PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 34th Qualifying Tournament. It held its first in 2012, in Argentina. In that first tournament, the Tour declared co-champions after Andrés Echavarria and Daniel Stapff finished regulation tied. This is the fifth time Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeόn Course has hosted a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica qualifier. Austin Squires is the 19th American to capture medalist honors.
• The win giving Austin Squires exemptions into every 2022-23 tournament is big since Squires will miss the season-opening Argentine Open and the Neuquen Argentina Classic the first two weeks of December. Squires has a good excuse. He is marrying his fiancée, Emily, in a ceremony in Sorrento, Florida, on December 3, with the couple planning a Hawaii honeymoon afterward. “In the back of my mind I was thinking I needed to win this week so I can have the rest of the season secured,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that I won’t be there, but at the same time I’m so blessed and so happy to be getting married. Missing tournaments is such a small thing. It’s nice to have that comfort of being exempt through the whole season.”
• Canada’s Brandon Lacasse was the player just outside the top 12, missing on the playoff and the chance for the 12th and final position. Lacasse fired a final-round, 3-over 75 to finish alone in 17th to earn conditional Tour status.
• The last players to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status were those finishing at 5-under and tied for 39th. They were Michael Herrera, Justin Burkhamer and Zachary Burry. A stroke behind and earning no status were Patrick Sullivan and Will Brooks.
• Champion Austin Squires was the only player in the field to fire four sub-70 rounds this week (66-67-68-68).
• John Clare had the round of the day, shooting a 6-under 66 to move from a tie for 37th when the final round begin to a tie for 18th and conditional status.
• Garett Reband was happy to have the back nine over his final 36 holes. In Thursday’s third round, Reband was 2-over on that nine before making six birdies over his final nine holes to shoot a 68. Friday, he again struggled on El Campeon’s front side, putting a top-12 finish in jeopardy. No problem, though. He made four birdies to finish at even-par for the day and 11-under overall, for a fifth-place finish.
• Momentarily, Garett Reband thought he was going to have his fourth consecutive under-par round. On the par-4 closing hole, his approach shot hit into the cup and bounced away. He still rolled in the 11-footer for birdie.
• Former University of Florida golfer Christophe Stutts never did anything spectacular during the first three rounds, shooting two 71s and an opening-round 70. He was tied for 13th when the final round started, and all he did was reel off four consecutive birdies, starting at No. 9 to finish with a 4-under 68 and a tie for sixth. This is the first time he’s ever held any PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour status.
• Phillip Yribarren did well to earn a top-40 finish after the challenging start he had Tuesday. He began the tournament bogey-bogey-bogey-triple bogey and was 6-over through four holes. He was 7-under the rest of the way after his opening 78, shooting scores of 71-70-71 to tie for 27th and pick up conditional status.
Quotable
“I didn’t look at a leaderboard once this week. Then I hit it in the water and I thought, OK, let’s see if I need to do anything. I knew I had a big cushion, but guys shoot so low out here, and anything can happen.” –Austin Squires after he hit his 72nd-hole tee shot into the water
“It means a lot. It’s a huge confidence boost. The last couple of years I feel like I’ve played really good golf without much to show for it.” –Austin Squires on his win
“I’ve had status on Korn Ferry (Tour), PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and (PGA TOUR) Canada and haven’t really done anything on those Tours. I lost both Korn Ferry Tour and Canada status and missed at Korn Ferry second stage by four. It was one of those things where I could mope about it or get back on the horse and execute some shots.” –Austin Squires
“Austin played really well and was keeping the pedal down. My job today was to keep everything simple and keep doing what I had been doing. I never really had to stress too, too hard. That was my goal, and I got it in under par.” –Thomas Lilly
“It’s very gratifying. I’ve been working very hard. To see that hard work pay off is a very good feeling.” –Thomas Lilly
“I got a place now. It’s very exciting. I’m really looking forward to this season. Hopefully we can build on this good play.” –Thomas Lilly on being able to set his schedule, having full status for the first time
“I would like to amend what I said earlier in the week about the front nine being easier. I really haven’t played it very well this week. The back nine has been saving me.” –Garett Reband
“I’m happy to have a job again and a place to play.” –Garett Reband
Final-Round Weather: Sunny and warm in the morning. A front moved through, bringing clouds and light, brief ran in the early afternoon. Mostly sunny after that, with a high of 82. Wind variable at 8-10 mph.