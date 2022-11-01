Squires pulls ahead after day one at Mission Inn

• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 12th and final position available.

• Players in this week’s field come from 12 countries or territories: Canada, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Finland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Spain and the United States.

• The 18-hole scoring record at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments held at El Campeόn belongs to American Davis Shore, who shot an 8-under 64 in what turned out to be the final round of the weather-shortened 2021 tournament. Officials declared Shore the medalist when severe weather washed out the scheduled final round. Three other players have shot 65s at El Campeόn, all coming in 2021, as well: Fred Meyer, Ryan Cole and Saptak Talwar.

• Garett Reband’s lone college victory came during his fifth year in Norman, his “COVID” season when he won the Men’s NIT in Tucson, Arizona. He took a two-shot lead over Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra and Pierceson Coody, matched the 66s Lopez-Chacarra and Coody shot and won by two shots. Reband reached as high as No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking prior to turning pro.

• After returning to Norman, Oklahoma, for one more college season (in 2020), Garett Reband fractured his right hand, which required doctors to insert three pins to aid in the healing process. For two months, he didn’t pick up a golf club and missed the bulk of the U.S. summer amateur season. “That was a big bugaboo. It was hard getting back to where I was comfortable swinging the golf club again and trusting my swing,” Reband said of his right-hand fracture. “I was just trying to get comfortable again, getting back to the player that I am. It took me a good year to get comfortable. While it never really hurt, I thought it would hurt (swinging the club), which made me tentative. I had some really bad driver problems for a while.”

• Garett Reband elected not to play a practice round prior to the start of the tournament, instead choosing to only walk the course Monday to get a feel for the layout that has been a Central Florida staple for 105 years. Reband cited carrying his own bag and trying to conserve energy for the next four days as his reason for teeing it up “blind” Tuesday morning. “It seems if you drive the ball well here you’re going to play well. You have to get the ball into the correct positions and stay out of the rough,” Reband observed.

• Brad Reeves is tied for second after the first day. With a birdie and a bogey and seven pars on his opening nine, the former University of Arizona standout stood at even-par. Nothing a couple of eagles won’t fix. Reeves hit his second-shot approach on No. 10 to the left fringe, 12 feet from the pin. He made that putt for his first eagle of the day. After birdieing No. 11 and getting up and down for par on the 12th and adding a two-putt par on the 13th, Reeves added eagle No. 2 on the par-5 14th, his approach shot landing 15 feet from the hole that he sunk. “Making the turn, I didn’t feel like I was playing poorly. I didn’t make any putts or anything,” he explained. Reeves bogeyed the 17th hole but rebounded for a strong finish with a birdie at the 18th.

• With an opening, 4-under 68, Trey Shirley is tied for fourth through 18 holes. Shirley has played only one season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. In 2018, the Edmonton, Kentucky, native saw action in five tournaments, making two cuts. Shirley has 16 career PGA TOUR Canada starts, he’s made two Korn Ferry Tour appearances and made the cut at the 2021 Barbasol Championship in his lone PGA TOUR start.

• There are 10 amateurs playing this week. Leading the way after the first day is Scotland’s Sandy Scott, who fashioned a bogey-free, 3-under 69. His birdies came at Nos. 3, 16 and 17. Scott, a native of Nairn, played his college golf at Texas Tech. In Lubbock, he set a school season scoring record, with a 70.2 average. Scott reached as high as No. 6 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and is currently No. 219. After Scott, Fletcher Wunderlich, at 1-over, is the next-best amateur.

• Due to illness, Canada’s Akrish Abbas withdrew during his opening round.

Quotable

“No matter if you shoot 59 or 86, bogeying the last hole you’re thinking I could have been one stroke lower. It always leaves you with a sour taste.” –Austin Squires on his 18th-hole bogey, his only bogey of the round

“You have to focus on the positives because today was a great day, and I could think about the six-footer I missed or about the 10 or so (putts) that I made that kept the round going or gave me momentum.” –Austin Squires

“That was a momentum saver there I tried to hook a 6-iron in there to get a little more out of it, and I fanned it. That’s one of the tougher [holes] out there. It’s kind of a janky hole where you can’t hit driver. It’s 460 (yards), and I have to hit a 4-iron off the tee, which makes it a little different. I was glad to make par there.” –Garett Reband on his par save from the bunker on No. 7, his 16th hole of the day

“The front nine is definitely easier, a little more scoreable with some shorter par-4s that you can take advantage of. I was hitting my driver well today, and I happened to roll in a few putts on the back side.” –Garett Reband comparing El Campeόn’s two nines

“Once I got to the 18th tee box, I knew I needed to hit a good one. I did. I put it barely in the left rough, which was fine for where the pin was today. So that was a good bounce-back birdie.” –Brad Reeves on his 12-foot birdie putt to close his round

“That’s the best part. I love being late-early. I hope to keep the momentum going.” –Brad Reeves on playing late in the day Tuesday and teeing off early Wednesday. His second-round tee time is 8:20 a.m., the fourth group off No. 10

“It was pretty workmanlike. The longest putt I holed was about five feet. I hit it great. I hit it straight off the tee. I picked my way around this golf course pretty well today.” –Harry Hillier

“I have to work on my (putting) speed a little bit. I just have to pick a line and hit it. I didn’t always trust my line with the grain and how slow it was going to be uphill and into the grain. I just didn’t get it to the hole. I have a little bit of work to do on the greens.” –Harry Hillier

First-Round Weather: Sunny and warm. High of 89. Wind N at 1-3 mph.