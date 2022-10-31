-
Totalplay Cup top players set for Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School
October 31, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- The Totalplay Cup Top 10 players at the conclusion of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Lastinoamérica season last June. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Ranked second through tenth in the Totalplay Cup standings this past season, nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players were awarded exemptions into the Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament last June. The much-awaited chance to make use of those coveted exemptions has arrived, with players headed to The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia, to play the 72-hole event that begins Friday.
Cristóbal Del Solar, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Kevin Velo, and Alejandro Tosti have already secured a number of starts as conditional members who finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked second through fifth. However, they can still improve their status with a solid Final Stage performance.
Alan Wagner, José Toledo, Manav Shah, Tommy Cocha, and Jesús Montenegro, the ones who finished the race for the Totalplay Cup ranked sixth through tenth, would need to finish inside the top-40 and ties to secure any 2023 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
This is what they will be competing for in Savannah:
• Medalist and ties are fully exempt on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
• Finishers 2-10 and ties earn 12 guaranteed starts on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
• Finishers 11-40 and ties earn eight guaranteed starts on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
• Remainder of field is conditionally exempt on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
The following is a look at the nine exempt players and their road to Final Stage:Cristóbal Del Solar is a native of Viña del Mar, Chile. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Cristóbal Del Solar
Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 2
Best Finishes: Won (Volvo Golf Championship), T3 (JHSF Brazil Open)
On July 11, two weeks after closing his consistent season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Del Solar and his wife, Alexandra, had their wedding celebration in Jupiter, Florida.
Three weeks ago, representing Chile at the 2022 South American Games in Paraguay, he defeated Uruguay’s Juan Alvarez in a playoff to claim the bronze medal in the men’s individual golf competition.Jorge Fernández Valdés hails from Cordoba, Argentina. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Jorge Fernández Valdés
Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 3
Best Finishes: Won (VISA Open de Argentina), T2 (Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational)
Thanks to his VISA Open de Argentina victory he had the honor of playing the 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews last July. He posted cards of 74-77 to finish at 7-over for a missed cut in his major championship debut.
Claimed the gold medal in the men’s individual golf competition at the 2022 South American Games three weeks ago in Asuncion, Paraguay. Posted rounds of 72-68-70-70 to finish at 4-under, two shots clear of silver medal winner Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay.Kevin Velo is a native of California. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Kevin Velo
Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 4
Best Finishes: Won (Termas del Rio Hondo Invitational), T3 (Jalisco Open, Fortox Colombia Classic)
In August he won a Monday Qualifier to make his Korn Ferry Tour debut at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Fired a bogey-free 63 to tie for second halfway through the event, which he finished in a tie for 47th after posting back-to-back 71s on the weekend.
The following month, he won the San Juan Open in Farmington, NM, firing a final-round 62 for a one-shot win at 25-under 259. Had another win in October, claiming the Monterrey Open at Del Monte Golf Course in Monterrey, California. Shot 64 in the third and final round to finish at 21-under, two shots clear of fellow PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player Tim Widing.Alejandro Tosti was born and raised in Rosario, Argentina. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Alejandro Tosti
Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 5
Best Finishes: Won (Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo Romero), T3 (Fortox Colombia Classic)
Once the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica finished, he moved back to Gainesville, Florida, the town where he spent his college career as a Florida Gator.
The highlight of his off-season was his start at the PGA TOUR’s Sanderson Farms Championship, an event he entered by surviving a Monday Qualifying playoff. Making the cut and posting rounds of 72-68-69-72, he went on to finish in a tie for 39th at 7-under 281.Alan Wagner hails from Olavarria in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Alan Wagner
Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 6
Best Finishes: Won (Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open), T3 (Abierto del Centro)
A resident of Acapulco, Mexico, Wagner spent the past four months playing on the Mexican Tour. His best performance on that stage came three weeks ago when he finished solo fourth at the Bajio Open in Leon, Guanajuato.José Toledo is a native of Guatemala City, Guatemala. (Media/PGA TOUR)
José Toledo
Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 7
Best Finishes: Won (Diners Club Perú Open), T3 (JHSF Brazil Open)
The week after the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-ending event, he went on to claim the silver medal at the Bolivarian Games at Colombia’s El Rincón de Cajicá Golf Club. Finished the 72-hole event tied for first at 12-under with Peru’s Luis Fernando Barco, who defeated him by making an eagle on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff.
Also, a Mexican Tour member, where he won the 2020-21 ranking, he finished in a tie for sixth in his last start at the Bajio Open three weeks ago in Leon.Manav Shah hails from Bakersfield, California. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Manav Shah
Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 8
Best Finishes: Won (Quito Open), T2 (Bupa Tour Championship)
After his breakthrough year on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the highlight of his off-season was his wedding to Sonam.Tommy Cocha is a native of Salta, Argentina. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Tommy Cocha
Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 9
Best Finishes: Won (Fortox Colombia Classic), T2 (Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational)
Finished fifth in the men’s individual golf competition at the 2022 South American Games three weeks ago in Paraguay. At that same event, was a member of the Argentine team that claimed the gold medal in the mixed teams competition.
A couple of weeks ago, shot 5-under to win a pre-qualifier for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Went on to shoot 4-under to miss by one at the Monday Qualifier.Jesús Montenegro was born and raised in Mar del Plata, Argentina. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Jesús Montenegro
Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 10
Best Finishes: Won (Bupa Tour Championship), T8 (Quito Open)
Following his surprising victory at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-ending event, Montenegro has stayed active playing mini-tour golf in the U.S. Played several events on the Emerald Coast Tour, with a third-place finish as his best at Timberline Country Club.
