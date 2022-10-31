Totalplay Cup top players set for Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School

Ranked second through tenth in the Totalplay Cup standings this past season, nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players were awarded exemptions into the Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament last June. The much-awaited chance to make use of those coveted exemptions has arrived, with players headed to The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia, to play the 72-hole event that begins Friday.

Cristóbal Del Solar, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Kevin Velo, and Alejandro Tosti have already secured a number of starts as conditional members who finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked second through fifth. However, they can still improve their status with a solid Final Stage performance.

Alan Wagner, José Toledo, Manav Shah, Tommy Cocha, and Jesús Montenegro, the ones who finished the race for the Totalplay Cup ranked sixth through tenth, would need to finish inside the top-40 and ties to secure any 2023 Korn Ferry Tour starts.

This is what they will be competing for in Savannah:

• Medalist and ties are fully exempt on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour

• Finishers 2-10 and ties earn 12 guaranteed starts on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour

• Finishers 11-40 and ties earn eight guaranteed starts on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour

• Remainder of field is conditionally exempt on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour

The following is a look at the nine exempt players and their road to Final Stage: