Five Q-School fun facts

October 28, 2022
By Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Next week—starting November 1—106 players will descend on Mission Inn Resort and Club, all of them hoping to earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status as they continue their quest to eventually make it to the PGA TOUR.
As PGA TOUR Latinoamérica embarks on its 11th season, which gets underway with the Argentine Open, in late-November, it will first hold four Qualifying Tournaments to complete 2022-23 membership. In its history, the Tour has held 33 previous Qualifying Tournaments, with this upcoming 72-hole event at the venerable Mission Inn the 34th in history, with Q-Schools to follow in Ocala, Florida, Mazatlán, Mexico, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Many noteworthy things have transpired during those previous 33 tournaments. Here is a look at five.
The low 18-hole score at a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament is 62. Three players have pulled it off, and all three came at the same course— Mazatlán’s Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach—and all in the final round. The first in the 62 club was Michael Balcar in 2018 followed by Jacob Bergeron a year later and then Blake Wagoner in 2021. Wagoner’s 62 allowed him to come from seven shots off the pace to win last year’s tournament. Bergeron also was the medalist when his 62 helped him break free from a four-way tie for the 54-hole lead and win the tournament by two strokes over Matt Ryan. Balcar began his final round tied for 11th and finished alone in third following his 62. Balcar’s 62 was probably the most unusual of the trio as the former Cleveland State golfer made three eagles —a hole-in-one on a par-3, a 2 on a par-4 and a 3 on a par-5.
Besides the three 62s, six other players have shot 63s at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments. Those came courtesy of Chris Kilmer (2018), Joshua Lee and Matt Ryan (2019) and Isidro Benitez, Jared du Toit and Tim Widing (2021).
Prior to the start of the inaugural PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, in 2012, the Tour held two Qualifying Tournaments, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Miami, Florida. Andrés Echavarria and Daniel Stapff shared the title at the first Qualifying Tournament at Hurlingham Club in late-June, the Tour not holding a sudden-death playoff and declaring co-champions. Six weeks later, Byron Smith defeated Felipe Velazquez by five shots at the second qualifier, at Doral Resort’s Great White Course in South Florida.
Only one Q-School medalist has gone on to win on the PGA TOUR. In 2016 in Sebring, Florida, Canada’s Corey Conners overcame an opening, 2-over 74 to rally with rounds of 67-67-70 to win that Qualifying Tournament over a trio of players by two strokes. Following his triumph, Conners, a 2022 International Presidents Cup team member, played in 17 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, made 14 cuts, finished sixth on the Order of Merit and posted his best finish, a runner-up showing—along with Puma Dominguez—to John Young Kim at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open. Conners posted his first PGA TOUR triumph at the 2019 Valero Texas Open.
While numerous players have been unable to parlay success at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments into eventual achievement on the PGA TOUR, several current PGA TOUR players attempted to earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership earlier in their careers but failed. Among the notable current PGA TOUR players to come out of Q-School without any status are Andrew Putnam (2012), Seamus Power and Lanto Griffin (2014) and Cameron Young and Kyle Westmoreland (2020).