-
Squires widens lead with 18 to play at Mission Inn
-
-
November 03, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGATOURLA.COM
-
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Through 13 holes, Austin Squires admitted his third round at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s first Qualifying Tournament was “really boring golf.” The 36-hole leader was at 3-under, and he was, as he said, “plugging along.” Things became a little adventuresome for the former University of Cincinnati golfer after that, but he managed his way around trouble, made two excellent pars coming and that was enough to give him a four-stroke, 54-hole lead over Brad Reeves, Garett Reband and Thomas Lilly. Squires, the leader after each of the first three rounds, is the only player in the field to post three consecutive sub-70 rounds. The medalist this week will earn exemptions into every 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament.
On the par-5 14th hole at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeόn Course, after he pulled his drive into the left trees, Squires punched out, but his ball hit a tree and advanced only about 20 yards. His third-shot approach was still off the green, behind a bunker. From there, Squires chipped to three feet and made a not-so-ho-hum par. Four holes later, he again had trouble but managed his way around a tree in the middle of the 17th fairway to come away with another par.
“I hit a little, chippy fade around and under the tree. Those were my really two ugly holes,” he said of his five-birdie, one-bogey performance. His lone blemish was at the par-3 eighth, where he three-putted.
“It’s hard to be a bad mood when you have the scores that I’ve had so far,” Squires added about his steady demeanor. “If I get super excited that’s going to make my heart rate go up and that’s going to create new nerves and new things for the next shot. Same thing with getting angry or down on myself, so I just take the punches as I go and see what happens.”
After a difficult opening nine playing the back, where Reband was 2-over after a double bogey and a bogey on his scorecard, he made the turn and turned it on. He birdied his 10th hole of the day then after pars at his 11th and 12th holes, he reeled off five consecutive birdies before finishing with a par on the 18th. Reband shot a 4-under 68 to move into the tie for second.
Lilly enjoyed the round of the day, tying him for low-round-of-the-week honors with Brent Ito. Lilly is looking for a little redemption here at El Campeόn. After three rounds a year ago at the 2021 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament, he was tied for 14th. Rain washed out the final round, leaving Lilly one shot out of the playoff for the 12th and final exempt-status position. With conditional status this past season, although he got into two tournaments, it wasn’t feasible financially for him to travel to Latin America, so he still only has one official PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start on his resume, that coming at the 2019 BMW Jamaica Classic.
“I’ve played Q-School here four times. I know this course well. I know it’s a course where you need to keep it in play and keep it pretty simple,” said Lilly, a 2017 graduate of the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. “That’s what I’ve tried go do every day. Today, I had a few more looks and had a few more go in.”
On his bogey-free round, his birdies came at Nos. 1, 2, 6, 7, 9, 14 and 17. He was 3-under on the par-5s.
Completely opposite was Brad Reeves, who still managed a 4-under 68 without birdieing any of the four par-5s at El Campeόn.
“It was a day of what could have been. I shot 4-under on my front (El Campeόn’s back nine) without birdieing any of the three par-5s, and I didn’t birdie No. 1. After 10 holes, I was 4-under without birdieing a par-5,” said Reeves, who played his rookie pro season on PGA TOUR Canada this past summer, finishing 68th in the Fortinet Cup standings. “I just didn’t take advantage of the easy holes. It was kind of weird that way.”
Squires, Reband and Lilly will make up the final threesome of the day. They tee off at 12:40 p.m. EDT Friday.
Did you know the last PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament wire-to-wire winner was England’s Charlie Bull in 2018 at the Colombia qualifier? Austin Squires has a chance to match Bull, who led after each of the first three rounds before settling on a four-stroke triumph.
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
|
Exempt membership for the 2022-23 season
|
2nd through 12th (no ties)
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
13th through 40th (plus ties)
|
Conditional membership
• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.
• Players in this week’s field come from 12 countries or territories: Canada, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Finland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Spain and the United States.
• PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has previously held 33 Qualifying Tournaments, beginning with the first one in 2012, in Argentina. In that first tournament, the Tour declared co-champions after Andrés Echavarría and Daniel Stapff finished regulation tied. This is the fifth time Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeόn Course has hosted a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica qualifier.
• Mason Lenhart has quietly crept up the leaderboard, improving his score each day after opening with a 1-over 73. In Wednesday’s second round, the former University of Cincinnati Bearcat, shot a 1-under 71, and he followed that Thursday with a 4-under 68. Lenhart, who was teammates for one season with Austin Squires in Cincinnati, is tied for 13th with 18 holes left to play.
• Walker Lee was more than satisfied with his 5-under 67 Thursday, a stroke better than his effort from a day earlier. He still shook his head about his finish, though. Facing four consecutive birdie putts in the 10-to-15-foot range, starting at No. 15, Lee missed them all. “They were mid-range. You would expect to make one or two of them. But it’s all right.” Lee turned pro after his Texas A&M career ended earlier this year. Through 54 holes, he is tied for seventh, thanks to his bogey-free Thursday.
• Even with his 4-under 68, Brad Reeves was a bit disappointed with his finish on El Campeόn’s ninth hole, his 18th of the day. Reeves hit driver off the tee but still made bogey, the only blemish on his scorecard.
• Conversely, Thomas Lilly closed his round on No. 18, and he drained a 25-footer for his seventh and final birdie of his day.
• Paul Pastore helped himself considerably in the third round, shooting a 6-under 66 a day after turning in a 75. Pastore made five birdies and an eagle to go with his one bogey. With 18 holes remaining, he’s tied for 37th, up 42 scoreboard positions.
• Brent Ito began the third round in second place and playing in the final group. He struggled for most of the day, shooting a 3-over 75 that has him tied for ninth with Daniel O’Rourke with a round remaining.
Quotable
“We were on the first hole, and it was really gusting. I thought, Oh, we’re in for a tough one today. But it slowed down. There was a steady 5-to-10 mph wind, where we had to think about it. But it wasn’t going to totally take options away.” –Austin Squires
“I had a couple of shorter putts, and I hit a couple of wedges on par-5s a little closer. My speed was really good all day, so on the longer putts I didn’t have to work too hard.” –Thomas Lilly
“I came here to get my card. I played last year, and I was one shot out of 12th place and didn’t get to play in the playoff. I’ve had a little motivation from last year and I’m just looking forward to [Friday] and to keep doing what I’m doing.” –Thomas Lilly
“It was tough to make a schedule, and I’ve been on the outside looking in the last couple of years with conditional status. It’s what I’ve basically had every year I’ve been a pro. I’m looking for starts this year so I can build on that.” –Thomas Lilly
“I knew I was in it after the second round, shooting 4-under. Really, if you just play smart and stay patient, you’re going to shoot a few under out here with all the reachable par-5s and wedges in.” –Walker Lee
“It’s pretty easy to get to 8-under through the next three rounds. That was the goal, and I’ve done pretty well so far.” –Walker Lee on his thought process after opening the tournament with an even-par 72
“That was how my entire [final] nine went for me.” –Brad Reeves on an eight-foot birdie putt on No. 6 that hung on the lip but wouldn’t drop
Third-Round Weather: Overcast and mild in the morning. Sunny and warmer in the afternoon. High of 81. Wind NNW at 8-10 mph.