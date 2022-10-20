  • Skratch and Mastercard highlight APGA Tour’s Player Development Program

    Documentary follows APGA Tour’s Kamaiu Johnson as he wins inaugural Mastercard APGA Player Achievement Award and exemption on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

  • Kamaiu Johnson has four APGA titles in the last three years and has competed in events on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. (Kared C. Tilton/Gettty Images)Kamaiu Johnson has four APGA titles in the last three years and has competed in events on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. (Kared C. Tilton/Gettty Images)