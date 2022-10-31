Five to Watch at Mission Inn

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season is still a month away, but the first of four Qualifying Tournament gets underway Tuesday at historic Mission Inn Resort and Club. One-hundred-six players will be vying for membership this week, with the tournament winner emerging Friday with invitations to every 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament. Those finishing in the second-through-12th scoreboard positions will be eligible to play in the first half of the season and can continue through season’s end based on how they play. Players ending 13th through 40th, and ties, will be conditionally exempt. The official Totalplay Cup season begins December 1-4 with the 116 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro at Nordelta Golf Club in Buenos Aires.

Here’s a look at five players worth watching this week.

Brad Reeves

While still an amateur, playing at the University of Arizona, Brad Reeves earned his 2022 PGA TOUR Canada membership at the San Jacinto, California, Qualifying Tournament. Once the Wildcats’ season ended, he turned pro, his first season as a professional coming to a close six weeks ago, with mixed results. Reeves finished 68th in the Fortinet Cup standings, with only the top-60 maintaining their status. He made five cuts in nine starts and posted a top-10—a tie for ninth at the Prince Edward Island Open—but he left the season mildly disappointed how his season turned out.

“I would consider it very average for my standards. I showed flashes of good stuff. I had problems on the weekends and think a lot of that had to do with my approach and the mental side vs. the physical side. I’m just trying to get over those mental hurdles that I think will help me,” explained Reeves, a Stockton, California, native. “It was a big learning experience [in Canada], the first Tour I had traveled on. You just have to be on top of your stuff. It’s one thing to balance golf and school and then it’s another thing to balance golf and travel and all those stresses, making sure you have all that planned out. It was all a really good experience. I hope over the next year or so it’s something I’ll pretty much have mastered.”

Since the PGA TOUR Canada season ended, Reeves has attended the first stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, where he didn’t advance. He’s played in various state opens and mini-tour events in advance of this week, trying to keep his game sharp as he prepares to play Mission Inn Resort and Club for the first time, his initial tour around the course coming Monday.

“I’m going to go out and try to get a really, really good feel, whereas at Soboba (PGA TOUR Canada Q-School site in San Jacinto, California) I had played there multiple times. I’m going to try to get comfortable.”

Garett Reband

Reband has had a bit of a star-crossed career since turning pro, in 2021. He was set to join the professional ranks in 2020, but when the global pandemic shut down the 2020 college season, the former Oklahoma star, who reached as high as No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, returned to Norman for an additional season and then played seven Korn Ferry Tour tournaments in 2021 once his college eligibility ended. After earning his card at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, he played in 22 2022 events, making nine cuts and finishing 133rd on the Points List. He will attempt to reboot his career this year in Latin America.

Harry Hillier

The former University of Kansas standout, a native of Te Puke, New Zealand, finished 37th in the final 2022 PGA TOUR University presented by Global Velocity rankings. He made one PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour start in 2022, missing the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open. During his career in Lawrence, Hillier won one college tournament, the University of Iowa-hosted Hawkeye Invitational in 2022 at Finkbine Golf Course. He shot a final-round 69 to defeat Iowa’s Garrett Tighe.

Walker Lee

Lee had a solid college career in his five years at Texas A&M, winning three times. In 2022, his fifth (pandemic-related) season, he won the Marquette Intercollegiate. His first college title came at the Meridoe Collegiate when he was a sophomore, and he followed that with a title at the Cabo Collegiate, shooting a course-record 64 in the final round to secure the title. Lee has never teed it up in a PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour tournament.

Austin Squires

Since graduating from the University of Cincinnati in 2019, Squires has tried to find his footing as a pro. In 2020, he played the LOCALiQ Series as both a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada member, having earned Q-School status on both Tours prior to the global pandemic. In 2021, he played sparingly on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and also played a full Forme Tour schedule in the U.S., a Tour designed for PGA TOUR Canada players who couldn’t play in Canada. Squires’ best finish was a tie for 18th outside Chicago. Earlier this year, on PGA TOUR Canada, Squires played in eight tournaments, his tie for 11th at the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open his top showing. He didn’t retain his card, closing the year No. 88 in the Fortinet Cup standings.