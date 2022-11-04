Squires goes wire to wire for dominant victory

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—On Tuesday, in the opening round of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s first Qualifying Tournament, Austin Squires teed off on No. 1 at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeόn Course and promptly birdied the par-5. He followed that with another birdie at No. 2. Squires established a pattern and he never deviated the rest of the week. The former University of Cincinnati golfer birdied those two holes all four days, eight birdies that helped him get to 19-under and earned a five-shot triumph over newly minted pro Walker Lee from Texas A&M. Squires took the lead after day one and never gave it up, becoming the first start-to-finish winner at a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament since Charlie Bull in Colombia in 2018.

While Squires is eligible to play in every 2022-23 tournament, 11 others, led by Lee, will be eligible to play all Tour tournaments in the first half of the Tour’s schedule. They are Thomas Lilly and Brad Reeves (tied for third), Garett Reband (fifth), Christophe Stutts, Harry Hillier, Trey Shirley and amateur Sandy Scott (tied for sixth), Daniel O’Rourke (10th), and Brent Ito (11th). Four other players tied for 12th, and that necessitated a playoff to determine the final exempt position.

Skyler Finnell won that playoff, taking out Gabriel Lench, Griffin Barela and Tom Nettles early before eventually winning on the fourth playoff hole over Toni Hakula, on No. 17. Lench, Barela, Nettles and Hakula join 25 other players with conditional membership.

In the end, Squires was the headliner. While he birdied No. 1 to start his final round, it was probably his toughest birdie of his four there this week. After piping his drive down the fairway, he hit his second shot into the greenside bunker. From there he blasted to 25 feet, his birdie streak in peril. No problem, though. He rolled that putt in to widen his lead to five.

“I was laughing because, honestly, I wasn’t in position after my third shot,” Squires said of his unlikely birdie. “It kind of calmed me down. I had a four-shot lead, but I knew anything could happen, and I didn’t want to get too far ahead of myself. It’s still golf. I wanted to do the same things I had been doing.”

His birdie at No. 2 was more of the same.

“We had that northeast wind each day, and I had a really good (yardage) number every day,” he continued. “The first two days I had 8-iron in there, and the last two days I hit 9-iron. The longest putt I had was 12 feet. I felt really comfortable there all week.”

If there were a doubt about Squires’ ability to win the tournament, it ended during a five-hole stretch, beginning at No. 9. He made four birdies, three of them in succession—on Nos. 9, 10 and 11.

That gave him such a cushion that he held a six-shot advantage as he stepped to the 18th tee. He hit his 3-wood into the water, re-teed, hit a 3-iron onto the fairway, put his fourth-shot approach from 124 yards to five feet and made the bogey to secure medalist honors.

“With how the wind is downwind on that hole, it’s right in between clubs for me. I figured with the adrenaline pumping, I probably should have hit 3-iron. But I’ve been sticking to my gameplan this whole week, and I stuck with 3-wood. For three rounds it worked out great. I just didn’t execute under pressure,” Squires explained.

Lee turned pro after his Texas A&M season concluded, and he suddenly has a place to play after rebounding from an opening, even-par 72 to play 14-under the rest of the way and grab the runner-up slot. Over his final 54 holes, Lee only made four bogeys.

The second of four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments begins Tuesday, November 8 in Ocala, Florida, at the Country Club of Ocala.

Did you know Austin Squires’ winning score of 19-under 269 is the best winning score at Qualifying Tournaments held at Mission Inn? Neal Ajubita’s 13-under 275 was the previous-low score of the three 72-hole qualifiers held at El Campeon (the 2021 tournament was a 54-hole affair, reduced due to inclement weather).

Key Information