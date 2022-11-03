Squires widens lead with 18 to play at Mission Inn

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Through 13 holes, Austin Squires admitted his third round at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s first Qualifying Tournament was “really boring golf.” The 36-hole leader was at 3-under, and he was, as he said, “plugging along.” Things became a little adventuresome for the former University of Cincinnati golfer after that, but he managed his way around trouble, made two excellent pars coming and that was enough to give him a four-stroke, 54-hole lead over Brad Reeves, Garett Reband and Thomas Lilly. Squires, the leader after each of the first three rounds, is the only player in the field to post three consecutive sub-70 rounds. The medalist this week will earn exemptions into every 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament.

On the par-5 14th hole at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeόn Course, after he pulled his drive into the left trees, Squires punched out, but his ball hit a tree and advanced only about 20 yards. His third-shot approach was still off the green, behind a bunker. From there, Squires chipped to three feet and made a not-so-ho-hum par. Four holes later, he again had trouble but managed his way around a tree in the middle of the 17th fairway to come away with another par.

“I hit a little, chippy fade around and under the tree. Those were my really two ugly holes,” he said of his five-birdie, one-bogey performance. His lone blemish was at the par-3 eighth, where he three-putted.

“It’s hard to be a bad mood when you have the scores that I’ve had so far,” Squires added about his steady demeanor. “If I get super excited that’s going to make my heart rate go up and that’s going to create new nerves and new things for the next shot. Same thing with getting angry or down on myself, so I just take the punches as I go and see what happens.”



After a difficult opening nine playing the back, where Reband was 2-over after a double bogey and a bogey on his scorecard, he made the turn and turned it on. He birdied his 10th hole of the day then after pars at his 11th and 12th holes, he reeled off five consecutive birdies before finishing with a par on the 18th. Reband shot a 4-under 68 to move into the tie for second.

Lilly enjoyed the round of the day, tying him for low-round-of-the-week honors with Brent Ito. Lilly is looking for a little redemption here at El Campeόn. After three rounds a year ago at the 2021 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament, he was tied for 14th. Rain washed out the final round, leaving Lilly one shot out of the playoff for the 12th and final exempt-status position. With conditional status this past season, although he got into two tournaments, it wasn’t feasible financially for him to travel to Latin America, so he still only has one official PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start on his resume, that coming at the 2019 BMW Jamaica Classic.

“I’ve played Q-School here four times. I know this course well. I know it’s a course where you need to keep it in play and keep it pretty simple,” said Lilly, a 2017 graduate of the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. “That’s what I’ve tried go do every day. Today, I had a few more looks and had a few more go in.”

On his bogey-free round, his birdies came at Nos. 1, 2, 6, 7, 9, 14 and 17. He was 3-under on the par-5s.

Completely opposite was Brad Reeves, who still managed a 4-under 68 without birdieing any of the four par-5s at El Campeόn.

“It was a day of what could have been. I shot 4-under on my front (El Campeόn’s back nine) without birdieing any of the three par-5s, and I didn’t birdie No. 1. After 10 holes, I was 4-under without birdieing a par-5,” said Reeves, who played his rookie pro season on PGA TOUR Canada this past summer, finishing 68th in the Fortinet Cup standings. “I just didn’t take advantage of the easy holes. It was kind of weird that way.”

Squires, Reband and Lilly will make up the final threesome of the day. They tee off at 12:40 p.m. EDT Friday.

Did you know the last PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament wire-to-wire winner was England’s Charlie Bull in 2018 at the Colombia qualifier? Austin Squires has a chance to match Bull, who led after each of the first three rounds before settling on a four-stroke triumph.

Key Information