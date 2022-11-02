-
Squires maintains Q-School lead at halfway point
November 02, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGATOURLA.COM
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Austin Squires can’t count the number of times he’s played Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeόn Course. From his first visit here as a college freshman when his University of Cincinnati Bearcats left Ohio to get out of the snow to this week, where Squires has put together rounds of 66-67, he has a pretty good feel for the place. So comfortable is Squires, a Kentucky native but Florida resident, that he maintained his advantage at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s first Qualifying Tournament, moving to 11-under through 36 holes to hold a one-shot lead over Brent Ito. New Zealand’s Harry Hillier and a pair of Americans, Daniel O’Rourke and Trey Shirley, are three shots behind and tied for third.
“I’m keeping my head down and keeping on going. I felt I had a pretty good game plan, the amount of times I’ve played here in college and 2020 [PGA TOUR Latinoamérica] Q-School and U.S. Open local qualifier here. I’ve played this golf course a lot. I feel like I have the strategy part down. It just comes down to executing shots.”
Squires did plenty of that, making six birdies and one bogey Wednesday. He also surprised himself, acknowledging El Campeόn’s back nine is the easier of the course’s two nines. He only managed a 1-under 36 on what was his opening nine, coming back to close on the front nine with a 4-under 31.
“I played well on the front nine, a little better than expected. Usually on that nine, I’m thinking two, maybe three birdies, and I squeaked out a fourth and shot 31 on that side,” he said.
His only bogey of the day came at the par-3 12th hole, when he short-sided himself off the tee, chipping to six feet but missing the putt. “The error there was off the tee,” he added.
Ito made seven birdies and 11 pars for his best-of-the-week 65, his longest birdie putt coming at No. 7, a 15-footer. He closed his day with birdies on three of his final five holes.
“I just didn’t make any mistakes all day. I didn’t have to play with any of the trees at all, which is really good out here. You can get held up in the trees really easily. I didn’t have any of those situations,” said the University of Michigan product. “I didn’t hit it any better than [Tuesday]. But I made a bunch more putts. I actually hit 17 greens Tuesday and only 16 today. It’s been a big ball-striking week for me.”
Did you know Brent Ito, an Arsley, New York native, is a poster child for playing and practicing out of Tournament Players Clubs?Depending on where he is at the time, with a girlfriend living near Washington, D.C., Ito, a University of Michigan graduate, plays out of TPC River Highlands (Connecticut), TPC Jasna Polana (New Jersey) and TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm (Maryland).
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
One-hundred-six players entered this tournament, with 102 still in the field. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership statuses available this week
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
|
Exempt membership for the 2022-23 season
|
2nd through 12th (no ties)
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
13th through 40th (plus ties)
|
Conditional membership
• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.
• Players in this week’s field come from 12 countries or territories: Canada, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Finland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Spain and the United States.
• Earlier this year, Brent Ito played the PGA TOUR Canada qualifier at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeόn Course. He tied for 19th eight months ago, finishing at 4-under for the week to earn conditional PGA TOUR Canada status. Unable to get into any of the early season tournaments in Canada, Ito tried to Monday qualify five times, missing each time.
• Brent Ito also made it to the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. He didn’t make it to the final stage, shooting 9-under for the week and missing by four shots.
• Amateur Sandy Scott made a double bogey on the 13th hole, hitting his tee shot into the left trees, his ball landing against a pinecone. He said following his round he was “probably a little too aggressive with my start line with how unpredictable (the lie) was.” Scott’s second shot hit a tree and that led to the double bogey. With four holes remaining in his round, Scott said he set a new goal. “I knew that 14 through 18, they’re all wedge (approach) holes, all good opportunities for birdie. I thought three birdies would be great, and I was able to do that,” he added of his birdies at Nos. 14, 16 and 17. Scott is the low amateur and currently tied for eighth.
• Walker Lee opened with an even-par 72 then came back with a 4-under 68 to sit at 4-under with 36 holes remaining. Lee is a second-generation Texas A&M Aggie, arriving to play golf in College Station 27 years after his father, Randy, also an Aggie golfer, graduated. Walker Lee won four tournaments as a collegian, his eligibility expiring earlier this year. Lee has made nine birdies through 36 holes, and seven of those have come on par-4s. He also eagled the par-5 17th in Tuesday’s opening round.
