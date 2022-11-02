Squires maintains Q-School lead at halfway point

• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.

• Players in this week’s field come from 12 countries or territories: Canada, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Finland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Spain and the United States.

• Earlier this year, Brent Ito played the PGA TOUR Canada qualifier at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeόn Course. He tied for 19th eight months ago, finishing at 4-under for the week to earn conditional PGA TOUR Canada status. Unable to get into any of the early season tournaments in Canada, Ito tried to Monday qualify five times, missing each time.

• Brent Ito also made it to the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. He didn’t make it to the final stage, shooting 9-under for the week and missing by four shots.

• Amateur Sandy Scott made a double bogey on the 13th hole, hitting his tee shot into the left trees, his ball landing against a pinecone. He said following his round he was “probably a little too aggressive with my start line with how unpredictable (the lie) was.” Scott’s second shot hit a tree and that led to the double bogey. With four holes remaining in his round, Scott said he set a new goal. “I knew that 14 through 18, they’re all wedge (approach) holes, all good opportunities for birdie. I thought three birdies would be great, and I was able to do that,” he added of his birdies at Nos. 14, 16 and 17. Scott is the low amateur and currently tied for eighth.

• Walker Lee opened with an even-par 72 then came back with a 4-under 68 to sit at 4-under with 36 holes remaining. Lee is a second-generation Texas A&M Aggie, arriving to play golf in College Station 27 years after his father, Randy, also an Aggie golfer, graduated. Walker Lee won four tournaments as a collegian, his eligibility expiring earlier this year. Lee has made nine birdies through 36 holes, and seven of those have come on par-4s. He also eagled the par-5 17th in Tuesday’s opening round.

• At PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament in April 2021, Daniel O’Rourke tied for third at the event at Callaway Gardens Resort in Pine Mountain, Georgia. When PGA TOUR Canada had to cancel its season because of the global pandemic, O’Rourke played on the U.S.-based Forme Tour, where in eight starts he made three cuts, his best finish a tie for 27th at the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend outside Cincinnati. That is his only PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour experience. O’Rourke, a native of Milford, New Jersey, played college golf at the University of Hartford.

• Joey Stills had a difficult finish to his second round, making a double bogey at his 17th hole and a quadruple bogey-8 to close. Stills is tied for 17th through two rounds. He is the son of Adrian Stills, a former PGA TOUR member who played his lone full season in 1986. In 26 career rounds, Adrian Stills made 11 cuts and enjoyed his best finish, a 35th-place showing, at the Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic in Mississippi.

• Tom Nettles enjoyed a nine-stroke improvement from his first round to his second. After opening with a 4-over 76, the former Ohio University golfer and McMurray, Pennsylvania, native rebounded with a 5-under 67, that included six birdies and a lone bogey. Nettles began his second round on El Campeόn’s back nine and made the turn at 1-under. He promptly birdied three consecutive holes on his second nine, starting at No. 1, and added a birdie on his final hole of the day. With 36 holes to play, Nettles is tied for 17th after beginning the day tied for 60th.

• Besides Tom Nettles’ nine-stroke improvement, Joey McCarthy was also nine shots better from one round to the next. He fired a 1-over 73 Wednesday and moved up 15 spots on the scoreboard, to a tie for 83rd.

• Harry Hillier fired a second consecutive, 4-under 68 while parring all the par-5s at El Campeόn Wednesday. “That’s no bueno,” he said with a smile.

• Skyler Finnell shot a 2-under 70 and is at 2-under for the tournament. Wednesday, he made four birdies and two bogeys, but his main focus after his round was to discuss one of his pars. On the par-4 fifth hole, after hitting his drive left, his approach shot caught the limb of a tree and fell well short into a bad lie. From there, he deposited his third shot into the left bunker, well below the elevated green. After blasting to eight feet, he made a “good” bogey. At the halfway point, Finnell is alone in 16th.

• Four players have opened with back-to-back rounds in the 60s. They are Austin Squires (66-67), Brent Ito (69-65), Harry Hillier (68-68) and Trey Shirley (68-68).

• Canada’s Adrian Singh and Keaton Veillette withdrew Wednesday, Singh during his round and Veillette after his round. American Mulbe Dillard IV also withdrew midway through his first round.

Quotable

“I went out there and played well but not as good as I would have liked on that nine. I would have liked to have a few more birdies, have a little more cushion going into the front nine.” –Austin Squires

“The back nine is fairly, fairly gettable. You try to get through the front and then you can go low on the back. But today I did 3-under, 4-under today, so it wasn’t like I took the back apart. It was just really solid golf all around.” –Brent Ito

“I went in this week feeling pretty good about winning the whole thing. My eyes are still on the prize to get it done.” –Brent Ito

“I did leave a couple out there. But I’m hitting the ball great, and I’m keeping it in play.” –Harry Hillier

“I’m still just one shot at a time. The game plan is still the same. We’ll go from there after that and see where I’m at.” –Harry Hillier

“I’m definitely getting more comfortable. You definitely have to pick and choose your spots where you can go at it. Par is a good score on some of these holes out here. I’m happy with the way I’m playing.” –Harry Hillier

“If I can get a couple of putts to drop, I’m going to be in the hunt for sure.” –Harry Hillier

“I’ve been hitting the ball really well. I’ve been giving myself good opportunities for birdies on most holes. I’m looking forward to the next two days.” –Sandy Scott

“I’m hitting the ball well and taking care of the golf course and its demands well with my long game.” –Sandy Scott

“Today I played good again. I just didn’t make as many putts as I did [Tuesday]. It was just little things. But overall, it was solid.” –Brad Reeves

“I don’t like to look forward as much. I try to go out and do what I think it takes to try to win. Obviously, I’m in that position after 36 holes, which is great, but the goal is to be in the lead after 72, right?” –Brad Reeves

“I feel like when you tee off late and you start early (the next day), you have no room for messing around. After the round, you practice, maybe hit a couple of putts, go to dinner. [Tuesday] night, I went back to my room, chilled, watched a little of the World Series and went to bed.” –Brad Reeves on finishing his first round late and then teeing off early Wednesday morning

Second-Round Weather: Overcast and mild in the morning. Sunny and warmer in the afternoon. High of 87. Wind N at 1-3 mph.