Five Q-School fun facts

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Next week—starting November 1—106 players will descend on Mission Inn Resort and Club, all of them hoping to earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status as they continue their quest to eventually make it to the PGA TOUR.



As PGA TOUR Latinoamérica embarks on its 11th season, which gets underway with the Argentine Open, in late-November, it will first hold four Qualifying Tournaments to complete 2022-23 membership. In its history, the Tour has held 33 previous Qualifying Tournaments, with this upcoming 72-hole event at the venerable Mission Inn the 34th in history, with Q-Schools to follow in Ocala, Florida, Mazatlán, Mexico, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.



Many noteworthy things have transpired during those previous 33 tournaments. Here is a look at five.

1.

The low 18-hole score at a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament is 62. Three players have pulled it off, and all three came at the same course— Mazatlán’s Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach—and all in the final round. The first in the 62 club was Michael Balcar in 2018 followed by Jacob Bergeron a year later and then Blake Wagoner in 2021. Wagoner’s 62 allowed him to come from seven shots off the pace to win last year’s tournament. Bergeron also was the medalist when his 62 helped him break free from a four-way tie for the 54-hole lead and win the tournament by two strokes over Matt Ryan. Balcar began his final round tied for 11th and finished alone in third following his 62. Balcar’s 62 was probably the most unusual of the trio as the former Cleveland State golfer made three eagles —a hole-in-one on a par-3, a 2 on a par-4 and a 3 on a par-5.