• At PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament in April 2021, Daniel O’Rourke tied for third at the event at Callaway Gardens Resort in Pine Mountain, Georgia. When PGA TOUR Canada had to cancel its season because of the global pandemic, O’Rourke played on the U.S.-based Forme Tour, where in eight starts he made three cuts, his best finish a tie for 27th at the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend outside Cincinnati. That is his only PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour experience. O’Rourke, a native of Milford, New Jersey, played college golf at the University of Hartford.
• Joey Stills had a difficult finish to his second round, making a double bogey at his 17th hole and a quadruple bogey-8 to close. Stills is tied for 17th through two rounds. He is the son of Adrian Stills, a former PGA TOUR member who played his lone full season in 1986. In 26 career rounds, Adrian Stills made 11 cuts and enjoyed his best finish, a 35th-place showing, at the Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic in Mississippi.
• Tom Nettles enjoyed a nine-stroke improvement from his first round to his second. After opening with a 4-over 76, the former Ohio University golfer and McMurray, Pennsylvania, native rebounded with a 5-under 67, that included six birdies and a lone bogey. Nettles began his second round on El Campeόn’s back nine and made the turn at 1-under. He promptly birdied three consecutive holes on his second nine, starting at No. 1, and added a birdie on his final hole of the day. With 36 holes to play, Nettles is tied for 17th after beginning the day tied for 60th.
• Besides Tom Nettles’ nine-stroke improvement, Joey McCarthy was also nine shots better from one round to the next. He fired a 1-over 73 Wednesday and moved up 15 spots on the scoreboard, to a tie for 83rd.
• Harry Hillier fired a second consecutive, 4-under 68 while parring all the par-5s at El Campeόn Wednesday. “That’s no bueno,” he said with a smile.
• Skyler Finnell shot a 2-under 70 and is at 2-under for the tournament. Wednesday, he made four birdies and two bogeys, but his main focus after his round was to discuss one of his pars. On the par-4 fifth hole, after hitting his drive left, his approach shot caught the limb of a tree and fell well short into a bad lie. From there, he deposited his third shot into the left bunker, well below the elevated green. After blasting to eight feet, he made a “good” bogey. At the halfway point, Finnell is alone in 16th.
• Four players have opened with back-to-back rounds in the 60s. They are Austin Squires (66-67), Brent Ito (69-65), Harry Hillier (68-68) and Trey Shirley (68-68).
• Canada’s Adrian Singh and Keaton Veillette withdrew Wednesday, Singh during his round and Veillette after his round. American Mulbe Dillard IV also withdrew midway through his first round.
Quotable
“I went out there and played well but not as good as I would have liked on that nine. I would have liked to have a few more birdies, have a little more cushion going into the front nine.” –Austin Squires
“The back nine is fairly, fairly gettable. You try to get through the front and then you can go low on the back. But today I did 3-under, 4-under today, so it wasn’t like I took the back apart. It was just really solid golf all around.” –Brent Ito
“I went in this week feeling pretty good about winning the whole thing. My eyes are still on the prize to get it done.” –Brent Ito
“I did leave a couple out there. But I’m hitting the ball great, and I’m keeping it in play.” –Harry Hillier
“I’m still just one shot at a time. The game plan is still the same. We’ll go from there after that and see where I’m at.” –Harry Hillier
“I’m definitely getting more comfortable. You definitely have to pick and choose your spots where you can go at it. Par is a good score on some of these holes out here. I’m happy with the way I’m playing.” –Harry Hillier
“If I can get a couple of putts to drop, I’m going to be in the hunt for sure.” –Harry Hillier
“I’ve been hitting the ball really well. I’ve been giving myself good opportunities for birdies on most holes. I’m looking forward to the next two days.” –Sandy Scott
“I’m hitting the ball well and taking care of the golf course and its demands well with my long game.” –Sandy Scott
“Today I played good again. I just didn’t make as many putts as I did [Tuesday]. It was just little things. But overall, it was solid.” –Brad Reeves
“I don’t like to look forward as much. I try to go out and do what I think it takes to try to win. Obviously, I’m in that position after 36 holes, which is great, but the goal is to be in the lead after 72, right?” –Brad Reeves
“I feel like when you tee off late and you start early (the next day), you have no room for messing around. After the round, you practice, maybe hit a couple of putts, go to dinner. [Tuesday] night, I went back to my room, chilled, watched a little of the World Series and went to bed.” –Brad Reeves on finishing his first round late and then teeing off early Wednesday morning
Second-Round Weather: Overcast and mild in the morning. Sunny and warmer in the afternoon. High of 87. Wind N at 1-3 mph.